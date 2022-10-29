ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

PSP set Lackawanna County DUI checkpoints

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Dunmore announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways during Thanksgiving weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Lackawanna County that […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say

An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month. According to state police, the single-vehicle crash...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man reportedly lied on ATF form

Mill Hall, Pa. — A 57-year-old man with a criminal history lied on a form to get a license to carry, according to police. Juan Oscar Jerez, of West Hazleton, applied for the license at Miller's Gun Shop, 6945 Nittany Valley Drive, in November of 2020, said Trooper Dalton Young of the Lamar State Police. On the form, Jerez claimed he had never been convicted of a crime that could have resulted in imprisonment of a year or more. A background check showed that wasn't true, Young noted. Jerez was charged with making a false statement.
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people, including a Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff, have been charged after police say they were involved in a stabbing that occurred at the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators responded to a stab victim at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. Police said they went to the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Police searching for alleged rapist in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Columbia County are searching for a man after he allegedly raped a teenager last year. Investigators say 18-year-old Logan Webb forced a 15-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him in July of 2021. On Tuesday, charges related to rape and assault were filed...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Fatal crash reported at Routes 512 and 248 in Bath (UPDATE)

UPDATE 3: Nazareth man identified as victim of Route 512-Route 248 crash. UPDATE 2: A 55-year-old from Nazareth driving a 2019 Kia Forte north just before 5 a.m. Monday on Route 512 in Bath died after a crash with a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by a 37-year-old Bath resident east on Route 248, Pennsylvania State Police report.
BATH, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Walmart Employee Groped Coworker, Police Say

A Berks County Walmart employee was arrested after police said he groped a female coworker while on the job. Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, was working a shift with a 20-year-old woman in the store's garden center when he "grabbed and touched her inappropriately multiple times," wrote Caernarvon Township police.
Times Leader

Autopsy findings released in Hanover Twp. plane crash deaths

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Autopsies on the two men who died in Saturday afternoon’s plane crash in Hanover Township were performed Tuesday, according to a report from the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office. On Monday, the coroner’s office identified the victims as Michael Bowen,...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WETM 18 News

Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene. According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Homes, businesses damaged, families displaced by Pa. fire

A fire in Schuylkill County over the weekend has left a total of six buildings damaged and over a dozen people without their homes. WNEP reports that the fire started on Saturday and spread to several building on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Fire crews from Schuylkill and Carbon counties responded to the fire, which took hours to contain.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Arrest made in Route 22 shooting near Route 145 that injured driver

A Lehigh Valley man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Route 22 that left a driver injured. Jacob Elliot Garcia, 23, of Coronado Street in Allentown, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, in connection with the shooting Wednesday, authorities announced Monday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Berks Weekly

3 injured following 2 shootings, Reading Police investigating

The Reading Police Department is investigating two shootings Sunday night, October 30, 2022, that has left 3 people hospitalized. The first took place around 8:31pm, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Penn Street for multiple shooting victims. On arrival officers located a 28-year-old male victim, with...
READING, PA
Times News

Former longtime Carbon commissioner dies

A former Carbon County commissioner, with roots in the Weatherly area, has died. Tom C. Gerhard, 89, died Monday afternoon surrounded by his family, his son, Thomas J. Gerhard said. The senior Gerhard had served 12 years as county commissioner, retiring in 2003. Gerhard also owned and operated Tom Gerhard...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 31st, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Jean M. Baddick, 87, of Weatherly, PA and formerly of Tamaqua. ------------------------------------------------------ These obituaries are being brought to by Anthony Urban Law Offices. P.C.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man wanted in alleged Crossings Outlets theft

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a suspect they say was involved in a theft a the Crossings Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured is a suspect in a retail theft that occurred on October 27 at the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

New Hanover Responds to Orchard Lane Home Fire

NEW HANOVER PA – A resident in the 2300 block of Orchard Lane in New Hanover Township, who Montgomery County emergency dispatchers said valiantly tried to extinguish a fire at the back of that property with a garden hose, received extra help Sunday (Oct. 30, 2022) at about 3:58 p.m. from New Hanover Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services (at top and above) and several assisting first responders.
NEW HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy