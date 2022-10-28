ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOUR NORTH TEXAS MEN ARRESTED SUNDAY

Four North Texas men were arrested Sunday after a complaint of possible narcotics use was received. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 6:30, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to a complaint of possible narcotics use in a parked vehicle. Officer Guerra approached the vehicle, which was occupied by four male subjects and noted the strong odor of burnt marijuana. Sgt. John Snowden and Officer Bryan Morong arrived on scene and assisted Guerra as he had the four subjects exit the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. After a thorough search of the vehicle and occupants, Officers were able to locate almost 4 ounces of marijuana, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Canik 9mm pistol as well as a .22 long rifle, which was.
BRENHAM, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer fatally shoots man in Parker County

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man with an active warrant has been fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer. When police were searching for the suspect on Nov. 1, he was located in a rural area of Parker County. The suspect had an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – a domestic violence felony, police said. Police said when they approached the suspect, they were presented with a deadly threat that caused one Fort Worth police officer to fire his gun, striking him.The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. This investigation is ongoing.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Plano man, pet killed in early morning fire

PLANO, Texas - Plano fire investigators are looking into what caused a massive fire at a home that killed a 58-year-old man and one of his pets. Flames covered the home off Simpkins Drive in Plano early Monday morning. "[The] flames were massive," said neighbor Zach Colburn. Colburn told FOX...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Teen hit by car near middle school in White Settlement

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - A 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after being hit by a car near Brewer Middle School in White Settlement. Police said it happened around lunchtime at the intersection of S. Cherry Lane and Gibbs Drive. The boy was riding on a min-motor bike...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas shooting leaves man critically injured, suspect at-large

DALLAS - Dallas police believe the victim of an overnight shooting knows the gunman who shot him. Officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday about a wounded man on Compton Street, which is near Clarendon Drive and Corinth Street. The victim had been shot in the stomach. He...
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

'It's a travesty': DFW hip-hop community reacts to death of Migos' Takeoff

DALLAS — He was described as mild-mannered, peaceful and one of the good guys. Yet, Takeoff, part of the hip-hop trio known as the Migos, died violently. “It’s a travesty, basically the whole hip-hop community is in mourning. Takeoff was one of the good guys, He wasn’t out there causing chaos, being a problem or being an issue,” said Tre G, radio personality at K104.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Secure Protocol’ Implemented at Area Schools During Car Chase

The Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office arrested at least one person in relation to a stolen car pursuit near a public school Monday morning. According to a memo sent out to parents from Rockwall ISD, Maurine Cain Middle School and Dorothy Smith Pullen Elementary were briefly placed on a “secure protocol” for ten minutes due to unrelated police activity taking place near Cain Middle School.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
WFAA

44-year-old woman dead after found lying in parking lot, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman found in a parking lot was pronounced dead over the weekend, the Arlington Police Department said. Just before 4:10 a.m. Sunday, the Arlington Police Department (APD) said officers were called to the 400 block of N. Cooper Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman lying unresponsive in a parking lot.
ARLINGTON, TX
myfoxzone.com

2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Dead After Fiery Crash With 2 18-Wheelers on I-30 in Garland

At least one person is dead and a second person is hospitalized after a major crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down part of Interstate 30 near Lake Ray Hubbard Tuesday morning. Garland Police said an 18-wheeler headed westbound on I-30 at about 4:50 a.m. exploded after crashing into another 18-wheeler...
GARLAND, TX

