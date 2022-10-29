Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Sonora And Summerville Football Rank High In Playoff Brackets
Sonora, CA — After meeting on the gridiron this past Friday evening, both Sonora and Summerville high schools will receive a first-round bye in the Sac Joaquin Section Football playoffs. After clinching the Mother Lode League title, the Wildcats have received a two-seed in the Division 5 bracket. Sonora...
Bergwall, Edward
Edward William Bergwall, born August 20, 1929 in Galesburg , Illinois passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 10/28/2022. Age: 93. Residence: Columbia, CA.
Zelinsky, Kenneth
Kenneth Stanley Zelinsky, born June 3, 1936 in San Francisco, California passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and a Memorial service will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 10/27/2022. Age:...
Over 2,800 PG&E Customers Lose Power In Tuolumne County
Tuolumne County, CA – A total of 2,885 PG&E customers are without power in Tuolumne County after a loud thunderstorm blew through. In Sonora, 504 were left without electricity in the downtown area along both sides of Washington Street/Highway 49. There are 1,324 customers in the Tuolumne area and 863 in Columbia along both sides of Parrotts Ferry Road with no lights. In Chinese Camp, 194 customers lost power in the Montezuma Junction area along Highway 49/120.
Slick Roadways Causing Crashes In Mother Lode
Sonora, CA — Vehicles have been sliding off the roadways in both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties after thunderstorms blew through. Currently, there are two crashes in Tuolumne County, including a vehicle into a tree on Tuolumne Road near Morris Road with no injuries. Another vehicle went off Highway 49 near Tuttletown Road in the Tuttletown area. It went down a 10-foot ditch and overturned, landing on its roof. An ambulance has been called to this wreck, but there is no word on injuries to report at this time.
Ideas Wanted For Gateway Signs In Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA –Community input is needed to help design community gateway signs along the four state highways in Calaveras County. Caltrans is partnering with the Calaveras County Department of Public Works (DPW) to build gateway monuments and wayfinding signs at key locations in the county. In all, 22 signs will go up in seven communities along Highways 12, 26, 49, and 4. Those communities include Angels Camp, Arnold, Copperopolis, Mokelumne Hill, Murphys, San Andreas, and Valley Springs.
Highway 4 Traffic Delays Due To Wagon Trail Work
Angels Camp, CA — The Calaveras Public Works Department is warning travelers about traffic delays anticipated this week due to the Highway 4 Wagon trail realignment project between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. There will be rolling stops, and reduced speeds, on Highway 4 between Bonanza Mine Way and Appaloosa...
Update: Over 4,000 Impacted By Power Outages In Calaveras County
Update at 4:50 p.m.: PG&E is reporting that crews have made progress on the power outages in Calaveras County this afternoon. The initial number was over 4,000, but crews have restored power to 712 customers in the Rancho Calaveras area and 2,634 in a larger outage on both sides of Highway 26 that was stretching from Rail Road Flat to Glenco, WiIlseyville West Point. That number has been reduced from 3,381 customers to 747 in just the Rail Road Flat area on both sides of South Railroad Flat Road and 119 in the West Point area. No cause has yet been given for these outages. The utility reports that crews are investigating the causes of all of these outages and have given restoration times after 9 p.m.
Caltrans Roadwork In The Mother Lode
Motorists can expect a few delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from October 30th to November 5th. On Highway 49 tree work from Fifth Avenue in Jamestown to S. Green Street in Sonora will limit traffic to one-way. The work, including all along Stockton Street, is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6:45 am to 5 pm.
More Burning Planned Today At Calaveras Big Trees
Arnold, CA — State park officials warn that smoke will be visible again today coming from Calaveras Big Trees State Park. The park, in partnership with CAL Fire, has been conducting burn projects throughout the fall. Today will mark the third burn project this season. It includes approximately 23 acres along the north side of Highway 4, across from the park entrance.
First Significant Storm of the Wet Season
A strong storm system will move out of the Gulf of Alaska today and move into the Pacific Northwest tonight. Snow is expected to increase during the day in the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday, with the potential for heavy snow on Tuesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a...
Tuolumne County Convicted Murderer Granted Parole
Sonora, CA — The District’s Attorney in Tuolumne County opposed the state’s decision to grant parole to a man who killed his girlfriend in 2003. Michael Allen Cook pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after attacking and killing Mary Bisbing during an argument at their residence in Don Pedro. We reported in 2004 that he was sentenced by Judge Eric DuTemple to “15 years to life” in prison. Cook was 46 at the time of the homicide and Bisbing was 54.
Celebrating Halloween Safely
Sonora, CA– It is Halloween and while plenty of spooky activities took place over the weekend, extra pedestrian traffic is anticipated throughout the Motherlode tonight. Tuolumne County Public Health has the following safety tips,. -Walk safely when out trick or treating and remember to cross streets at corners, watch...
New Postmaster Takes Oath Of Office In Angels Camp
Angels Camp, CA– Matthew Albright took the official Oath of Office as the Postmaster of the Angels Camp Post office in a special ceremony held on October 24th. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy administered the Oath alongside 31 other Postmasters from posts throughout California. Albright has been with the postal...
Tuolumne County To Raise Awareness About Homelessness
Sonora, CA — Leaders in Tuolumne County are planning to raise awareness about homelessness with various events over the next month. A proposal to declare November as Homelessness Awareness Month was brought forward by the county’s Homeless Services Coordinator, Michael Roberson. At today’s board of supervisors meeting, he took time to recognize several agencies and organizations who are doing work related to the issue. Roberson added that there will be various events this month focused on “community engagement through education.”
