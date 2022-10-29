Read full article on original website
Security is tight around Citizens Bank Park ahead of World Series Game 3
"We have our own in-house security at the ballpark," said Sal DeAngelis, the Phillies Vice President of Operations and Security. "But, we also partner with Philadelphia police, Pennsylvania state police, FBI, Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security, the list goes on and on."
Delaware County cancer survivor to throw out 1st pitch of Game 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- First pitches for Tuesday night's Game 3 will be from Philly sports legends. On Wednesday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend Game 4 for the annual tradition of honoring cancer patients and MLB's partnership with Stand Up To Cancer.Biden will be joined by a former patient from Delaware County who will throw a ceremonial first pitch.This is the dream of a lifetime come true for a Phillies fan from Ridley Township. He's now a cancer survivor who gets the special honor on Wednesday night.Grace Park Elementary School in Ridley Township held a Phillies pep rally on...
billypenn.com
Fetterman in Philly, Oz in suburbs; Roosevelt Blvd Subway progress?; Honeysuckle Provisions opens cafe | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In a debate filled with attacks, some issue stances came through: both of Pa.’s Senate candidates support fracking. They diverge on minimum wage — Fetterman thinks it should be raised to $15/hr.; Oz does not — and abortion access (Fetterman wants federal protections, Oz says “local political leaders” should decide). Also different: where they campaigned this weekend. Fetterman was all over Philadelphia proper, including a reception with Biden, while Oz stayed in the collar counties of Bucks and Montco. [BBC/WHYY/Guardian/@JohnFetterman/@DrOz]
billypenn.com
Holmesburg prison survivor finds peace; Neighborhoods going homeowner → renter; Rotisserie chicken on an abandoned pier | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Holmesburg prison apology brings survivor’s daughter peace. Decades later, Philadelphia formally apologized for its part in the Holmesburg prison experiments that exposed incarcerated...
billypenn.com
Inside the $2B KOP Rail project; School district EPA grant for lead-free water; A shipping container shopping mall | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Why SEPTA’s most controversial project is moving ahead. Last month, SEPTA invested $390 million in the King of Prussia Rail extension. It’s the...
PhillyBite
Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks
- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
phillyvoice.com
Dilworth Park kicks off its holiday programming with opening of Wintergarden and ice rink
Despite fall being far from over, once Halloween passes many immediately switch gears into winter holiday mode. Luckily for holiday-ready Philadelphians, Wintergarden in Center City's Dilworth Park is now open and ready to provide festive entertainment all season long. The popular Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink will also open for skaters on Friday.
Riverwards Produce Owner Vincent Finazzo Explains Why to Shop Local for Turkey Day This Year
“If you’re going to make a big deal about a meal, you should find the best ingredients possible. And if those ingredients support real people in industries local to where you live, it’s a win-win for everyone.”
billypenn.com
Why SEPTA’s most controversial project is moving ahead
Last month, SEPTA invested $390 million in the King of Prussia Rail extension. It’s the first big leap for the agency’s most expensive project to date — but among transit advocates, enthusiasm is lower than ever. Alan Fisher, a local urbanist YouTuber, would never describe himself as...
phillyvoice.com
See nearly 200 breeds at The National Dog Show, from Great Danes to beagles
Dog lovers have the chance to take part in a longstanding Thanksgiving tradition by attending The National Dog Show later this month. Though the competition airs on Thanksgiving Day, the National Dog Show actually takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Centers in Oaks, Montgomery County. It is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.
Meek Mill to hold 'Homecoming' concert during Thanksgiving week at Wells Fargo Center
The show celebrates the 10-year anniversary of Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" album.
$1 billion Powerball creating buzz at Philadelphia store where others have won
"I'm going in for a kidney transplant Thursday, so I'm a pretty lucky guy, so maybe I could be a little bit luckier," said Power Ball player Don Harmer as he held up his tickets.
billypenn.com
Philly chickenman invites city to abandoned pier to…watch him eat
The chickenman blew up in Philadelphia Sunday morning. Not in the way of the Bruce Springsteen song referencing a South Philly mafia hit, but, as we do here in this third year of pandemica, on social media. A post on Twitter set off the chickenman mania. Retweeted more than 5,000...
billypenn.com
Philadelphia mail ballots will be counted by a mix of workers and machines at a Roosevelt Boulevard facility
Starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 8, Philadelphia election workers are going to have a lot to do. They — and the machines they work with — will be focused on verifying, sorting, opening, flattening, and scanning tens of thousands of mail ballots returned by Philly voters at the city’s ballot processing facility along Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.
phillyvoice.com
Compost your pumpkins at these community drop-off sites in Philly
Conventional wisdom says there are only two things to do with a jack-o-lantern after Halloween: throw it in the trash, or leave it rotting on your stoop until it's time for a Christmas tree. But there's actually a third, better option. You can compost it. Composting is a multi-step process...
phillyvoice.com
Halloween night shootings leave 3 people dead in Philly
Three people were killed and three others were injured in four shootings that occurred over a four-hour stretch in Philadelphia on Monday. At 5:45 p.m., a shooting on the 2500 block of Carroll Street in Southwest Philly left a 47-year-old Darby man dead, NBC10 reported. The man was among three workers contracted to help an older woman remove items from her home. He was shot after getting into an argument with another person over the placement of trash in the street.
morethanthecurve.com
Petition to save SEPTA’s 27 bus route that currently offers direct route from Plymouth Meeting to Center City
As MoreThanTheCurve.com reported earlier this month, SEPTA is considering making changes to its bus schedule. One such change is not providing a direct route between Center City and Plymouth Meeting (the terminus is the Plymouth Meeting Mall). The other two suburban stops on the route are The Metroplex in Lafayette Hill and the intersection of Church Lane and Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill.
NBC Philadelphia
At Least 3 Dead, 4 Hurt in 5 Separate Shootings in Philly in a Matter of Hours
A man has been charged with attempted murder in a road rage shooting involving two licensed gun owners on Monday afternoon, authorities say. The shooting was part of a violent afternoon and night in Philadelphia. At least three people were killed while four others were hurt in five separate shootings...
phillyvoice.com
Proposed Glassboro-Camden light rail line enters preliminary design phase
Plans to bring a new light rail route along an 18-mile stretch of South Jersey, from Glassboro to Camden, took another step forward last week with the selection of two firms that will handle project management and preliminary design work. The Glassboro-Camden light rail project was first envisioned in 2005...
Powerball jackpot reaches $1B threshold
No one won the $825 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. That means the next drawing, Monday night, will be for a massive $1 billion.
