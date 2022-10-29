ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, PA

CBS Philly

Delaware County cancer survivor to throw out 1st pitch of Game 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- First pitches for Tuesday night's Game 3 will be from Philly sports legends. On Wednesday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend Game 4 for the annual tradition of honoring cancer patients and MLB's partnership with Stand Up To Cancer.Biden will be joined by a former patient from Delaware County who will throw a ceremonial first pitch.This is the dream of a lifetime come true for a Phillies fan from Ridley Township. He's now a cancer survivor who gets the special honor on Wednesday night.Grace Park Elementary School in Ridley Township held a Phillies pep rally on...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

Fetterman in Philly, Oz in suburbs; Roosevelt Blvd Subway progress?; Honeysuckle Provisions opens cafe | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In a debate filled with attacks, some issue stances came through: both of Pa.’s Senate candidates support fracking. They diverge on minimum wage — Fetterman thinks it should be raised to $15/hr.; Oz does not — and abortion access (Fetterman wants federal protections, Oz says “local political leaders” should decide). Also different: where they campaigned this weekend. Fetterman was all over Philadelphia proper, including a reception with Biden, while Oz stayed in the collar counties of Bucks and Montco. [BBC/WHYY/Guardian/@JohnFetterman/@DrOz]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Holmesburg prison survivor finds peace; Neighborhoods going homeowner → renter; Rotisserie chicken on an abandoned pier | Morning roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Holmesburg prison apology brings survivor’s daughter peace. Decades later, Philadelphia formally apologized for its part in the Holmesburg prison experiments that exposed incarcerated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks

- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Dilworth Park kicks off its holiday programming with opening of Wintergarden and ice rink

Despite fall being far from over, once Halloween passes many immediately switch gears into winter holiday mode. Luckily for holiday-ready Philadelphians, Wintergarden in Center City's Dilworth Park is now open and ready to provide festive entertainment all season long. The popular Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink will also open for skaters on Friday.
LAWN, PA
billypenn.com

Why SEPTA’s most controversial project is moving ahead

Last month, SEPTA invested $390 million in the King of Prussia Rail extension. It’s the first big leap for the agency’s most expensive project to date — but among transit advocates, enthusiasm is lower than ever. Alan Fisher, a local urbanist YouTuber, would never describe himself as...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

See nearly 200 breeds at The National Dog Show, from Great Danes to beagles

Dog lovers have the chance to take part in a longstanding Thanksgiving tradition by attending The National Dog Show later this month. Though the competition airs on Thanksgiving Day, the National Dog Show actually takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Centers in Oaks, Montgomery County. It is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.
OAKS, PA
billypenn.com

Philadelphia mail ballots will be counted by a mix of workers and machines at a Roosevelt Boulevard facility

Starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 8, Philadelphia election workers are going to have a lot to do. They — and the machines they work with — will be focused on verifying, sorting, opening, flattening, and scanning tens of thousands of mail ballots returned by Philly voters at the city’s ballot processing facility along Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Compost your pumpkins at these community drop-off sites in Philly

Conventional wisdom says there are only two things to do with a jack-o-lantern after Halloween: throw it in the trash, or leave it rotting on your stoop until it's time for a Christmas tree. But there's actually a third, better option. You can compost it. Composting is a multi-step process...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Halloween night shootings leave 3 people dead in Philly

Three people were killed and three others were injured in four shootings that occurred over a four-hour stretch in Philadelphia on Monday. At 5:45 p.m., a shooting on the 2500 block of Carroll Street in Southwest Philly left a 47-year-old Darby man dead, NBC10 reported. The man was among three workers contracted to help an older woman remove items from her home. He was shot after getting into an argument with another person over the placement of trash in the street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Petition to save SEPTA’s 27 bus route that currently offers direct route from Plymouth Meeting to Center City

As MoreThanTheCurve.com reported earlier this month, SEPTA is considering making changes to its bus schedule. One such change is not providing a direct route between Center City and Plymouth Meeting (the terminus is the Plymouth Meeting Mall). The other two suburban stops on the route are The Metroplex in Lafayette Hill and the intersection of Church Lane and Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
phillyvoice.com

Proposed Glassboro-Camden light rail line enters preliminary design phase

Plans to bring a new light rail route along an 18-mile stretch of South Jersey, from Glassboro to Camden, took another step forward last week with the selection of two firms that will handle project management and preliminary design work. The Glassboro-Camden light rail project was first envisioned in 2005...
GLASSBORO, NJ

