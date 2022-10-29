Read full article on original website
New aerospace center to bring 600 jobs to Oklahoma
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma lawmakers and economic leaders gave the OK-to-launch to a new international aerospace company headquartered at the Oklahoma Air & Spaceport in Burns Flat. The Premier Aerospace Center promises to bring upward of an estimated 600 jobs and $120 million in investments to the area, further...
Aerospace company to move headquarters to Oklahoma, bringing hundreds of jobs
BURNS FLAT, Okla. — An international company will soon call Oklahoma home. Governor Kevin Stitt announced Monday that the Premium Aerospace Center will move its international headquarters to Burns Flat, in Washita County. “Seeing this project come to fruition has been a goal of mine since we met with...
State Senate candidate clashes with homeowner while door knocking
A verbal altercation over the weekend with a local political candidate led to a citation for one local homeowner, who could also be facing charges for allegedly using a homophobic slur.
Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion
Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
kswo.com
Multiple people injured in crash near Elgin
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Several people needed treatment after a major crash west of Elgin Thursday afternoon. It happened around noon at Highway 277 and northwest Meers Porter Hill Road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said a driver going west on 277, ran a stop sign and hit a car that...
wdnonline.com
Boys cross country runners get close to PRs
EDMOND — Both Weatherford boys runners who competed at the Class 4A State Cross Country Meet Saturday came close to personal records. While it may not show up on the placings, both were able to get valuable experience at the state meet. Jacoby Welsh finished 37th with a time...
wdnonline.com
Weatherford Lady Eagle finishes in Top 15
EDMOND — Morgan Mouse finished in the Top 15 at the Class 4A Cross Country State Meet at Edmond Santa Fe High School Saturday. “Morgan had a great race. She was sitting right at 16th with about half a mile left in the race and knew she needed to be in the Top 15 to get All State. She was really strong in the last half mile and passed three girls to end up finishing 13th. I’m really proud of Mo because she is one of the hardest working girls that I coach and seeing her finally reach this goal was great,” coach Kaleb Fischer said.
wdnonline.com
4A Playoff bracket still not decided
Only one thing is for certain in District 4A-1 — Weatherford has clinched a playoff spot. Where the Eagles fall in that chaotic mess, just one game will decide it — Chickasha at Cache Thursday night. Very simply, if Cache wins Weatherford finishes second and hosts a playoff...
wdnonline.com
‘I’m proud of you and I’m proud of where you’ve come since week one’
OKLAHOMA CITY — Improvement. It’s the one word used to describe this 2022 football season for the Weatherford Eagles on more than one occasion. And, it’s been a season of highs and lows for Weatherford. One of the lows was losing three of the first four, then probably the biggest high of beating Clinton on their home field, spoiling their Homecoming, and winning four of the final five games of the season to finish 4-2 in district and 5-4 overall.
