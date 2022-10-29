Update at 4:50 p.m.: PG&E is reporting that crews have made progress on the power outages in Calaveras County this afternoon. The initial number was over 4,000, but crews have restored power to 712 customers in the Rancho Calaveras area and 2,634 in a larger outage on both sides of Highway 26 that was stretching from Rail Road Flat to Glenco, WiIlseyville West Point. That number has been reduced from 3,381 customers to 747 in just the Rail Road Flat area on both sides of South Railroad Flat Road and 119 in the West Point area. No cause has yet been given for these outages. The utility reports that crews are investigating the causes of all of these outages and have given restoration times after 9 p.m.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO