Bar Harbor, ME

mainepublic.org

Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end

A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine man rescued after spending 30 hours lost in the woods

ETNA, Maine (WMTW) - A man from Etna is safe after spending nearly 30 hours lost in the woods. A game warden and his K9 found 74-year-old Joseph Nolin Monday afternoon about a mile from his house, deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog. Wardens said Nolin was unable to move and was hypothermic and dehydrated after spending the night in sub-freezing temperatures.
ETNA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man's moose calls selling as fast as he can make them

PORTLAND, Maine — It’s always risky to say that someone or something is one of a kind, but that label may apply to Butch Phillips. In a workshop in the basement of his home in Milford, Phillips — who is 82 and a member of the Penobscot Nation — makes birch-bark moose calls. He’s been creating them for more than three decades and knows of no one else doing the same work.
MILFORD, ME
mdislander.com

Artist releases limited edition prints to benefit library

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Mount Desert Island painter Judy Taylor is releasing a limited-edition print of her oil painting “Echo Lake Beach” and giving the proceeds to Southwest Harbor Public Library. Taylor rarely makes prints of her paintings. The original of “Echo Lake Beach,” painted this past summer,...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine

This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Z107.3

Would You Like To See A Locally Owned Steakhouse In Bangor?

There are lots of great choices for local food here in the Bangor area, but one thing seems to be missing. With all due respect to the amazing Longhorn Steakhouse on Hogan Road in Bangor, it is a national chain restaurant, so that got us thinking about whether or not a locally owned business focused on serving up delicious steaks would work here in the area.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Halloween rock hunt in Bangor

BANGOR– If candy is not your thing, a Halloween-themed rock hunt took place throughout the day in Cascade Park in Bangor. Volunteers with the group Bangor Rocks put their artistic skills to use and painted a number of rocks to look like monsters, spiders, ghosts and other creatures. The rocks were then scattered throughout the park located off State Street in Bangor.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history. Bryan Sidelinger caught up with some folks in Ellsworth today to talk all things jackpot. The Powerball drawing and Halloween just happened to fall on the same night this year. The trick? Getting all six...
ELLSWORTH, ME
mdislander.com

Arts Glances: Author talk, fall Handworks Festival, writing workshop

BAR HARBOR — Megan Gilliss’ debut novel “Lungfish” focuses on Tuck, a woman whose husband’s addiction has drained their finances and has driven them to move illegally to an abandoned island off the coast of Maine. The novel explores addiction, doubt, marriage, motherhood and the ground that is ever shifting beneath our feet. Join Gilliss for a hybrid author talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Jesup Memorial Library.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Lyman-Morse completes Camden marina redevelopment project

Two years after a fire caused extensive damage throughout its waterfront facility, Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding has completed its 44,000-square-foot mixed-use marina redevelopment project on Camden’s inner harbor. The new working waterfront facility was rebuilt to offer spaces for locals, visitors and employees, in addition to seasonal yachters. The $15 million...
CAMDEN, ME
wabi.tv

Hermon teacher gets surprise of a lifetime

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Students at the Patricia A Duran School in Hermon gathered Tuesday morning for what they thought would be a normal safety assembly. What they ended up witnessing was the surprise of a lifetime. Fourth grade teacher Sarah Collins was in awe to learn that she was...
HERMON, ME
Maine Campus

Governor Mills stance on Maine issues

Current Governor Janet Mills visited the University of Maine campus on Tuesday to rally the student body to vote in the upcoming election. The Maine Campus had the opportunity to ask Mills a few brief questions. Mills reflected on immigration into Maine, what her administration is doing to keep young people in the state and improving the state’s relationship with the Wabanaki people.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Silver Alert canceled; Etna man found safe

ETNA, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say 74-year-old Joseph Nolin of Etna has been found safe. State Police had issued a Silver Alert Monday morning. Nolin had last been seen Sunday morning going to check game cameras. We’re told Nolin suffers from several medical conditions.
ETNA, ME
Z107.3

Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels

Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Camden Garden Club welcomes new members

CAMDEN — The Camden Garden Club welcomes new members. The Club celebrated the new additions during the traditional New Members Coffee which took place October 14 at the home of Membership Chair Karen Cease. 14 new members joined the Club in 2022, bringing the total membership to 88. New...
CAMDEN, ME
newscentermaine.com

Crosspoint Church in Bangor holds annual 'Trunk or Treat' event

BANGOR, Maine — In preparation for Halloween on Monday, events are being held all across Maine this weekend to get kids excited for the main event. On Saturday, the Crosspoint Church of Bangor held its annual "Trunk or Treat" event for kiddos in its parking lot. Gary Turgeon, children's...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Maple Street welcomes hundreds of Halloween spirits

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky spirits filled Maple Street in Bangor on Halloween night. Houses were decked out with spooky decorations. People enjoyed music from a local band. Trick-or-treaters dressed up as Spider-Man, Darth Vader, even a banana, and much more. Whether you’re a kid or an adult, everyone wanted...
BANGOR, ME
mdislander.com

Museum hosts former poet laureate for online program

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley Museum will welcome former Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum as its November People-Nature-Art guest at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, for an online-only program. Kestenbaum is the author of six collections of poems; a book of brief essays on craft and community called “The...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME

