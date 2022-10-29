Read full article on original website
kiowacountypress.net
New aerospace center to bring 600 jobs to Oklahoma
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma lawmakers and economic leaders gave the OK-to-launch to a new international aerospace company headquartered at the Oklahoma Air & Spaceport in Burns Flat. The Premier Aerospace Center promises to bring upward of an estimated 600 jobs and $120 million in investments to the area, further...
Aerospace company to move headquarters to Oklahoma, bringing hundreds of jobs
Neighbors claim $50k in road repairs fall flat
A metro neighborhood calls In Your Corner, claiming $50,000 in road repairs have fallen flat in a matter of months.
Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion
Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
kswo.com
Multiple people injured in crash near Elgin
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Several people needed treatment after a major crash west of Elgin Thursday afternoon. It happened around noon at Highway 277 and northwest Meers Porter Hill Road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said a driver going west on 277, ran a stop sign and hit a car that...
wdnonline.com
Bacterial disease outbreak continues
The campylobacter outbreak in Weatherford continues as Weatherford Regional Hospital reported 15 positive cases this month. Other doctors in Weatherford have reported many more cases as well. Last week a local doctor confirmed 18 cases in his office alone. According to the CDC, campylobacter causes an estimated 1.5 million illnesses...
wdnonline.com
Weatherford Lady Eagle finishes in Top 15
EDMOND — Morgan Mouse finished in the Top 15 at the Class 4A Cross Country State Meet at Edmond Santa Fe High School Saturday. “Morgan had a great race. She was sitting right at 16th with about half a mile left in the race and knew she needed to be in the Top 15 to get All State. She was really strong in the last half mile and passed three girls to end up finishing 13th. I’m really proud of Mo because she is one of the hardest working girls that I coach and seeing her finally reach this goal was great,” coach Kaleb Fischer said.
wdnonline.com
Boys cross country runners get close to PRs
EDMOND — Both Weatherford boys runners who competed at the Class 4A State Cross Country Meet Saturday came close to personal records. While it may not show up on the placings, both were able to get valuable experience at the state meet. Jacoby Welsh finished 37th with a time...
wdnonline.com
4A Playoff bracket still not decided
Only one thing is for certain in District 4A-1 — Weatherford has clinched a playoff spot. Where the Eagles fall in that chaotic mess, just one game will decide it — Chickasha at Cache Thursday night. Very simply, if Cache wins Weatherford finishes second and hosts a playoff...
