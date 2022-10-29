ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Customs officers seize nearly 800 pounds of undeclared bologna, cheese in El Paso

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04y7Xn_0irIQ3es00

EL PASO, Texas — This bologna has a first name. It’s I-L-L-E-G-A-L.

Customs officials seized 484 pounds of bologna and 285 pounds of cheese at a border crossing in El Paso on Thursday, authorities said.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso seized the illegal goods during two inspections.

Customs officials said the bologna was confiscated just after 1:30 a.m. MDT when a 32-year-old man who is a U.S. citizen was driving a pickup truck and applied for entry into the country, KTSM-TV reported. During a secondary inspection, officers discovered 44 rolls of Mexican bologna hidden under a blanket and inside the vehicle’s toolbox, according to the television station.

The driver was fined $1,000, the CBP said in its news release.

“Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can be detrimental to our agriculture industry,” Ray Provencio, the CBP’s port director in El Paso, said in a statement.

Customs officials discovered the cheese shortly before 4:30 a.m. MDT, KFOX-TV reported. Officials said a 43-year-old woman, who is a U.S. citizen, was driving an SUV and applied for entry at the border.

During a secondary inspection, customs officials found the cheese hidden in several boxes beneath a blanket, according to the television station. The woman was also fined $1,000 for failure to declare the merchandise, the CBP said in its news release.

“In both these cases the travelers concealed these commodities and failed to properly declare merchandise acquired abroad to the CBP officer upon arrival and entry,” Provencio said in a statement.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

Overturned car at U.S. 54 South and Diana

EL PASO, Texas -- A car overturned at US 54 and Diana at 5:10 p.m. According to TxDot, the severity is listed as minor. The clearing time is unknown. There is a minor backup in the area. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico man sentenced to 31 years for kidnapping and carjacking

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fernando Angel Puga, aka Cholo, 37, of Las Cruces, was sentenced last week to 372 months in prison for kidnapping and carjacking. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 9, 2017, Puga and his co-defendant Sergio Ivan Quinonez-Venegas, 38, from Mexico, approached a man working at […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
EL PASO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

County Attorney will prosecute the removal of El Paso District Attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – County Attorney JoAnne Bernal’s office filed an Intent to Proceed in the case to remove duly elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Tuesday afternoon. The County Attorney’s Office was tasked with deciding whether they would prosecute the case by presiding Judge Tryon Lewis from Odessa. The Notice of Intent to Proceed […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso Tuesday to attend a call center grand opening and for a campaign event. Governor Abbott will be joined by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and others for a grand opening ceremony for Spectrum's new Gran Vista Call Center.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman arrested in connection to fire at westside gas station

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A female subject was reported to have intentionally started a fire near the fuel pumps of a convenience store at the 4200 block of N. Mesa Street in west El Paso. The incident happened on October 10, 2022, at approximately 8:33 pm, to which El Paso Fire Department units responded. […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

FBI El Paso Announce the Federal Arrest of El Paso Man for Felon in Possession of a Firearm

FBI El Paso announce the arrest of a 30-year-old El Paso man, Russell Rice III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 5, 2022, Rice was accused of firing a firearm in public during an altercation with another individual. On June 8, 2022, Rice was taken into custody by El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit. Rice was arrested on a state warrant issued by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) for being felon in possession of a firearm. Rice was later released on bond.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating what they are calling a ‘suspicious death’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Central El Paso. Police were called out to the 5600 block of Webster — near Interstate 10 and Paisano — at about about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members had been concerned when they had not heard from a 75-year-old […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Sarah Vega! The moon, the sunset and Mount Cristo Rey. Gorgeous shot overall. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

I-10 west lanes cleared; traffic begins to move again

UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): Special Traffic Investigators have been dispatched to the crash. UPDATE: All traffic is being diverted off I-10 west at Yarbrough. Clearing time is one hour, according to police. Correction, the collision happened on I-10 West. EL PASO, Texas -- One person has been transported to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy