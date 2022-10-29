NJPW officially pulled the current NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson from the November 5th Battle Autumn event in Osaka. Karl Anderson was originally scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight against Hikuleo at Battle Autumn but was added to the WWE Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia which also falls in November 5th. Anderson had indicated via social media that he would not be at the NJPW Battle Autumn show. This created an unpleasant situation between NJPW and Karl Anderson.

