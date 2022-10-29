ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Ken Henzler
3d ago

Of course EVERYONE who isn’t obsessed with murdering unborn babies through abortions IS worried about Crime, open southern borders, defunding the police ARE going to vote Republican as part of the RED WAVE

Phil A. Mignon
3d ago

Ricardo Pimentel. Editor of the Journal Times.Your article wasn't as biased as I thought it would be. That is until you got to the Senate race. Typical liberal blather. Your analysis of the gubernatorial contest was no better .I give you a C-. Try again on November 9th.

