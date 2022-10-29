ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEA teams with police around the country for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

 3 days ago

DEA teams with police for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you have unused, unwanted, or expired prescription medications, today is the day to get rid of them.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is teaming up with local law enforcement around the country for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can safely dispose of your unused medications at dozens of police stations in our viewing area.

The service is free and anonymous - no questions asked.

The DEA says the goal is to prevent drugs from being abused or falling into the wrong hands.

During the last event, the DEA collected 360 tons of medications.

You can find a list of drop-off locations at dea.gov.

