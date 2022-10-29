‘Your Loved Ones Will Already Be in a State of Trauma.' The Ramifications of Dying Without a Will

It’s been 10 years since Superstorm Sandy slammed the eastern U.S. coastline, causing more than $70 billion in damage and nearly 200 deaths in the U.S. and the Caribbean. In New Jersey, Sandy was the costliest natural disaster in the state’s history, causing up to $30 billion in losses for businesses. In the end, 38 people in the state were killed, over two million New Jersey households lost power and 346,000 homes were damaged or completely destroyed.

