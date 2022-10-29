ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Biden pitchman Landrieu hawks infrastructure and hope

ELM CITY, N.C. (AP) — Mitch Landrieu is the man entrusted with promoting President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan to the nation. As he travels the country, Landrieu serves as the administration’s de facto emissary to rural communities and Republican states that often feel suspicious about the president. While talking up infrastructure spending may sound like an easy sell, Landrieu knows it requires diplomacy, particularly in the overheated political climate ahead of next week’s midterm elections. The former New Orleans mayor, who has political aspirations of his own, says he sees the infrastructure law as a way to help stitch together a divided country.
KEYT

CNN to host town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall just eight days after the midterm elections on Wednesday, November 16. The event will be moderated by CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper and the former vice president is expected to take questions from Tapper and a live studio audience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

Judge dismisses Mark Meadows’ challenge to House January 6 committee subpoena

A federal judge on Monday night dismissed the challenge former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows brought to a House January 6 select committee subpoena. US District Judge Carl Nichols wrote that the Constitution’s Speech or Debate clause, which shields legislators from being targeted by certain legal actions in circumstances tied to their legislative duties, shielded the select committee from Meadows’ lawsuit.
KEYT

Phillies fan Jill Biden to attend World Series game 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is heading to the World Series this week in her hometown of Philadelphia as her team, the Phillies, battles the Houston Astros. The White House said Monday she would attend Game 4 on Wednesday, during which Major League Baseball will honor those affected by cancer. The third game of the series, which is now tied 1-1, had been scheduled for Monday but was postponed until Tuesday due to rain. President Joe Biden often jokes about his wife, “a Philly girl,” and her allegiances to the teams there.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KEYT

As Election Day approaches, Trump-DeSantis 2024 rivalry seeps into the public

When Election Day arrives in Florida, Donald Trump will vote for a Republican whose political demise he may soon find himself plotting. Months after Trump told The Wall Street Journal he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ bid for reelection, the former President and his home-state governor appear increasingly likely to collide in a heated 2024 presidential primary. While neither has formally announced a presidential campaign, both have taken steps in the closing days of the 2022 cycle to cement themselves as team players and kingmakers – locking horns in those pursuits.
FLORIDA STATE
KEYT

What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi

The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to all state charges during his initial appearance in San Francisco court. David DePape, 42, is facing a litany of state charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KEYT

Pence backs GOP’s Kemp as Democrat Abrams hits on Medicaid

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is supporting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as he makes his closing argument Tuesday for a second term over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Pence and Kemp campaigned together in Atlanta’s far northern suburbs. They say Kemp has been good for Georgia’s economy and Abrams is soft on crime. Abrams is making her own arguments involving Pence, attacking Kemp for refusing to expand the Medicaid insurance program as Pence did when he was governor of Indiana. Abrams lost narrowly to Kemp four years ago. Other top Republicans coming to support Kemp this week include Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
GEORGIA STATE
Michigan Advance

Cheney joins Slotkin in Michigan for first-ever campaign event for Democrat

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) argued in East Lansing on Tuesday that the United States is facing an “ongoing assault” by former President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates who continue to spread unproven claims of election fraud. Cheney’s warning came during a campaign event with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing). Slotkin is the first […] The post Cheney joins Slotkin in Michigan for first-ever campaign event for Democrat appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy