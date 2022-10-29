Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
2 17-year-old boys arrested in connection to Bloomington stabbing
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to a Saturday stabbing near Indiana University’s campus, Bloomington Police Department tells News 8. Officers were called just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of North Dunn Street. Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old...
Man shot girlfriend, killed her brother during domestic dispute, docs allege
Two victims in a shooting last Friday on the city's northeast side are brother and sister and were both shot by the sister's boyfriend during a domestic dispute, a court document alleges.
iustv.com
Two juveniles arrested in connection to Saturday morning stabbing
Bloomington Police confirmed Tuesday that two juveniles were arrested in connection to a stabbing that took place early Saturday morning. In a statement to IUSTV News, Capitan Ryan Pedigo said public tips from an image of the suspect led police to a 17-year-old from Bloomington. The juvenile was interviewed by...
WISH-TV
Bloomington PD seeks ‘person of interest’ in stabbing
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — As Bloomington police work to solve a stabbing near Indiana University’s campus, a photo has been released of a “person of interest” in the case. The Bloomington Police Department has asked for tips identifying the man in the photo above. Officers were...
1 dead after shooting on east side of Indy
A person has died at an Indy area hospital after being shot earlier this evening, according to IMPD.
bloomingtonian.com
Bloomington Police Department posts photo of stabbing suspect
The Bloomington Police Department has posted a photo of a suspect in a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning in the 400 block of North Dunn, in Bloomington, Indiana. “The Bloomington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the man in the attached photograph. The man is a person of interest in a stabbing that occurred during the early morning hours of October 29th in the 400 block of N Dunn Street. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person, please contact Detective Rodgers at (812) 349-3318 or [email protected]”
wbiw.com
Bedford man causes several disturbances and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers responded to the Circle K at 1428 16th Street at 4:39 p.m. Saturday after a report of a suspicious male asking customers for cigarettes and yelling and threatening them if they didn’t give him one. When police...
Fight leads to woman critically shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured after she was shot when after a fight broke out late Monday on Indy’s northwest side. Officers were called to the 8100 block of Laguna Drive just after 10 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located a woman with an apparent gunshot […]
Indiana police use DNA to solve Crawford Co. rape cold case
CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP says an ISP detective initiated the investigation and collected DNA at the crime scene. Officer say however, at that time, it was not known to law enforcement to whom […]
wbiw.com
Harassment caught on video results to arrest
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested Sunday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call from the 1000 block of Steve Earl Road. The caller reported that 44-year-old Brandon Godsey was driving erratically and harassing the residents. The caller told police there was an active protective order in place against Godsey.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Teenager stabbed and injured early Saturday morning at a party
Bloomington, Indiana – A problem that occurred during a large party in the 400 block of N Dunn Street resulted in a stabbing incident early Saturday morning, multiple sources reported. According to the report provided by the police, officers were dispatched to the scene following a 911 call, and...
WISH-TV
Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
Suspended Indianapolis priest avoids prison under plea deal
Suspended Catholic priest David Marcotte pleaded guilty to one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
wevv.com
Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam
A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
2 killed, 4 injured in overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were killed, four others injured in four overnight shootings across Indianapolis. According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at a BP gas station at the intersection of E. 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue. Officers found a man who had been shot. He […]
Indiana Daily Student
Two Bloomington residents found dead in apparent murder-suicide Oct. 23
A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a house in Monroe County on Oct. 23, according to the H-T. Margaret Houston, 75, and her boyfriend Jonathan Lore, 69, were found in a house on Woodyard Road northwest of Bloomington. Lore allegedly shot Houston, who died from the gunshot wound. Lore died by suicide from a gunshot wound, according to the H-T.
Person dies in crash on I-465 on Indianapolis' northwest side
One person died and two others were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' northwest side, police say.
Juvenile shot in incident on near northwest side, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – A juvenile was shot Saturday afternoon in what police believe was an accident on the near northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Eugene Street for a reported shooting. They found the victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim, a juvenile, was […]
Man stabbed at party near IU campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers to the home where a man was […]
Triple shooting reported on near west side
Update: The male victim in critical condition died Sunday morning according to IMPD. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified him as 20-year-old Sebastion Taylor. INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a triple shooting on the near west side. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue to a reported […]
