Dozens of earthquakes detected as Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, world’s largest active volcano, remains in ‘state of heightened unrest’

KTVZ
Tropical Storm Lisa moves toward Central America
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lisa is growing stronger as it pushes across the western Caribbean south of the Cayman Islands and it’s forecast to make landfall, likely as a hurricane, in Central America as early as Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph Tuesday and it was moving west at 15 mph. The center of the storm was located about 175 miles east of the Honduran island of Roatan. Meanwhile, new Tropical Storm Martin formed in the open Atlantic.
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, world’s most powerful rocket, launches after three-year hiatus
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy — a towering, three-pronged vehicle that is the most powerful operational rocket in the world — returned to the skies on Tuesday for the first time since mid-2019. The rocket launched at 9:41 a.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, hauling satellites...
What we know about India’s deadly bridge collapse
The deaths of 135 people in the collapse of a cable suspension bridge in India’s western state of Gujarat is one of the worst public safety tragedies to hit the country in recent years. As authorities investigate the incident, questions have been raised about how the narrow walkway collapsed...
