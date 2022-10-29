Read full article on original website
Related
Ryan Murphy Says Evan Peters Stayed in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer ‘for Months’ to Prepare for ‘Monster’
Although Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy have worked together for years, Peters was “terrified” to take on Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” “I really went back and forth on whether I should do it or not. I knew it was going to be incredibly dark and an incredible challenge,” Peters said during a panel Saturday with Murphy and co-stars Niecy Nash and Richard Jenkins. When he was sent the scripts, he watched Dahmer’s 1994 interview on “Dateline” in order to “dive into the psychology of that extreme side of human behavior.” During the four months of prep and six...
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: Actor Karen Malina White Breaks Down Portraying Shirley Hughes and ‘Her Determination to Get Justice’
Karen Malina White portrays the mother of aspiring deaf model Anthony Hughes in 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.' The actor understood Shirley Hughes through public testimonies, trials, and articles about the victims.
EW.com
Ryan Murphy says he reached out to 20 victims' loved ones for Dahmer but 'not a single person responded'
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story creator Ryan Murphy is clarifying the research methods that went into the Netflix true crime series amid backlash from family members of victims slain by the titular Milwaukee serial killer. Murphy shared that the entire production team not only conducted intensive, multi-year...
Evan Peters says he turned to Will Ferrell comedy 'Step Brothers' to switch off after shooting tough 'Dahmer' scenes
Evan Peters turned to the 2008 comedy film – which stars his "Dahmer" costar Richard Jenkins – to switch off, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
ohmymag.co.uk
Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed
Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fantastic Four’ conspiracy theory suggests John Krasinski was hired just so people wouldn’t want him anymore
Few things sum up the fickle nature of modern fandom better than the casting of John Krasinski as Fantastic Four figurehead Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ever since it was first announced that a reboot for Marvel’s First Family was in the works, The Office...
Henry Cavill finally reveals the origins behind his iconic 'arm reloading' scene in Mission: Impossible
The Superman actor has his reasons
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick Says It’s a ‘Little Unfair’ That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit: That’s Not What I Signed Up For
When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...
Former 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas Claims Britney & Jamie Lynn Spears Locked Her In A Room & Threatened To 'End' Her Career
Former Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas is revealing the alleged bullying that took place on set, which involved Jamie Lynn Spears and her older sister, Britney Spears. During a Wednesday, October 26, appearance on the "Real Pod podcast" with Victoria Garrick, the actress opened up about a terrifying incident where the pop princess allegedly locked Alexa in a room and told her that her career was over. The Walking Dead star explained how a talent coordinator, who she claimed was close with the Spears family, led her to the hair and makeup trailer, but then diverted the original plan and...
netflixjunkie.com
“I’m not sure how he does this”- Marvel Writer Praises Ryan Reynolds After Trying On the Movie Grade ‘Deadpool’ Costume
Ryan Reynolds is a man of many credits. Over the years, we have witnessed Ryan become one of the most prominent and successful actors in Hollywood. Undoubtedly, the actor puts in everything he has got in order to perfectly portray any character on-screen. Previously when Deadpool was first released everybody was in awe of Ryan’s performance in the film. He portrayed the role of the Merc With A Mouth in a perfect manner. And, with Deadpool 3 in the works, a Marvel writer recently praised the Canadian actor.
Frankie Jonas and Girlfriend Troll as Brother Joe Jonas and Ex Taylor Swift for Halloween
Watch: Frankie Jonas Trolls Joe Jonas & His Ex Taylor Swift for Halloween. Well played, Frankie Jonas. The Jonas Brothers' little bro just hilariously trolled one of his big bros for Halloween. On Oct. 30, Frankie, 22, shared on social media images of him and his girlfriend Anna Olson dressed up as Joe Jonas and ex Taylor Swift.
netflixjunkie.com
“Anything I was creating was dark”- Billie Eilish Calls Out Fans for Considering Her Music to Be Depressing, Compares Her Work to The Beatles and Lana Del Rey
There are some artists who touch your soul with just an honest representation of their art: They reflect the truth of human lives, and therefore, we can connect with them easily. Billie Eilish is one of those artists. The young artist has become a youth-favorite musician, as she represents them through her music. However, she opened up about some other people who find her music a little different. The Happier Than Ever singer talked about her feelings about the comments that people made about her music.
Daniel Radcliffe Shuts Down Wolverine Casting Rumors: ‘I Don’t Ever Want to Get Locked Into Something’
Daniel Radcliffe earned has earned himself some serious indie film street cred in the eleven years since the “Harry Potter” film franchise came to an end. He has spent a better part of the last decade working on small, creative films like “Swiss Army Man” and “Horns,” but the actor is gradually re-entering the limelight. He gave a villainous turn in the Channing Tatum-Sandra Bullock comedy “The Lost City” earlier this year, and currently promoting his highest profile post-“Potter” role to date: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” His renewed interest in making bigger movies has led to inevitable speculation about superhero...
An aspiring actor who took the risk of quitting his job to pitch himself to YouTuber Logan Paul says he lost everything but took it as a sign to work on his 'own purpose'
A video of Austin Wallace crying after pitching himself last year to be an intern for Logan Paul went viral. Wallace says he took the rejection as "a sign."
Netflix’s ‘The Good Nurse’ is about the deadliest serial killer in U.S. history
The killer justified those crimes by saying that he was being a compassionate caretaker and did the best he could to end his patients’ suffering. Why did Charles Cullen commit those crimes? Did the hospitals where Charlie Cullen worked get sued?
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher’ fans are convinced that Henry Cavill quit the series and not because of Superman as an unassuming cult classic garners new praise
The fantasy community is still picking up the pieces following the devastating news of Henry Cavill vacating the seat of Geralt after the third season of The Witcher on Netflix, and most of them are convinced this sudden shift has little to do with the actor’s busy schedule now that he’s returning to the DCEU as the Man of Steel.
'It has been an honor to create with you all': Anya Taylor-Joy announces production has wrapped on long-awaited post-apocalyptic feature Furiosa
Anya Taylor-Joy announced that she had wrapped production on Furiosa with a post that was shared to her Instagram account on Thursday. The 26-year-old performer shared a trio of shots that had been taken during her time on the set of the upcoming movie, one of which featured director George Miller.
wegotthiscovered.com
Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue
In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
Men's Health
Liam Hemsworth Is Replacing Henry Cavill in The Witcher and Fans Aren’t Happy
The Witcher Season 3 Everything You Need To Know The Witcher Season 3 Everything You Need To Know. Henry Cavill will soon be back on our screens as Geralt of Rivia when The Witcher returns for its third season, but that will be his final appearance as the character. It has been confirmed by Netflix that the show has been renewed for a fourth season, but that the main character will be recast, with Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth playing Geralt moving forward.
TODAY.com
Katy Perry addressed that viral video of her eye twitching
Katy Perry weighed in on some wild theories about why her eye was noticeably twitching during a recent performance. The "Teenage Dream" singer was caught manually trying to adjust her eyelid while performing in a dress made of soda cans and aluminum tabs at her Las Vegas residency last week.
Comments / 0