Weymouth, MA

WNAW 94.7

Dunkin’ Is in Serious Trouble in Massachusetts

"America Runs on Dunkin." We've all heard it and that's exactly what we do in here Massachusetts. If you haven't had Dunkin at least once in your lifetime, you're not a true New Englander. Unfortunately, for this Dunkin' franchise owner, he won't be running on Dunkin' anytime soon. Only on fines.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

10 Worcester properties we’re in danger of losing, according to Preservation Worcester

Every year since 1995, Preservation Worcester has published a list of the city’s most endangered structures in the hopes of raising awareness about the threats they face. A committee tracks city properties and also traces nominations from the community and then submits recommendations to the Preservation Worcester Board of Directors, according to a press statement from the nonprofit.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

What would you do with $1 billion?

BOSTON -- With the Powerball jackpot now at $1 billion for just the second time in the history of the game, customers are hopeful luck is on their side. Everyone walking into Ted's Stateline Mobil on Monday was asking themselves the same thing: what could they do with that much money?"Obviously I would buy a big, huge house. A yacht. Take a lot of traveling," said Laura Morgan of Tewksbury."I would buy myself a nice beach house," said Julieta Stone of Hudson, New Hampshire."I'd probably pass out because that's way too much," said George Gonzalez of Lawrence.  After taxes are taken...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Haunted hikes: Massachusetts’ 5 spookiest trails to explore

Can a hiking trail trafficked by thousands of people each year be haunted? That depends on what one is willing to believe. The staff of Salem Ghosts, a ghost tour company based in the supernatural capital of Salem, are convinced. They say the state’s centuries-old towns and witchy history have left a haunting impression on nature paths across Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts

Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

RMV inspection sticker changes for Massachusetts drivers now in effect

BOSTON - Starting Tuesday, the RMV will be changing the way it gives out inspection stickers in Massachusetts. The change affects only those who wait too long to get their car inspected. Drivers are used to getting a sticker that displays the month the new inspection occurred.   Going forward, cars that pass the annually required inspection will get a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired, rather than the month of inspection. Drivers who wait more than a year will get a January sticker.The RMV said these changes will help make sure cars get inspected every year.People who get their cars inspected on time or before it's due will not be impacted by the change.   A month ago, the RMV also switched from printed inspection reports for cars that pass to digital reports. Vehicle owners can access their report by going online to Mass Vehicle Check. Those who fail their inspection will still get a printed report. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
sheltonherald.com

Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border

WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
WESTERLY, RI
WNAW 94.7

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
