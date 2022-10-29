Read full article on original website
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir vs. Nikki Cross. Match starts off with Bianca BelAir sends Nikki Cross into the corner. She delivers several shoulders to her midsection before Cross looks for a roll up. BelAir blocks it and delivers a shoulder tackle. Cross hits a crossbody, then fires off several right hands and kicks. Cross sends BelAir into the top turnbuckle face first, but BelAir fires back with a back elbow and a dropkick. BelAir delivers a fallaway slam, but Cross pulls her onto the apron and slams her leg into it. She hits several forearms that sends us to a break.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
PWMania
Details on Pro Wrestling Noah and WWE Negotiations for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta
Shinsuke Nakamura has spoken out about wrestling The Great Muta (Keiji Muto) in a singles match at NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1 at Budokan Hall. Nakamura hasn’t wrestled for the NOAH in nine years. Tokyo Sports provided more information on how this concept became a reality.
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Glasgow, Scotland 10/30/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. * Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) * Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville. * The New Day teased a mystery partner for the main event.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Gives His Thoughts On Sami Zayn
Even though his days in the ring are long since over, Bret Hart still holds respect for many wrestlers in the business, other than Goldberg at least, and one guy Hart is a big fan of is WWE superstar and fellow Canadian Sami Zayn. Even now that Zayn is reaching...
PWMania
Limitless Wrestling “Fresh Blood” Event Results and Highlights (10/29/22)
Limitless Wrestling “Fresh Blood” Event Results and Highlights (10/29/22) On October 29, Limitless Wrestling’s event “Fresh Blood” took place in Yarmouth, Maine at the Yarmouth Amvets. The show was streamed live on IWTV. “Fresh Blood” was headlined by The Workhorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry)...
PWMania
AEW Dark Elevation Results October 31st, 2022
Match starts off with Diamante & Madison Rayne doing some submissions exchange. Diamante gets the upper hand and sends Rayne out of the ring with a dropkick. She tosses her back into the ring then follows it up with an elbow drop. She delivers a couple of knees to her...
PWMania
Mick Foley Says WWE is Fooling Themselves if They Don’t View AEW as Competition
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed a wide variety of topics. During it, Foley stated that he thinks people in WWE are deceiving themselves if they don’t consider AEW to be competition. He believes that AEW is the future of professional wrestling.
PWMania
Pro Wrestling Noah The Return Of Pro Wrestling Love Forever 3 Results – October 30, 2022
Pro Wrestling Noah The Return Of Pro Wrestling Love Forever 3 Results – October 30th, 2022. Kaui Fujimura defeated Daishi Ozawa via Missile Kick (6:08) (Dark Match) Kongo (Manabu Soya,Shuji Kondo & Hajime Ohara) defeated Shuhei Taniguchi,Alejandro & Extreme Tiger via King Kong Lariat on Alejandro (9:08) Tag Team...
PWMania
Several WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released
Before the year ends, WWE appears to be reducing some of its roster. On his Twitter Super Follower feed, Bryan Alvarez noted that it appears that a number of NXT wrestlers have been fired. “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” Alvarez tweeted. It’s unclear how...
PWMania
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Hype WWE RAW, Backstage Clips of Nikki Cross and Bobby Lashley
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman took to Twitter this afternoon to promote tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW. Reigns reflected on his last RAW appearance in Dallas and stated that tonight will be his final RAW before embarrassing Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. In the post, he tagged the rest of The Bloodline.
tjrwrestling.net
Logan Paul Says WWE Fans “Will Be Forced To Respect Me” After Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has made a bold statement leading up to Crown Jewel by saying that WWE fans will be forced to respect him after they see his performance. The countdown is on for WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday, November 5th when Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.
PWMania
Matt Cardona Shuts Down Possibility Of WWE Return, Logan Paul’s Special Message For Roman Reigns
– Zack Ryder is no more. Matt Cardona announced the “death” of his former WWE persona in a tweet shared via his official Twitter feed this weekend. “Zack Ryder is dead,” he wrote. “Long live Matt Cardona!” Check out the post embedded below. –...
PWMania
ROH TV Title Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite (11/2/2022)
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/2/2022) * Renee Paquette hosts sit-down interview with Saraya & Britt Baker. * Jade Cargill defends the TBS championship against Marina Shafir. * Samoa Joe defends the ROH TV championship against Brian Cage. * Orange Cassidy defends the All Atlantic championshpi against Luchasaurus & Rey Fenix. Make...
PWMania
Speculation on CM Punk Never Wrestling Again
As PWMania.com previously reported, following the incident that occurred behind the scenes with The Elite and CM Punk, there is a possibility that CM Punk’s AEW contract will be bought out. While appearing on Wrestling Observer Radio, Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. commented about the possibility that CM Punk’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Early Spoiler Notes for Tonight’s WWE RAW Halloween Episode
Below are a few early spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE RAW Halloween episode, courtesy of Fightful Select. Be sure to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET. * A backstage Halloween Party is planned for the show, with Superstars in costumes. * Matt Riddle is reportedly dressing...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for AEW Full Gear
AEW Full Gear will broadcast from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19. According to WrestleTix, 11,953 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/30/22), leaving 712 seats still available. There are a number of combo tickets also available. Here is the...
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Monterrey, Mexico 10/29/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. * Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Jaoquin Wilde) (Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega are not at ringside) * 24/7 Title...
PWMania
Final Card for Tonight’s MLW Fightland ’22
Tonight, MLW will is in Philadelphia for Fightland ’22, which will also double as television tapings for upcoming episodes of Fusion. The final card is as follows:. Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship. Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka. Jacob Fatu vs. Lio...
