Biden uses Florida’s ‘extreme MAGA Republicans’ as foils for his closing midterm pitch
When President Joe Biden rallied Democrats in Florida on Tuesday for a final-stretch campaign stop, he finally landed in the state his advisers have long eyed as the ideal backdrop for his warnings against “mega-MAGA” Republicans. For months, Biden and his team had been hoping to use Florida’s...
Obama campaigns in Nevada to try to bolster Senate’s most vulnerable Democrat
Former President Barack Obama campaigned in Nevada Tuesday night to try to shore up support for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who is widely viewed as the most vulnerable Democrat in the US Senate, urging Nevadans to cast their ballots for her as well as the state’s other Democratic candidates.
Biden pitchman Landrieu hawks infrastructure and hope
ELM CITY, N.C. (AP) — Mitch Landrieu is the man entrusted with promoting President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan to the nation. As he travels the country, Landrieu serves as the administration’s de facto emissary to rural communities and Republican states that often feel suspicious about the president. While talking up infrastructure spending may sound like an easy sell, Landrieu knows it requires diplomacy, particularly in the overheated political climate ahead of next week’s midterm elections. The former New Orleans mayor, who has political aspirations of his own, says he sees the infrastructure law as a way to help stitch together a divided country.
CNN to host town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall just eight days after the midterm elections on Wednesday, November 16. The event will be moderated by CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper and the former vice president is expected to take questions from Tapper and a live studio audience.
Florida has made a right turn since 2020. These four factors explain the change
In the final week before Election Day, the two most recent US presidents will hold rallies in Florida, where a seismic political shift currently underway may alter the national political map in the years to come. President Joe Biden lands Tuesday in South Florida to campaign for Democrats. Donald Trump...
Wisconsin GOP Gov. Nominee Makes Terrible Promise About What Will Happen If He Wins
Donald Trump-endorsed Tim Michels was accused of saying "the quiet part out loud" to supporters on a campaign stop.
Kemp steers away from criticizing Trump ahead of Georgia governor’s race
For all of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to defeat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp during the primary, the Republican governor is loath to criticize his party’s most influential figure ahead of next week’s general election. Asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins why he thinks Trump has steered clear...
Judge dismisses Mark Meadows’ challenge to House January 6 committee subpoena
A federal judge on Monday night dismissed the challenge former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows brought to a House January 6 select committee subpoena. US District Judge Carl Nichols wrote that the Constitution’s Speech or Debate clause, which shields legislators from being targeted by certain legal actions in circumstances tied to their legislative duties, shielded the select committee from Meadows’ lawsuit.
Chief Justice John Roberts puts temporary hold on release of Trump’s tax returns to Congress
Chief Justice John Roberts agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court order requiring the release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee. The tax returns had been set to be turned over to the House Ways and...
GOP Gov. Chris Sununu on backing election denier: ‘I don’t think anybody should be a one-issue voter’
New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu believes that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election but is supporting Don Bolduc — a GOP Senate nominee who has consistently pushed election falsehoods — because he is considering a “variety of issues” in making his choice on Election Day.
Phillies fan Jill Biden to attend World Series game 4
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is heading to the World Series this week in her hometown of Philadelphia as her team, the Phillies, battles the Houston Astros. The White House said Monday she would attend Game 4 on Wednesday, during which Major League Baseball will honor those affected by cancer. The third game of the series, which is now tied 1-1, had been scheduled for Monday but was postponed until Tuesday due to rain. President Joe Biden often jokes about his wife, “a Philly girl,” and her allegiances to the teams there.
First on CNN: Members of Pelosi family to hear 911 call and see bodycam footage
Members of the Pelosi family are expected to be able to hear audio from the 911 call Paul Pelosi placed to police and see body camera footage of officers who responded to his house the night he was attacked, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Pelosi placed a...
As Election Day approaches, Trump-DeSantis 2024 rivalry seeps into the public
When Election Day arrives in Florida, Donald Trump will vote for a Republican whose political demise he may soon find himself plotting. Months after Trump told The Wall Street Journal he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ bid for reelection, the former President and his home-state governor appear increasingly likely to collide in a heated 2024 presidential primary. While neither has formally announced a presidential campaign, both have taken steps in the closing days of the 2022 cycle to cement themselves as team players and kingmakers – locking horns in those pursuits.
Capitol Police chief says current political climate calls for more security resources for members of Congress
US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the agency has “engaged in a review” of the incident and said the current political climate calls for more resources for the physical safety of members of Congress, in the aftermath of the attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco last week.
What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi
The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to all state charges during his initial appearance in San Francisco court. David DePape, 42, is facing a litany of state charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly...
Judge declines to drop charges against Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack after hinting he would
After hinting some charges may be dropped in the foreign lobbying trial of longtime Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack, a federal judge on Tuesday is allowing the charges to stand and the case may soon go to the jury. US District Judge Brian Cogan indicated in court on Monday that...
Supreme Court rejects Lindsey Graham’s request to block Georgia grand jury subpoena
The Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to block a subpoena for Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in front of an Atlanta special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. There were no public dissents from the order. The South Carolina senator had filed an...
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court’s Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion. The opinion in...
Pence backs GOP’s Kemp as Democrat Abrams hits on Medicaid
CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is supporting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as he makes his closing argument Tuesday for a second term over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Pence and Kemp campaigned together in Atlanta’s far northern suburbs. They say Kemp has been good for Georgia’s economy and Abrams is soft on crime. Abrams is making her own arguments involving Pence, attacking Kemp for refusing to expand the Medicaid insurance program as Pence did when he was governor of Indiana. Abrams lost narrowly to Kemp four years ago. Other top Republicans coming to support Kemp this week include Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
Cheney joins Slotkin in Michigan for first-ever campaign event for Democrat
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) argued in East Lansing on Tuesday that the United States is facing an “ongoing assault” by former President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates who continue to spread unproven claims of election fraud. Cheney’s warning came during a campaign event with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing). Slotkin is the first […] The post Cheney joins Slotkin in Michigan for first-ever campaign event for Democrat appeared first on Michigan Advance.
