‘Your Loved Ones Will Already Be in a State of Trauma.' The Ramifications of Dying Without a Will

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Superstorm Sandy 10 Years Later: The Rebuild, The Recovery and Lessons Learned
It’s been 10 years since Superstorm Sandy slammed the eastern U.S. coastline, causing more than $70 billion in damage and nearly 200 deaths in the U.S. and the Caribbean. In New Jersey, Sandy was the costliest natural disaster in the state’s history, causing up to $30 billion in losses for businesses. In the end, 38 people in the state were killed, over two million New Jersey households lost power and 346,000 homes were damaged or completely destroyed.
Political theater vs. daily survival: Inside the dire situation facing migrants bused across US
More than 20,000 migrants bused to New York from US-Mexico border face daily challenges, from housing to food, and could be key issue in elections.
Comments / 0