The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Related
Should Springfield be the new Mass. capital? Poll respondents say no
A quirky poll question Monday, wedged between serious policy issues surrounding the MBTA and the governor pardoning marijuana convictions, found more than half of Bay Staters are against moving the state capital from Eastern to Western Massachusetts. Some 52% of respondents in a new poll released Monday by the University...
Check your tickets! 9 $50K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts as jackpot continues to climb
BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Monday night’s drawing? If so, you could be in luck. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Halloween drawing, but there were nine winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
Dunkin’ Is in Serious Trouble in Massachusetts
"America Runs on Dunkin." We've all heard it and that's exactly what we do in here Massachusetts. If you haven't had Dunkin at least once in your lifetime, you're not a true New Englander. Unfortunately, for this Dunkin' franchise owner, he won't be running on Dunkin' anytime soon. Only on fines.
Massachusetts expands list of items that are banned from going out in the trash
BOSTON, Mass. — The start of November brings a number of new waste disposal bans in the Bay State. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has added an array of new items to its list of materials that residents are not allowed to throw out for trash collection each week.
10 Worcester properties we’re in danger of losing, according to Preservation Worcester
Every year since 1995, Preservation Worcester has published a list of the city’s most endangered structures in the hopes of raising awareness about the threats they face. A committee tracks city properties and also traces nominations from the community and then submits recommendations to the Preservation Worcester Board of Directors, according to a press statement from the nonprofit.
Hospital wait times soar with 19K unfilled positions in Mass., report says
Wait times are increasing for hundreds of patients in hospitals across Massachusetts due to an estimated 19,000 unfilled acute care positions, according to a healthcare advocacy group. The Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association found in a recent survey that hospitals are seeing “unprecedented backups” in getting patients out of severe...
New “Stimulus” Check 2022: Massachusetts Tax Refund Money is Being Sent Now
Massachusetts will return nearly $3 billion to eligible taxpayers beginning in November, but the amount of each 2022 Massachusetts tax refund will be different.
What would you do with $1 billion?
BOSTON -- With the Powerball jackpot now at $1 billion for just the second time in the history of the game, customers are hopeful luck is on their side. Everyone walking into Ted's Stateline Mobil on Monday was asking themselves the same thing: what could they do with that much money?"Obviously I would buy a big, huge house. A yacht. Take a lot of traveling," said Laura Morgan of Tewksbury."I would buy myself a nice beach house," said Julieta Stone of Hudson, New Hampshire."I'd probably pass out because that's way too much," said George Gonzalez of Lawrence. After taxes are taken...
Mass. State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won in the state Thursday
There were three $100,000 lottery prizes won or claimed on Thursday from convenience stores across Massachusetts. One was won playing “Mass Cash” in Holden. The winning ticket was sold from A1 Plus Convenience. Another was claimed in Billerica from the “Millions” scratch ticket game. It was sold at...
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts nursing home workers charged with stealing from bank accounts of residents
BOSTON – Two individuals have been indicted in connection with allegations they abused their positions as long-term care facility or nursing home employees to fraudulently access and steal from the bank accounts of nursing home residents, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. Caroline Khan, 54, of Brighton, was indicted...
How to attend: Kamala Harris will rally for Healey Wednesday in Boston
The statewide Massachusetts Democratic candidate slate will gather in Boston Wednesday alongside Vice President Kamala Harris for a Get Out The Vote Rally in a last-minute bid to boost turnout in communities of color. Doors open to the public at 3:30 p.m. at Roxbury Community College. The rally, which starts...
Mass. deli will build 200-foot Italian sub to raise money for charity
In a fundraising effort for a local food distribution charity, a Greater Boston deli will construct a 200-foot-long Italian sub next week. The ultimate product — incorporating 75 pounds of salami and 30 pounds of cheese — will take the bulk of the local high school football field to assemble.
N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu endorses Anthony Amore for Mass. auditor
With Election Day one week away, Republican auditor candidate. secured another high-profile gubernatorial endorsement as he faces mounting pressure tied to abuse allegations over his divorce from more than a decade ago. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu threw his support Tuesday behind Amore, who faces Democratic state Sen. Diana DiZoglio,...
Haunted hikes: Massachusetts’ 5 spookiest trails to explore
Can a hiking trail trafficked by thousands of people each year be haunted? That depends on what one is willing to believe. The staff of Salem Ghosts, a ghost tour company based in the supernatural capital of Salem, are convinced. They say the state’s centuries-old towns and witchy history have left a haunting impression on nature paths across Massachusetts.
From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts
Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
RMV inspection sticker changes for Massachusetts drivers now in effect
BOSTON - Starting Tuesday, the RMV will be changing the way it gives out inspection stickers in Massachusetts. The change affects only those who wait too long to get their car inspected. Drivers are used to getting a sticker that displays the month the new inspection occurred. Going forward, cars that pass the annually required inspection will get a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired, rather than the month of inspection. Drivers who wait more than a year will get a January sticker.The RMV said these changes will help make sure cars get inspected every year.People who get their cars inspected on time or before it's due will not be impacted by the change. A month ago, the RMV also switched from printed inspection reports for cars that pass to digital reports. Vehicle owners can access their report by going online to Mass Vehicle Check. Those who fail their inspection will still get a printed report.
FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
