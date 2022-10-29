Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mainepublic.org
Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end
A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
wabi.tv
Maine man rescued after spending 30 hours lost in the woods
ETNA, Maine (WMTW) - A man from Etna is safe after spending nearly 30 hours lost in the woods. A game warden and his K9 found 74-year-old Joseph Nolin Monday afternoon about a mile from his house, deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog. Wardens said Nolin was unable to move and was hypothermic and dehydrated after spending the night in sub-freezing temperatures.
Maine man's moose calls selling as fast as he can make them
PORTLAND, Maine — It’s always risky to say that someone or something is one of a kind, but that label may apply to Butch Phillips. In a workshop in the basement of his home in Milford, Phillips — who is 82 and a member of the Penobscot Nation — makes birch-bark moose calls. He’s been creating them for more than three decades and knows of no one else doing the same work.
mdislander.com
Artist releases limited edition prints to benefit library
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Mount Desert Island painter Judy Taylor is releasing a limited-edition print of her oil painting “Echo Lake Beach” and giving the proceeds to Southwest Harbor Public Library. Taylor rarely makes prints of her paintings. The original of “Echo Lake Beach,” painted this past summer,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
Would You Like To See A Locally Owned Steakhouse In Bangor?
There are lots of great choices for local food here in the Bangor area, but one thing seems to be missing. With all due respect to the amazing Longhorn Steakhouse on Hogan Road in Bangor, it is a national chain restaurant, so that got us thinking about whether or not a locally owned business focused on serving up delicious steaks would work here in the area.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
foxbangor.com
Halloween rock hunt in Bangor
BANGOR– If candy is not your thing, a Halloween-themed rock hunt took place throughout the day in Cascade Park in Bangor. Volunteers with the group Bangor Rocks put their artistic skills to use and painted a number of rocks to look like monsters, spiders, ghosts and other creatures. The rocks were then scattered throughout the park located off State Street in Bangor.
wabi.tv
What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history. Bryan Sidelinger caught up with some folks in Ellsworth today to talk all things jackpot. The Powerball drawing and Halloween just happened to fall on the same night this year. The trick? Getting all six...
mdislander.com
Arts Glances: Author talk, fall Handworks Festival, writing workshop
BAR HARBOR — Megan Gilliss’ debut novel “Lungfish” focuses on Tuck, a woman whose husband’s addiction has drained their finances and has driven them to move illegally to an abandoned island off the coast of Maine. The novel explores addiction, doubt, marriage, motherhood and the ground that is ever shifting beneath our feet. Join Gilliss for a hybrid author talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Jesup Memorial Library.
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Levant fire early Monday morning
LEVANT, Maine — Firefighters responded to a deadly fire at 503 Avenue Road in Levant around 3:15 a.m. Monday. A spokesperson with the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire killed one adult and hospitalized two others. Officials have yet to release any information about the victim and survivors.
mainebiz.biz
Lyman-Morse completes Camden marina redevelopment project
Two years after a fire caused extensive damage throughout its waterfront facility, Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding has completed its 44,000-square-foot mixed-use marina redevelopment project on Camden’s inner harbor. The new working waterfront facility was rebuilt to offer spaces for locals, visitors and employees, in addition to seasonal yachters. The $15 million...
wabi.tv
Hermon teacher gets surprise of a lifetime
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Students at the Patricia A Duran School in Hermon gathered Tuesday morning for what they thought would be a normal safety assembly. What they ended up witnessing was the surprise of a lifetime. Fourth grade teacher Sarah Collins was in awe to learn that she was...
Maine Campus
Governor Mills stance on Maine issues
Current Governor Janet Mills visited the University of Maine campus on Tuesday to rally the student body to vote in the upcoming election. The Maine Campus had the opportunity to ask Mills a few brief questions. Mills reflected on immigration into Maine, what her administration is doing to keep young people in the state and improving the state’s relationship with the Wabanaki people.
wabi.tv
Silver Alert canceled; Etna man found safe
ETNA, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say 74-year-old Joseph Nolin of Etna has been found safe. State Police had issued a Silver Alert Monday morning. Nolin had last been seen Sunday morning going to check game cameras. We’re told Nolin suffers from several medical conditions.
Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels
Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
penbaypilot.com
Camden Garden Club welcomes new members
CAMDEN — The Camden Garden Club welcomes new members. The Club celebrated the new additions during the traditional New Members Coffee which took place October 14 at the home of Membership Chair Karen Cease. 14 new members joined the Club in 2022, bringing the total membership to 88. New...
newscentermaine.com
Crosspoint Church in Bangor holds annual 'Trunk or Treat' event
BANGOR, Maine — In preparation for Halloween on Monday, events are being held all across Maine this weekend to get kids excited for the main event. On Saturday, the Crosspoint Church of Bangor held its annual "Trunk or Treat" event for kiddos in its parking lot. Gary Turgeon, children's...
wabi.tv
Maple Street welcomes hundreds of Halloween spirits
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky spirits filled Maple Street in Bangor on Halloween night. Houses were decked out with spooky decorations. People enjoyed music from a local band. Trick-or-treaters dressed up as Spider-Man, Darth Vader, even a banana, and much more. Whether you’re a kid or an adult, everyone wanted...
mdislander.com
Museum hosts former poet laureate for online program
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley Museum will welcome former Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum as its November People-Nature-Art guest at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, for an online-only program. Kestenbaum is the author of six collections of poems; a book of brief essays on craft and community called “The...
