EFL goals and round-up: Coventry deny Blackburn top spot; Sheffield United, Middlesbrough win
Jamie Allen dragged Coventry out of the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone as he denied Blackburn the chance to go top. Allen fired City in front four minutes before the break and Rovers' hopes of a fightback were effectively dashed five minutes from time when substitute Jake Garrett was dismissed for a foul on Callum Doyle.
Hull City 1-3 Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick claims first Boro win
Michael Carrick secured a first victory as Middlesbrough manager with a 3-1 win at Hull, who are reportedly close to recruiting Liam Rosenior as new head coach. Highly-rated Rosenior, a favourite in East Yorkshire during his playing days, watched from the stands as the Tigers slipped to another home defeat.
Celtic: Giorgos Giakoumakis & Liel Abada in talks over new contracts at Scottish Premiership champions
Celtic are in talks with attacking duo Liel Abada and Giorgos Giakoumakis over improved contracts. The Scottish Premiership leaders are keen to reward the pair for their fine form this season, with 16 goals and two assists already between them. Both are under contract until 2026 but discussions are ongoing...
Raheem Sterling: What's going wrong for Chelsea forward since £47.5m transfer from Manchester City?
Thomas Tuchel said Raheem Sterling's £47.5m signing from rivals Manchester City was Chelsea's "No 1 priority" back in July. Less than four months later, Tuchel is gone and working out how to get the best from the 27-year-old is fast becoming Graham Potter's No 1 concern. Tuchel was understandably...
Joey Barton: Case of 'assault by beating' against Bristol Rovers manager dismissed due to lack of a fair trial
A case of 'assault by beating' against Joey Barton has been dismissed. The Bristol Rovers manager was at Wimbledon Magistrates court to hear the decision. The case relates to an incident in June last year at Joey Barton's home in Kew, south west London. The prosecution had alleged Mr Barton...
Ross County 1-2 Hearts: Andy Halliday seals comeback win for visitors in Dingwall
Hearts moved back into the top half of the Scottish Premiership as they came from behind to end their winless run of four league matches with a 2-1 victory over Ross County in Dingwall. Andy Halliday scored the winner in a frantic first half to add to Lawrence Shankland's equaliser...
Livingston 0-3 Celtic: Hoops ease to victory to restore four-point lead in Scottish Premiership
Greg Taylor scored on his 100th Celtic appearance as they eased to a 3-0 victory at Livingston to restore their four-point lead in the Scottish Premiership title race. Kyogo Furuhashi lashed in at Jack Hamilton's near post after being found by Taylor early in the game, and the left-back fired through the stand-in goalkeeper's legs after the break.
Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka could return from injury to face Chelsea on Sunday - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Arsenal are cautiously optimistic that Bukayo Saka did not suffer serious injury on Sunday and could even be available for Sunday's crunch game at Chelsea. Arsenal are reportedly in talks with star defender William Saliba over a new long-term contract...
England Women: Maya Le Tissier and Katie Robinson earn first Lionesses call-ups ahead of friendlies against Japan and Norway
Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier and Brighton forward Katie Robinson have been handed their first England call-ups for friendlies against Japan and Norway this month. Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman has been impressed by the 20-year-olds in the U23s and is giving them a chance to force their way...
Rangers 1-3 Ajax: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side record worst campaign in CL history
Rangers recorded the worst campaign in Champions League history as they lost 3-1 to Ajax in their final group match. Rangers needed five-goal swing to beat Ajax to third place and the Europa League while knowing a two goal defeat would leave them with the worst in Europe tag. Goals...
Liverpool's fear factor weakened by early-season slump, says Paul Merson
In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson says Liverpool are losing their fear factor, have started this season worse than their 2020/21 Premier League title defence, and that fatigue is impacting Jurgen Klopp and his players. Back-to-back losses against struggling Nottingham Forest and Leeds have extended one of Liverpool's...
Jim Goodwin: Aberdeen boss has eight-match SFA ban for Ryan Porteous cheating claim reduced
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's eight-game ban for accusing Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of "blatant cheating" has been reduced by the SFA after an appeal. He made the comments after the Easter Road defender went down in the box during a match between the sides and was awarded a penalty by referee David Dickinson, while Dons defender Liam Scales was sent off.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan on heritage, culture and inspiring Leeds Rhinos and the city of Leeds to 'be a shining light'
Fresh from his appointment as Leeds Rhinos' first-ever head of culture, diversity and inclusivity, Rhinos legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan chats aims and the goal of inspiring the city of Leeds this Black History Month... Jones-Buchanan, who acted as interim head coach of Leeds for six weeks in April before transitioning to...
Wolves in advanced talks with Julen Lopetegui over vacant managerial role
Wolves are in advanced talks with Julen Lopetegui over the managerial position. Talks reopened this week with Wolves' No 1 target, who turned down the chance to take the job last month following the sacking of Bruno Lage. All parties are hopeful a deal can be concluded soon, with Lopetegui...
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli: Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez net late on but Napoli finish top of Group A
Late goals from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez helped Liverpool to a 2-0 win over Napoli but the Italians still finished top dogs in Champions League Group A. With a lack of jeopardy on the game neither team really moved out of second gear as the chances of Liverpool overturning a four-goal swing to top the group never threatened to materialise.
Hope Powell steps down as Brighton Women manager after 8-0 WSL home defeat to Tottenham
Brighton Women manager Hope Powell has stepped down from her role with immediate effect following Sunday's 8-0 Women's Super League home defeat against Tottenham. The loss leaves Brighton second from bottom in the WSL having won just one of their five matches, three points above bottom-placed Leicester, who occupy the relegation spot.
When is the Champions League last-16 draw? Which teams are left in the competition?
With a number of British teams already guaranteed Champions League knockout spots, when is the draw for the last 16 and who will be involved?. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are already assured of their places in the next round, with Tottenham - at the top of Group D - in pole position to join them ahead of the final round of fixtures.
Women's Rugby League World Cup: Courtney Winfield-Hill ready to build something special with England | 'We can grow momentum'
In a player of the match performance, Winfield-Hill scored a hat-trick in England's dominant win over Brazil and admitted it was a moment to remember as they walked out to the roaring crowd at Headingley as stands packed with local school children cheered for the home nation. RLWC news blog...
Jordan James: The Wales and Birmingham teenager dreaming of joining Gareth Bale and Co in Qatar
Jordan James only turned 18 in July, but that hasn't stopped him dreaming big at such an early stage of his career. That may be because the Birmingham midfielder was called into the Wales senior squad for the first time in October, and now has one eye on a trip to Qatar later in the month.
Bukayo Saka injured ankle during Arsenal's win over Nottingham Forest but Mikel Arteta plays down injury
England's Bukayo Saka limped off injured during Arsenal's win over Nottingham Forest, raising concerns about whether he will be fit for the World Cup, which begins in three weeks' time. The Arsenal forward was outstanding early on during the match on Sunday, setting up Gabriel Martinelli's opener with a fine...
