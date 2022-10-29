Jesper Kyd Shares His Thoughts on the Popularity of Assassin’s Creed, Warhammer, His Work on Tumbbad and the Changing Landscape of Video Game Scores

Read full article on original website
The Best Horror Video Game: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Halloween has officially arrived and we are here to help celebrate by presenting you with the winners of our best horror video game face-off. Not only do you now have an idea of what terrifying games you need to play for the first time or hundredth during this spooky season, but we also now know which horror game IGN's audience believes is the best of the best.
Naughty Dog Announces The Last of Us Tabletop Game
The Last of Us is the next video game to get its own board game adaptation. Naughty Dog has announced a partnership with Themeborne — creators of the Escape the Dark series — to create a tabletop game titled The Last of Us: Escape the Dark. Escape the...
Ghostbusters VR Gets Official Title, and Release Window
Sony Pictures VR officially announced the official title and release window for its upcoming Ghostbusters VR game. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is slated to launch in 2023 for the Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2. The game was initially announced back in April during Meta's Gaming Showcase as a surprise announcement to wrap up the show.
Marvel and EA Sign Three-Game Deal, Starting With Iron Man
Marvel has entered an agreement with FIFA and Battlefield publisher EA to make three video games based on the Marvel comics. As reported by Bloomberg, this deal will begin with the previously announced Iron Man game from EA Motive, though details on what comes after are still unknown. Perhaps known...
Naughty Dog Reportedly Working With Sony on a “Beloved Franchise” Leading to Rumors About a Potential Uncharted Remake
Naughty Dog, the studio behind franchises like The Last of Us might be working with a new Sony studio based in San Diego, California. According to the job listings found by VGC, the new San Diego studio is potentially working on a title with Naughty Dog on a "beloved franchise." Following the release of The Last of Us: Part 1, fans are wondering what Naughty Dog franchise might receive the remake treatment from the studio.
How to Play the Resident Evil Games in Chronological Order
Through its (near-)consistent excellence, innovation, and longevity, Resident Evil games has earned its crown as the king of survival of horror. Capcom debuted its world of mutants and mercenaries in 1996 and has since grown Resident Evil into a multimedia franchise that spans over two dozen console games, six films, two recent Netflix series, novels, comics, and even stage plays.
Stella Chung's Top 5 Undying Games on PlayStation Plus
Check out Stella's IGN Playlist at https://www.ign.com/playlist/Stella_Chung/lists/undying-games and don't forget to make an IGN Playlist of your own to share with friends! What games on PlayStation Plus are you most excited to dive into? Let us know in the comments!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of...
A Christmas Story Christmas - Official Trailer
From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Story. This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.
Marvel Contest of Champions - Official Sea of Troubles: Champion Reveal Trailer
Two new Champions, inspired by the Marvel films, are coming to the mobile fighting game Marvel Contest of Champions. Check out the latest trailer for the reveal and see Shuri [Avengers: Infinity War] and Attuma [Black Panther: Wakanda Forever] in action, including the characters' abilities like Attuma's Raging Typhoon, Shuri's Vibranium Voltaics, and more.
Avengers: Secret Wars- Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Responds to Rumors About Him Potentially Directing the Epic Phase 6 MCU Film
With directing credits on films like Black Panther and Creed, Ryan Coogler is currently one of the most sought-after directors in all of Hollywood. With his next Marvel venture in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releasing next month, Coogler is rumored to be the next blockbuster MCU director with him taking up a potential Avengers movie in Secret Wars.
The Biggest Game Releases of November 2022
BOY! It’s November and everyone knows God Of War Ragnarok is launching this month, but what about everything else? There’s a big list of games coming to all your favorite consoles and we’re gonna tell you about them!
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Missing Multiplayer Features at Launch - IGN Compete Fix
Happy Monday everyone! We’ve had a lot of esports news over the weekend. I’m Stella Chung and in today’s Compete Fix Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is missing big features at launch, League of Legends community is calling for a new Zeka Award for Worlds 2022, and there’s a new competitive Valorant Game Mode launching in Alpha soon!
Evil West - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
In this latest trailer for Evil West, get to know the vampire hunter you play, Jesse Rentier, and learn more about the story of this upcoming third-person action-adventure game. Additionally, meet your partner Edgar Gravenor and take a peek at the various locations you'll explore like infested mines and more. The trailer also showcases a variety of weapons and tools in action like your revolver, rifle, the Rentier boomstick, the Rentier gauntlet, weapons and tools skill trees, gameplay, and frightful foes.
Horizon: Forbidden West Writer Joins Fable Reboot
A senior writer on Horizon: Forbidden West has left Guerrilla Games to join Playground and work on the upcoming Xbox exclusive Fable reboot. As reported by Eurogamer, Andrew Walsh announced on LinkedIn that he was leaving the world of PlayStation to start work on its rival Xbox's upcoming fantasy game developed by the Forza Horizon studio.
Exclusive: Check Out This Beautiful New Lightning Card in the Final Fantasy TCG
The upcoming Final Fantasy Trading Card Game set, Resurgence of Power, will soon release this year on December 9. The new booster set is packed full of fan favorites from Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 8, and Final Fantasy 13 just to name a few. Speaking of Final Fantasy 13, we have an exclusive reveal of the newest Lightning card, one of the rarest cards in the set. Take a look in all its glory:
How to Complete the Mythical Dream Quest
Coral Island may be an idyllic island community, but upon returning to Starlet Town to fix up your grandparents' farm, you learn the island has a fair few problems. An oil spill off the island coast has impacted the local ecology and tourism, plunging Starlet Town from Rank A all the way to Rank F.
What’s PlayStation Plus Minus 2 Million Subscribers? - Beyond Episode 774
A recent financial report revealed that PlayStation Plus has lost a few million subscribers since June. Is this a sign of the end times? Should Sony worry? Is this Game Pass’s fault? It’s complicated! But we have our theories. Aside from that, we’re talking about how Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s record-breaking sales on PlayStation might never reach the same heights, playing another round of Pollstation Plus - and discussing how Crash Bandicoot, literal mascot for the PS1, is now an Xbox property, plus (no pun intended) new PlayStation Plus games for November as well as some news about EA inking a ten-year deal with Marvel to make games… We’ve got a bad feeling about this. This week’s Beyond is Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Akeem Lawanson.
Halo Infinite's Winter Update Brings New Maps, Game Modes and More
New Information about Halo Infinite's Winter Update has just surfaced online, and it is supposed to be the largest feature update for the title to date. Halo Infinite's Winter Update arrives on November 8, 2022, and it will bring some much-awaited features and content for the entire game which include Campaign Network Co-Op, the Forge Beta, and a free 30-tier battle pass. This article will share details about the two new maps and game modes that have been introduced along with the other features.
How to Get Overwatch League Drops, Tokens, and Skins
If you love collecting free Overwatch 2 skins, good news! You can see earn free Overwatch League drops by watching approved Overwatch League events and videos, such as Overwatch League event livestreams. Before you can get started earning free Overwatch League drops, tokens, and skins, you need to connect your Battle.net account to your YouTube account.
Old Picture Book Guide - How to Open the Picture Book
A mysterious “Old Picture Book” can be purchased at the Gates of Hell for 4100 Halos after completing Chapter 1 - Scrambling for Answers. Rodin’s description of the book says that it “can’t be opened without some work.” That is very true; even though it is one of the very first treasures you can buy, you can’t even try to open it until after you’ve completed the main story of the game. This page of IGN’s Bayonetta 3 wiki guide focuses entirely on the Old Picture Book: how the Old Picture Book is opened, the locations of the Old Picture Book keys, and of course, what the reward is for opening the Old Picture Book.
