PWMania
NJPW Pulls Karl Anderson From November 5 Battle Autumn Show
NJPW officially pulled the current NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson from the November 5th Battle Autumn event in Osaka. Karl Anderson was originally scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight against Hikuleo at Battle Autumn but was added to the WWE Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia which also falls in November 5th. Anderson had indicated via social media that he would not be at the NJPW Battle Autumn show. This created an unpleasant situation between NJPW and Karl Anderson.
PWMania
Several WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released
Before the year ends, WWE appears to be reducing some of its roster. On his Twitter Super Follower feed, Bryan Alvarez noted that it appears that a number of NXT wrestlers have been fired. “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” Alvarez tweeted. It’s unclear how...
PWMania
Schism Segment and Another Match Confirmed for WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up
WWE has added two new additions to this week’s episode of NXT. WWE has confirmed that Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava Raine, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid) will appear on the show for a sit-down interview. Raine (Simon Johnson) was revealed as Schism’s newest member last week, marking her television...
PWMania
Mick Foley Says WWE is Fooling Themselves if They Don’t View AEW as Competition
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed a wide variety of topics. During it, Foley stated that he thinks people in WWE are deceiving themselves if they don’t consider AEW to be competition. He believes that AEW is the future of professional wrestling.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for AEW Full Gear
AEW Full Gear will broadcast from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19. According to WrestleTix, 11,953 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/30/22), leaving 712 seats still available. There are a number of combo tickets also available. Here is the...
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
PWMania
Limitless Wrestling “Fresh Blood” Event Results and Highlights (10/29/22)
Limitless Wrestling “Fresh Blood” Event Results and Highlights (10/29/22) On October 29, Limitless Wrestling’s event “Fresh Blood” took place in Yarmouth, Maine at the Yarmouth Amvets. The show was streamed live on IWTV. “Fresh Blood” was headlined by The Workhorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry)...
PWMania
Big Title Change at MLW Fightland ’22
On Sunday night, the city of Philadelphia served as the location for the Fightland TV tapings that were hosted by Major League Wrestling. During the tapings, MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker faced off against Lince Dorado. Dorado won the match by hitting a handspring cutter and nailing a shooting star press for the pin to become the new MLW Middleweight Champion.
PWMania
Semi-Finals Set for NJPW World TV Title Tournament
The two semi-final matches for the NJPW World TV Title Tournament are set as Ren Narita and SANADA won their quarterfinal matches at the October 30 Battle Autumn event. Ren Narita defeated Toru Yano and SANADA got by KENTA to advance in the tournament. Narita and SANADA will face off at the November 5th Battle Autumn event in Osaka. This will be the final event of the Battle Autumn tour.
PWMania
AEW Dark Elevation Results October 31st, 2022
Match starts off with Diamante & Madison Rayne doing some submissions exchange. Diamante gets the upper hand and sends Rayne out of the ring with a dropkick. She tosses her back into the ring then follows it up with an elbow drop. She delivers a couple of knees to her...
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Glasgow, Scotland 10/30/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. * Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) * Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville. * The New Day teased a mystery partner for the main event.
PWMania
Exclusive: Independent Wrestling Spotlight with Mazzerati
In the latest edition of “Independent Wrestling Spotlight,” PWMania’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44) sits down with one of the hottest professional wrestlers on the indie scene today, Mazzerati. In this interview, we discuss everything from her beginning, up to her working with Ring of Honor, Impact, AEW, and more.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Claims AEW Offers “Excuses for a Match” and “Not Well Crafted Stories”
Tony Khan’s booking has come under fire from Eric Bischoff, who claims that many of the bouts have no clear story. Khan recently provided a response, noting that Nitro had numerous matches that lacked a story. On the latest episode of the podcast “83 Weeks,” Bischoff was questioned about...
PWMania
Updated Card for NJPW Battle Autumn November 5th Event
With Karl Anderson officially pulled from the NJPW Battle Autumn event on November 5th, NJPW released an updated lineup for the show. Hikuleo, who was originally scheduled to challenge Anderson for the NEVER Openweight Title, will now go one on one with Yujiro Takahashi. The November 5th Battle Autumn show...
PWMania
Full Lineup For NJPW TAMASHII Announced
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced the full line up for the upcoming NJPW TAMASHII event to take place in Sydney, Australia on November 13. The show will feature talent from the New Zealand Dojo, Japan and Australia. NJPW TAMASHII will be headlined by IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori facing Mick Moretti.
PWMania
Final Card for Tonight’s MLW Fightland ’22
Tonight, MLW will is in Philadelphia for Fightland ’22, which will also double as television tapings for upcoming episodes of Fusion. The final card is as follows:. Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship. Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka. Jacob Fatu vs. Lio...
PWMania
Speculation on CM Punk Never Wrestling Again
As PWMania.com previously reported, following the incident that occurred behind the scenes with The Elite and CM Punk, there is a possibility that CM Punk’s AEW contract will be bought out. While appearing on Wrestling Observer Radio, Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. commented about the possibility that CM Punk’s...
PWMania
ROH TV Title Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite (11/2/2022)
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/2/2022) * Renee Paquette hosts sit-down interview with Saraya & Britt Baker. * Jade Cargill defends the TBS championship against Marina Shafir. * Samoa Joe defends the ROH TV championship against Brian Cage. * Orange Cassidy defends the All Atlantic championshpi against Luchasaurus & Rey Fenix. Make...
PWMania
Jim Cornette Praises WWE for Correcting Their Errors With LA Knight
On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette discussed the actions taken by WWE with regard to LA Knight. “They’re correcting mistakes, and the thing about LA Knight is, I like the fact...
PWMania
GCW Live Events and Full Library Now Available on FITE Streaming Service
Game Changer Wrestling live events and full catalog of past shows have a new home. As of November 1st, FITE + will be the exclusive provider for all GCW content. GCW owner Brett Lauderdale made this announcement while speaking with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp earlier today. “Effective today, November...
