ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Seattle

Seahawks leap into top 10 after win over Giants

With three straight wins for the Seahawks — and new quarterback Geno Smith at the helm — the Seattle team is sitting comfortably at the top of the National Football Conference West ranking. The big picture: The Seahawks were predicted to be a squad heading nowhere, both because...
SEATTLE, WA
Arizona Sports

Big 12 agrees to extension with ESPN and Fox, per report

The Big 12 has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth more than $2 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those networks through the 2030-31 college sports seasons, according to people familiar with the deal. Two people confirmed details of...
FLORIDA STATE
Arizona Sports

Patrick Peterson clowns Kyler Murray with video game celebration

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson had some personal feelings come out in Sunday’s game against his former team, the Arizona Cardinals. In the third quarter of a 34-26 win for Minnesota, Peterson took a shot at quarterback Kyler Murray, specifically his video games hobby. Murray was intercepted deep down...
Arizona Sports

DeAndre Hopkins nabs 1-handed catch in loss to Vikings

Last week’s 28-point first half against the New Orleans Saints remains a one-off for the Arizona Cardinals. Like the first six games of the year, Arizona’s offense Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings scuffled in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium — at least until the final Cardinals possession of the second quarter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Arizona Sports

Cardinals experience growing pains with new play-call process

The Arizona Cardinals have struggled over the past two games to consistently line up and snap the ball before the play clock expired. This happened multiple times Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, as Arizona called two timeouts on offense during the second half with the game clock already stopped. Arizona ran out of time on its final possession and lost 34-26 on the road.
Arizona Sports

Suns’ twin duo of Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges take down Timberwolves

PHOENIX — No Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain). No Devin Booker in crunch time (foul trouble). No Chris Paul nuclear takeover mode activated just yet. And despite the Phoenix Suns’ starters checking back into a two-point game with 8:35 left after establishing an 18-point lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves a quarter prior, it was still a relative breeze for the Suns thanks to Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in a 116-107 win on Tuesday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy