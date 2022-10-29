ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delishably

Trick for Making Perfect 'Pumpkin Cake Pops' Is Too Easy To Skip

By Tamika M. Murray
Delishably
Delishably
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHvOs_0irINTfi00

If only our pumpkin cake pops looked that good.

When it comes to Halloween, we love to go all out. The decorations, costumes, and activities make it one of the year's best holidays. However, Halloween treats are also a priority.

In a TikTok video, content creator @mainstreetsweets_frisco shares her trick for making the perfect Pumpkin Cake Pop . We can’t believe how easy it is to do. If only our pumpkin cake pops looked that good.

View the original article to see embedded media.

We couldn’t stop watching her roll those adorable little cake pops. The stick she used really made straight lines on the cake pops. We can’t believe we didn’t realize this was the best way to make pumpkin-shaped cake pops. Just imagine how those little treats will look after it receives some frosting and decorations. They’ll be a hit at any gathering.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted. User @The_J3NN wrote, “I'm so mad at how easy this is vs. what I would come up with.” @pandassweettreatss said, “Can I see the finished product? These are super cute.” @Mel replied, “So much easier than my method. Thank you!” @Amazonian jeeper remarked, “Nice! They’re so cute! You sure have lots of patience that I don’t. LOL.” @Aaliyah said, “Nice technique.” @Michelle Ames admitted, “I love how you make it look so easy.” @kiara∝ said, “THESE ARE SO CUTE! WHAT!”

Yes, these Pumpkin Cake Pops really are cute. We’d love to have them for our autumn gatherings. If you enjoyed the video and want to see more content, please visit @mainstreetsweets_frisco’s TikTok channel. For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News!

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe

1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
Mashed

3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe

If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This $8 Hair Treatment Is a ‘Miracle Worker’ for Making Your Hair Shinier & Silkier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Healthier hair is always a must, especially when you swore by box dye in high school and are still dealing with the aftermath to this day. Healthy hair is happy hair, and no look is complete without a killer hairstyle. Instead of spending hundreds on a bunch of hair masks and treatments at a spa, you haven’t been to, treat yourself to something both affordable and fast-acting. Available on Amazon, you can snag this $8 treatment that thousands of shoppers can’t...
The Daily South

Party Potatoes

Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
Parade

Ina Garten Shares the Recipe for Her Favorite Italian Panettone Bread Pudding

Panettone, the iconic Italian sweet bread, stars in this dessert from Ina Garten’s new cookbook, Go-To Dinners. “This would be delicious with either plain panettone with candied fruit or with chocolate panettone,” Garten promises. In the Kitchen With Ina. Go-To Dinners is Garten’s 13th cookbook. We caught...
AOL Corp

Teachers and truckers love this Crockpot electric lunchbox — grab it on sale for $30

While we love crisp air and cozy sweaters, these fall classics are also the harbingers for the shiver that winter will soon bring. That's not necessarily a bad thing — there's nothing like warming up with a hearty soup or yummy casserole. But bringing a cold sandwich to work for lunch? That just feels sad. There's no reason for ho-hum meals with the bestselling Crockpot Electric Lunch Box. Right now Amazon is offering it up for just $30, down from $45. This thing makes a great gift, and it's adored by thousands of fans, including teachers and truckers. Read on to see why.
EverydayHealth.com

TikTok’s Pumpkin Coffee Cake Recipe, Only Healthier

Without a doubt, pumpkin is the be-all and end-all flavor of fall. From pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin cookies to roasted pumpkin seeds and pumpkin soup, Americans can’t seem to get enough of this gorgeous fall gourd. Happily, pumpkin is a trend your body can get on board with,...
Tina Howell

Scalloped potatoes, a standalone or side dish for the whole family

Scalloped potatoes are a good standalone dish or can be served a side, that will feed your whole family and they are sure to enjoy! Now, what does scalloped mean? In cooking, "scalloped" usually means that the dish is being cooked in some type of cream sauce. This is not to be confused with "au gratin" which means cooked in a sauce that contains cheese, not just a cream.
recipesgram.com

Grandma’s Apple Crumble Cake

This delicious Italian apple crumble cake is ideal to enjoy for an afternoon break with a cup of coffee or tea, or for a breakfast. It is easy and simple to prepare – you will need just 10 minutes to make it plus around 40 minutes to cook. My nonna Angela used to make this crumble cake each autumn when we visited her. What makes this apple crumble cake so special is its smell that will bring you back to childhood. Here is the recipe:
realhomes.com

Makeup guru's renovated home is a maximalist’s dream

Accidental renovators Sophie Hannah and her husband, Robin, certainly weren’t looking for a project. "We’d outgrown our little two-bed and wanted somewhere near transport links that had plenty of space, especially as I work from home as a content creator," explains Sophie. "Ideally, we wanted a four-bedroom house in the Colchester area, but couldn’t find one that had more than two double bedrooms."
Hypebae

3 Editors Test Good American's New Compression Denim

Compression denim is not a term I’ve heard used to describe jeans before, so I was understandably a little skeptical about the idea. As a seasoned jeans wearer, the concept of built-in corsets and adjustable buttons sounded intriguing, but I’ll admit I had reservations about how those additions might make the jeans look and how comfortable they could actually be. However, now that I’ve had the opportunity to try the jeans for myself, I can safely say that there’s more than meets the eye.
Daily Beast

The Countertop Oven Will Make Your Regular Oven Obsolete

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Who doesn’t need more kitchen storage? Well, once you try the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro, trust me, you’ll just be using your regular oven to store pots and pans in (but please unplug it first, just to be on the safe side).
Florence Carmela Paola

Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat

Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
butterwithasideofbread.com

GRANDMA’S BEST CREAMY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

Grandma’s BEST Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup is a warm, comforting classic recipe perfect for cold nights! This creamy chicken noodle soup recipe is loaded with tender egg noodles, onions, garlic, veggies and more!. Nothing is better than the food that comes out of grandma’s kitchen, which is why we...
Delishably

Delishably

New York, NY
40
Followers
124
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

 https://delishably.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy