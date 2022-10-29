Trick for Making Perfect 'Pumpkin Cake Pops' Is Too Easy To Skip

If only our pumpkin cake pops looked that good.

When it comes to Halloween, we love to go all out. The decorations, costumes, and activities make it one of the year's best holidays. However, Halloween treats are also a priority.

In a TikTok video, content creator @mainstreetsweets_frisco shares her trick for making the perfect Pumpkin Cake Pop . We can’t believe how easy it is to do. If only our pumpkin cake pops looked that good.

View the original article to see embedded media.

We couldn’t stop watching her roll those adorable little cake pops. The stick she used really made straight lines on the cake pops. We can’t believe we didn’t realize this was the best way to make pumpkin-shaped cake pops. Just imagine how those little treats will look after it receives some frosting and decorations. They’ll be a hit at any gathering.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted. User @The_J3NN wrote, “I'm so mad at how easy this is vs. what I would come up with.” @pandassweettreatss said, “Can I see the finished product? These are super cute.” @Mel replied, “So much easier than my method. Thank you!” @Amazonian jeeper remarked, “Nice! They’re so cute! You sure have lots of patience that I don’t. LOL.” @Aaliyah said, “Nice technique.” @Michelle Ames admitted, “I love how you make it look so easy.” @kiara∝ said, “THESE ARE SO CUTE! WHAT!”

Yes, these Pumpkin Cake Pops really are cute. We’d love to have them for our autumn gatherings. If you enjoyed the video and want to see more content, please visit @mainstreetsweets_frisco’s TikTok channel. For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News!