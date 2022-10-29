Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Multiple 'cloaking' boomerang UFOs cross over Arizona townRoger MarshSurprise, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
5 schools from Pac-12 featured in College Football Playoff’s 1st rankings
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday night, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. The Pac-12 Conference featured five...
Arkansas eyes bowl eligibility with Liberty coming to town
Liberty coach Hugh Freeze will be guarding against complacency while Arkansas coach Sam Pittman expects the “best game” all season
Seahawks leap into top 10 after win over Giants
With three straight wins for the Seahawks — and new quarterback Geno Smith at the helm — the Seattle team is sitting comfortably at the top of the National Football Conference West ranking. The big picture: The Seahawks were predicted to be a squad heading nowhere, both because...
Ole Miss Basketball Wins Home Preseason Exhibition Over West Georgia Wolves
The Rebels will officially open their season next week against Alcorn State.
TCU Horned Frogs listed at No. 7 in the first CFP rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out and undefeated TCU comes in at Number Seven. The rankings are decided by a 13-member committee and their decision was revealed last night.
Volleyball: No. 4 Nebraska Hosts Indiana Tonight
The Huskers look to remain at the top of the Big Ten standings
Big 12 agrees to extension with ESPN and Fox, per report
The Big 12 has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth more than $2 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those networks through the 2030-31 college sports seasons, according to people familiar with the deal. Two people confirmed details of...
Turnover-filled half costs Cardinals in loss to Vikings
Kyler Murray threw two second-half interceptions, Arizona lost another possession on a muffed punt and the Cardinals ran out of time in a 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Arizona opened the second half scoring with a drive led by DeAndre Hopkins and Zach Ertz, the latter of...
Coyotes earn 1st win at Mullett Arena with victory over Panthers
TEMPE (AP) — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home. “It was pretty cool,” Ritchie said. “The crowd was standing...
Vikings’ Cam Dantzler honors late friend, Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney on cleats
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler honored his late friend and former teammate Jeff Gladney with customized cleats Sunday ahead of a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Gladney, who began his NFL career with the Vikings in 2020 before signing with the Cardinals last offseason, died in a vehicle crash in...
Patrick Peterson clowns Kyler Murray with video game celebration
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson had some personal feelings come out in Sunday’s game against his former team, the Arizona Cardinals. In the third quarter of a 34-26 win for Minnesota, Peterson took a shot at quarterback Kyler Murray, specifically his video games hobby. Murray was intercepted deep down...
Phoenix Suns’ starting lineup ranks among NBA’s best through 2 weeks
Not only have the Phoenix Suns maintained a strong starting lineup without veteran forward Jae Crowder, they’ve remained one of the best in the NBA. They’ve seamlessly transitioned to Cam Johnson at power forward, winning five of their first six games. As a result, the Suns are second in John Schuhmann’s Week 3 power rankings on NBA.com.
Miami Heat needs to move Tyler Herro back to the bench
The Miami Heat finally got their third win of the season after the heroics of Max Strus and Jimmy Butler
Cardinals face opportunity of season with 3 straight division games
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5, four games back from where they stood through eight games a year ago, and yet are still firmly in the NFC West race. Their fate this season could hinge upon the next three games, as they face each of their division rivals starting with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
DeAndre Hopkins nabs 1-handed catch in loss to Vikings
Last week’s 28-point first half against the New Orleans Saints remains a one-off for the Arizona Cardinals. Like the first six games of the year, Arizona’s offense Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings scuffled in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium — at least until the final Cardinals possession of the second quarter.
HBO debuts new trailer ahead of Arizona Cardinals debut on Hard Knocks
HBO has released a trailer on Tuesday for the upcoming Hard Knocks series that will follow the Arizona Cardinals. The show premieres on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and will document the inner workings of the team through a stretch of the regular season. The trailer begins on a high note with...
Cardinals experience growing pains with new play-call process
The Arizona Cardinals have struggled over the past two games to consistently line up and snap the ball before the play clock expired. This happened multiple times Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, as Arizona called two timeouts on offense during the second half with the game clock already stopped. Arizona ran out of time on its final possession and lost 34-26 on the road.
Suns’ twin duo of Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges take down Timberwolves
PHOENIX — No Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain). No Devin Booker in crunch time (foul trouble). No Chris Paul nuclear takeover mode activated just yet. And despite the Phoenix Suns’ starters checking back into a two-point game with 8:35 left after establishing an 18-point lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves a quarter prior, it was still a relative breeze for the Suns thanks to Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in a 116-107 win on Tuesday night.
Coyotes’ Lawson Crouse, Nick Bjugstad score in hard-fought loss to Rangers
TEMPE (AP) — One of Arizona’s biggest concerns against New York was the Rangers’ dangerous power play, led Mika Zibanejad. The Coyotes managed to kill off an early penalty, but were hit with another at a crucial junction. The puck ended up on Zibanajed’s stick and he made them pay.
Rodney Hudson ruled out for 5th straight game vs. Seahawks
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals will not have starting center Rodney Hudson Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled Hudson out on Monday for “at least” this week, which will be the veteran’s fifth straight missed game. Hudson is dealing with a knee...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0