ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Investigation continues after odor prompted evacuation of school in Salisbury Twp.

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County say the investigation continues after an odor prompted an evacuation of a school Monday afternoon. Crews were sent to Lehigh Christian Academy shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday for an unknown odor inside the school, according to a news release from township police. Crews from the Western and Eastern Salisbury fire departments investigated the source of the odor, believed to be from an HVAC system, police said.
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead in early-morning crash in Bath

BATH, Pa. - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Bath, Northampton County. Mark Beers, 55, of Nazareth, was pronounced dead at the scene after a car and pickup truck crashed around 5 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Routes 512 and 248, state police said. The county...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Authorities investigate fire that tore through part of downtown Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. - Schuylkill County authorities are working to figure out what caused a raging fire that devastated part of downtown Tamaqua. Firefighters spent hours battling the blaze that ripped through a row of buildings Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. On Sunday, debris was being shoveled off of the sidewalk...
TAMAQUA, PA
sauconsource.com

Boys Accused of Starting Shopping Cart Fire in Hellertown

Two teenage boys have been charged in the Northampton County juvenile court system after police say they started a shopping cart fire that endangered residents. In a news release Monday, Hellertown Police said the fire occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 18 in the 500 block of Tobias Drive.
HELLERTOWN, PA
Times News

Dump truck overturns in Brodheadsville

Route 209 South was closed just before 11 a.m. Monday when a dump truck hauling asphalt overturned by the Chestnuthill Diner in the intersection with Route 115. State police, West End Fire Company and EMS were called to the scene. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene. According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Fatal crash reported at Routes 512 and 248 in Bath (UPDATE)

UPDATE 3: Nazareth man identified as victim of Route 512-Route 248 crash. UPDATE 2: A 55-year-old from Nazareth driving a 2019 Kia Forte north just before 5 a.m. Monday on Route 512 in Bath died after a crash with a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by a 37-year-old Bath resident east on Route 248, Pennsylvania State Police report.
BATH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

No CO, contaminants detected after sweep of Salisbury Twp. school

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A private school in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County was briefly evacuated just after noon Monday after concerns about a possible carbon monoxide leak or other contaminant in the building. Hundreds of kids were outside in the parking lot of Lehigh Christian Academy, which meets in Cedar...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man found inside burning home in Reading

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man who died after being rescued from a burning home in Reading over the weekend. The victim, Joshua Morganti, 24, died Saturday morning after being taken to Reading Hospital from the scene of the fire in the 200 block of Schuylkill Avenue, according to the coroner's office.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person jumped from second floor window to escape house fire

READING, Pa. -- Someone jumped from the second floor of a burning home in Reading. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 4 a.m. this morning. They arrived to find the home heavily involved and the flames threatening a neighboring commercial building. Officials say one...
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Nazareth man identified as victim of Route 512-Route 248 crash

The Northampton County Coroner’s Office released the name of the victim who died in the fatal crash at routes 512 and 248 on Monday morning. Mark Allen Beers, 55, of Nazareth, died after his Kia Forte collided with a Dodge Ram just before 5 a.m. on Monday in Bath, authorities said. Beers was not wearing a seatbelt, the coroner said.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Community reacts to 2 shootings half hour apart in Reading

READING, Pa. – Police said they are investigating two shootings in Reading that happened less than an hour apart from each other on Sunday. According to police, two men were standing at Eighth and Penn streets when a man came up and shot them after a brief exchange. Police said when they arrived one of the victims was found with several gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 hurt in downtown Reading shooting

READING, Pa. - Police are looking for the man who shot two other young men in downtown Reading on Sunday. A 28-year-old and 22-year-old were standing at Eighth and Penn streets around 8:30 p.m. when a third, unidentified man comes up and shoots them after a brief exchange, police said in a news release.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in Lower Saucon crash

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northampton County. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 378, near the Saucon Valley Square shopping center. Scotty Andrew Bernard, 35, of Tobyhanna, died in the crash, the county coroner's office said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Village Shoppes strip mall sold for $6.35M

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a strip mall on the east side of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, has been sold for $6.35 million, according to Northampton County property records. That is $1.85 million more than the price it went for just over two years ago. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy