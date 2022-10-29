Read full article on original website
PSP set Lackawanna County DUI checkpoints
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Dunmore announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways during Thanksgiving weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Lackawanna County that […]
Gordon Man Remains in Schuylkill County Prison After Shots Allegedly Fired Last Week
A Gordon man remains locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after being involved in an incident last week. According to court documents, on Tuesday, October 26th, 2022, just after 11:30am, Police were dispatched to the area of Royer and McKnight Streets in Gordon for a report of shots fired. Units...
DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say
An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month. According to state police, the single-vehicle crash...
Man reportedly lied on ATF form
Mill Hall, Pa. — A 57-year-old man with a criminal history lied on a form to get a license to carry, according to police. Juan Oscar Jerez, of West Hazleton, applied for the license at Miller's Gun Shop, 6945 Nittany Valley Drive, in November of 2020, said Trooper Dalton Young of the Lamar State Police. On the form, Jerez claimed he had never been convicted of a crime that could have resulted in imprisonment of a year or more. A background check showed that wasn't true, Young noted. Jerez was charged with making a false statement.
Deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people, including a Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff, have been charged after police say they were involved in a stabbing that occurred at the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators responded to a stab victim at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. Police said they went to the […]
Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives for Failing to Appear for Court
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to appear for court. Cory John Allen, 37, with a last known address of 890 High Road, Ashland failed to appear at Schuylkill County Court House on March 11, 2022, for status conference.
Police searching for alleged rapist in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Columbia County are searching for a man after he allegedly raped a teenager last year. Investigators say 18-year-old Logan Webb forced a 15-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him in July of 2021. On Tuesday, charges related to rape and assault were filed...
Fatal crash reported at Routes 512 and 248 in Bath (UPDATE)
UPDATE 3: Nazareth man identified as victim of Route 512-Route 248 crash. UPDATE 2: A 55-year-old from Nazareth driving a 2019 Kia Forte north just before 5 a.m. Monday on Route 512 in Bath died after a crash with a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by a 37-year-old Bath resident east on Route 248, Pennsylvania State Police report.
Berks Walmart Employee Groped Coworker, Police Say
A Berks County Walmart employee was arrested after police said he groped a female coworker while on the job. Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, was working a shift with a 20-year-old woman in the store's garden center when he "grabbed and touched her inappropriately multiple times," wrote Caernarvon Township police.
Autopsy findings released in Hanover Twp. plane crash deaths
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Autopsies on the two men who died in Saturday afternoon’s plane crash in Hanover Township were performed Tuesday, according to a report from the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office. On Monday, the coroner’s office identified the victims as Michael Bowen,...
Missouri Man Wanted in Kansas Taken into Custody in Schuylkill County
Police from West Penn Township took a Missouri man into custody last week that was wanted in Kansas. According to West Penn Township Police, on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, officers were investigating a parking complaint on West Penn Pike. The driver of the illegally parked vehicle, identified as Kamry Evette...
Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene. According […]
Homes, businesses damaged, families displaced by Pa. fire
A fire in Schuylkill County over the weekend has left a total of six buildings damaged and over a dozen people without their homes. WNEP reports that the fire started on Saturday and spread to several building on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Fire crews from Schuylkill and Carbon counties responded to the fire, which took hours to contain.
Arrest made in Route 22 shooting near Route 145 that injured driver
A Lehigh Valley man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Route 22 that left a driver injured. Jacob Elliot Garcia, 23, of Coronado Street in Allentown, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, in connection with the shooting Wednesday, authorities announced Monday.
3 injured following 2 shootings, Reading Police investigating
The Reading Police Department is investigating two shootings Sunday night, October 30, 2022, that has left 3 people hospitalized. The first took place around 8:31pm, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Penn Street for multiple shooting victims. On arrival officers located a 28-year-old male victim, with...
Former longtime Carbon commissioner dies
A former Carbon County commissioner, with roots in the Weatherly area, has died. Tom C. Gerhard, 89, died Monday afternoon surrounded by his family, his son, Thomas J. Gerhard said. The senior Gerhard had served 12 years as county commissioner, retiring in 2003. Gerhard also owned and operated Tom Gerhard...
Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 31st, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Jean M. Baddick, 87, of Weatherly, PA and formerly of Tamaqua. ------------------------------------------------------ These obituaries are being brought to by Anthony Urban Law Offices. P.C.
Tenants, business owners assess damage from Tamaqua fire
A fire in Schuylkill County ruined several businesses and forced more than a dozen people from their homes. Newswatch16's Claire Alfree shows us the aftermath.
Man wanted in alleged Crossings Outlets theft
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a suspect they say was involved in a theft a the Crossings Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured is a suspect in a retail theft that occurred on October 27 at the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet in […]
New Hanover Responds to Orchard Lane Home Fire
NEW HANOVER PA – A resident in the 2300 block of Orchard Lane in New Hanover Township, who Montgomery County emergency dispatchers said valiantly tried to extinguish a fire at the back of that property with a garden hose, received extra help Sunday (Oct. 30, 2022) at about 3:58 p.m. from New Hanover Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services (at top and above) and several assisting first responders.
