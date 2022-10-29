Read full article on original website
Vikings Acquire Hockenson, Press Advantage Over Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one big deal has been swung that will have immediate and long-term ramifications for the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Lions sent their star tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN, the Vikings got Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Offers Tough Review of Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: ‘He Needs More Alpha in Him’
Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't mad. He is just disappointed. Count Fitzpatrick among the many who have come down hard on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence this week, offering a scathing review of the second-year quarterback's recent play during a Prime Video media Zoom with fellow analysts Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman.
Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade
The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
Report: Dolphins Trade for 49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
View the original article to see embedded media. The 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wilson was flourishing in recent weeks, largely due to an injury to starting tailback Elijah Mitchell. However, due...
What the T.J. Hockenson Trade Means For the Vikings This Year and Beyond
Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made an aggressive move on trade deadline day, acquiring Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Lions. To make the deal happen, the Vikings sent a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third for a 2023 fourth and a 2024 conditional fourth, which will become a fifth-rounder if the Vikings win a playoff game this season.
Will Penn State losses lead to a change at quarterback? Here’s what James Franklin said
He addressed that and more in his weekly press conference.
Broncos Trade OLB Bradley Chubb to Dolphins
Bradley Chubb is a Bronco no longer. On Tuesday, roughly two hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Miami Dolphins acquired Denver's star outside linebacker in exchange for a 2023 first-round draft pick (owned by the 49ers), a 2024 fourth-round selection, and running back Chase Edmonds. The Broncos also surrendered...
Strong Stretch of RBs Will Test Eagles Run Defense, Perhaps Without Jordan Davis
PHILADELPHIA – This stretch of games coming up for the Eagles will be challenging for a defense that has struggled to stop the run and will now likely be without its top run stuffer, Jordan Davis, for a little while. Davis’ injury is likely going to keep him out...
3 Observations on the Jaguars’ Trade For Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a stunning move on Tuesday afternoon, trading for suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley can't help the Jaguars in 2022, but it is clear the Jaguars see him as their No. 1 receiver for the future. But what else does the move mean for the Jaguars, who made no other moves during Tuesday's trade deadline? We break it down below.
Brandin Cooks Supported by Deshaun Watson As Texans Trade With Cowboys Falls Through
HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks took to Twitter immediately after the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline concluded and he seemed to be expressing his displeasure with the Houston Texans after the franchise failed to move him Tuesday afternoon. And his tweet received support from former Texans quarterback Deshaun...
New York Giants Stand Pat at Trade Deadline
There won't be any new receivers, linebackers, cornerbacks, or any other faces riding in from other teams to reinforce the New York Giants' depth, as general manager Joe Schoen refrained from getting involved in what was a wild final few hours before the league's trade deadline. Schoen is projected to...
Report: Steelers Felt Chase Claypool Was Distraction Before Trading Him
PITTSBURGH -- A trade between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears for wide receiver Chase Claypool had been in the works for weeks, according to CBS NFL insider, Josina Anderson. Anderson reported in the hour following the trade's finalization that Claypool had been deemed a "distraction" in the locker...
Nothing Gained, Opportunity Lost: Texans Frustratingly Quiet as NFL Trade Deadline Passes
What does it take to turn a team like the Houston Texans into a legitimate and competitive NFL franchise?. On the surface, you could say good coaching, players, and strategy. And in its simplest form, that's what it really is all about. Those three things, and how they fold into the three phases of professional football.
Did Seahawks’ Week 2 Blowout vs. 49ers Jump-Start Surprising Season?
The Seattle Seahawks (5-3) currently sit atop the NFC West heading into Sunday's matchup with their division rival Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. But following the Seahawks' embarrassing 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on the road in Week 2, things seemed to be trending downward in a hurry for a Seattle team that was already expected to be in the NFC cellar this season.
Packers Might Have Closed Door on Rodgers’ Super Bowl Window
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Nov. 1, 2022, Aaron Rodgers’ hopes of winning a second Super Bowl ring might have ended forever. Maybe Rodgers will come back to Green Bay for another season. Maybe he’ll be traded to continue his championship chase elsewhere. Or, maybe, this is it. If that’s the case, if Rodgers is in the midst of the final year of his legendary career, his pursuit of that long-coveted second NFL title might have ended with a whimper on a Tuesday.
Former 49ers GM John McVay Dies at 91
Former 49ers general manager John McVay—who helmed the most successful stretch in franchise history with five Super Bowl titles from 1981 to ’94—died on Tuesday, the NFL announced. He was 91 years old. McVay—whose grandson, Sean, is the current head coach of the Rams—spent over two decades...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Holding Steady After Fifth Straight Win
The Vikings didn't show much rust coming out of the bye week, handling business once again in a 34-26 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. As is the case every week, there are still plenty of things they can improve upon moving forward, but this was the most impressive win of Minnesota's current five-game streak.
Do the Miami Dolphins’ Trades Make the Miami Heat Look Bad in Comparison?
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat were one shot from making the NBA Finals last season. Still, it was clear Miami needed another high-level player alongside Jimmy Butler. Many thought another major acquisition would put the Heat over the top and make them a contender again.
Cowboys Rookie LB Damone Clark 22 MPH Debut: ‘I Feel Like Myself’
If Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Damone Clark was hoping for a slow-and-easy transition into the NFL, he didn't get it. A mere seven months removed from his spinal fusion surgery in March, the 22-year-old was thrown in the deep end at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. With Anthony Barr sidelined in...
