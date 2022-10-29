19-Year-Old Bailey Gage Moore Injured In A Motor Vehicle In Highway 111 (Highway 111, TN)

Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday night.

According to the officials, 19-year-old Bailey Gage Moore from Whitewell crashed his car into a tree at around 7:00p.m.

Moore's vehicle left some debris on the road, which was struck by a second vehicle traveling behind him.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Moore was the only one injured in the crash.

Moore is accused of DUI, having an open container, exercising due care, and engaging in criminal simulation, according to a preliminary report on the collision.

The case is being investigated.

Further details regarding the crash are not provided by the officials.

