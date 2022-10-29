ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ryan Murphy Says Evan Peters Stayed in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer ‘for Months’ to Prepare for ‘Monster’

Although Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy have worked together for years, Peters was “terrified” to take on Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” “I really went back and forth on whether I should do it or not. I knew it was going to be incredibly dark and an incredible challenge,” Peters said during a panel Saturday with Murphy and co-stars Niecy Nash and Richard Jenkins. When he was sent the scripts, he watched Dahmer’s 1994 interview on “Dateline” in order to “dive into the psychology of that extreme side of human behavior.” During the four months of prep and six...
ohmymag.co.uk

Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed

Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Variety

‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick Says It’s a ‘Little Unfair’ That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit: That’s Not What I Signed Up For

When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...
OK! Magazine

Former 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas Claims Britney & Jamie Lynn Spears Locked Her In A Room & Threatened To 'End' Her Career

Former Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas is revealing the alleged bullying that took place on set, which involved Jamie Lynn Spears and her older sister, Britney Spears. During a Wednesday, October 26, appearance on the "Real Pod podcast" with Victoria Garrick, the actress opened up about a terrifying incident where the pop princess allegedly locked Alexa in a room and told her that her career was over. The Walking Dead star explained how a talent coordinator, who she claimed was close with the Spears family, led her to the hair and makeup trailer, but then diverted the original plan and...
netflixjunkie.com

“I’m not sure how he does this”- Marvel Writer Praises Ryan Reynolds After Trying On the Movie Grade ‘Deadpool’ Costume

Ryan Reynolds is a man of many credits. Over the years, we have witnessed Ryan become one of the most prominent and successful actors in Hollywood. Undoubtedly, the actor puts in everything he has got in order to perfectly portray any character on-screen. Previously when Deadpool was first released everybody was in awe of Ryan’s performance in the film. He portrayed the role of the Merc With A Mouth in a perfect manner. And, with Deadpool 3 in the works, a Marvel writer recently praised the Canadian actor.
netflixjunkie.com

“Anything I was creating was dark”- Billie Eilish Calls Out Fans for Considering Her Music to Be Depressing, Compares Her Work to The Beatles and Lana Del Rey

There are some artists who touch your soul with just an honest representation of their art: They reflect the truth of human lives, and therefore, we can connect with them easily. Billie Eilish is one of those artists. The young artist has become a youth-favorite musician, as she represents them through her music. However, she opened up about some other people who find her music a little different. The Happier Than Ever singer talked about her feelings about the comments that people made about her music.
IndieWire

Daniel Radcliffe Shuts Down Wolverine Casting Rumors: ‘I Don’t Ever Want to Get Locked Into Something’

Daniel Radcliffe earned has earned himself some serious indie film street cred in the eleven years since the “Harry Potter” film franchise came to an end. He has spent a better part of the last decade working on small, creative films like “Swiss Army Man” and “Horns,” but the actor is gradually re-entering the limelight. He gave a villainous turn in the Channing Tatum-Sandra Bullock comedy “The Lost City” earlier this year, and currently promoting his highest profile post-“Potter” role to date: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” His renewed interest in making bigger movies has led to inevitable speculation about superhero...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher’ fans are convinced that Henry Cavill quit the series and not because of Superman as an unassuming cult classic garners new praise

The fantasy community is still picking up the pieces following the devastating news of Henry Cavill vacating the seat of Geralt after the third season of The Witcher on Netflix, and most of them are convinced this sudden shift has little to do with the actor’s busy schedule now that he’s returning to the DCEU as the Man of Steel.
wegotthiscovered.com

Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue

In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
Men's Health

Liam Hemsworth Is Replacing Henry Cavill in The Witcher and Fans Aren’t Happy

The Witcher Season 3 Everything You Need To Know The Witcher Season 3 Everything You Need To Know. Henry Cavill will soon be back on our screens as Geralt of Rivia when The Witcher returns for its third season, but that will be his final appearance as the character. It has been confirmed by Netflix that the show has been renewed for a fourth season, but that the main character will be recast, with Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth playing Geralt moving forward.
TODAY.com

Katy Perry addressed that viral video of her eye twitching

Katy Perry weighed in on some wild theories about why her eye was noticeably twitching during a recent performance. The "Teenage Dream" singer was caught manually trying to adjust her eyelid while performing in a dress made of soda cans and aluminum tabs at her Las Vegas residency last week.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy