SkySports

Hull City 1-3 Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick claims first Boro win

Michael Carrick secured a first victory as Middlesbrough manager with a 3-1 win at Hull, who are reportedly close to recruiting Liam Rosenior as new head coach. Highly-rated Rosenior, a favourite in East Yorkshire during his playing days, watched from the stands as the Tigers slipped to another home defeat.
Livingston 0-3 Celtic: Hoops ease to victory to restore four-point lead in Scottish Premiership

Greg Taylor scored on his 100th Celtic appearance as they eased to a 3-0 victory at Livingston to restore their four-point lead in the Scottish Premiership title race. Kyogo Furuhashi lashed in at Jack Hamilton's near post after being found by Taylor early in the game, and the left-back fired through the stand-in goalkeeper's legs after the break.
Liverpool's fear factor weakened by early-season slump, says Paul Merson

In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson says Liverpool are losing their fear factor, have started this season worse than their 2020/21 Premier League title defence, and that fatigue is impacting Jurgen Klopp and his players. Back-to-back losses against struggling Nottingham Forest and Leeds have extended one of Liverpool's...
Jim Goodwin: Aberdeen boss has eight-match SFA ban for Ryan Porteous cheating claim reduced

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's eight-game ban for accusing Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of "blatant cheating" has been reduced by the SFA after an appeal. He made the comments after the Easter Road defender went down in the box during a match between the sides and was awarded a penalty by referee David Dickinson, while Dons defender Liam Scales was sent off.
Wolves in advanced talks with Julen Lopetegui over vacant managerial role

Wolves are in advanced talks with Julen Lopetegui over the managerial position. Talks reopened this week with Wolves' No 1 target, who turned down the chance to take the job last month following the sacking of Bruno Lage. All parties are hopeful a deal can be concluded soon, with Lopetegui...
Hope Powell steps down as Brighton Women manager after 8-0 WSL home defeat to Tottenham

Brighton Women manager Hope Powell has stepped down from her role with immediate effect following Sunday's 8-0 Women's Super League home defeat against Tottenham. The loss leaves Brighton second from bottom in the WSL having won just one of their five matches, three points above bottom-placed Leicester, who occupy the relegation spot.
When is the Champions League last-16 draw? Which teams are left in the competition?

With a number of British teams already guaranteed Champions League knockout spots, when is the draw for the last 16 and who will be involved?. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are already assured of their places in the next round, with Tottenham - at the top of Group D - in pole position to join them ahead of the final round of fixtures.

