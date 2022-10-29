WABE's Week In Review: Georgia's abortion law in the courts, Walker faces more allegations and Meadows and Graham fight subpoenas

Read full article on original website
Related
How the Biden DOJ's vows to protect voting rights have played out in practice
The midterm elections pose the biggest test yet to promises made, with great fanfare, by President Joe Biden's Justice Department to protect voting rights in the face of ever-evolving threats to democracy.
Georgia state senator relied on farm contractors involved in major human trafficking case
State Sen. Russ Goodman, R-Cogdell, told USA TODAY he was unaware of any connections between workers for his family farm and Operation Blooming Onion.
Comments / 0