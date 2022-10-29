Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Start holiday shopping at Hood Street Gallery's Holly Day artist market
McDONOUGH — The Henry Arts Alliance and the Gallery at Hood Street are hosting the annual Holly Day artist market. The market will be held on Nov. 6 from 3-6 p.m. at the gallery, 136 Hood St. in McDonough. TRAVEL TUESDAY: Start planning your holiday getaways. Instead of staying...
rockninefourthree.com
Police Found Thieves . . . Thanks to a Trail of Candy Wrappers
Police in Georgia caught up with a gang of nine thieves after following a trail of candy wrappers through the woods. Apparently, they stole a bag of Milky Ways, and snacked on them all the way home. Police in Georgia recently busted a gang of thieves . . . by...
Ingleside neighbors come together to find a safe home for wandering pig
MACON, Ga. — Ingleside neighbors came together this month to help trap a wandering pig this weekend. A black pot belly pig had been wandering around the neighborhood near Ingleside and Pierce avenues for at least two weeks according to neighbors. Becky Angelo posted frequently to her Facebook page...
fox5atlanta.com
106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
Parents urged to check kids’ Halloween candy for fentanyl that looks like sidewalk chalk
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Some bags of candy may come with a warning about fentanyl this Halloween. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson Gwinnett County’s Solicitor General Brian Whiteside and his staff created 1,500 bags of candy with the warnings inside that will be passed out at Boys and Girls Clubs across the county. Whiteside wants parents to be on the lookout for fentanyl that looks like children’s sidewalk chalk or like colorful pills.
Talking With Tami
My Style: Pink Disco Sequins Top, Skort And Dance Blazer
Last night I went for some shimmer and shine as I hosted the pink carpet for a movie premiere for It Ain’t Over held at the Fox Theater in downtown Atlanta! The film was produced by Bishop William L. Sheals who is also the Senior Pastor at Hopewell Baptist Church. Boy we had a time last night lol! I got to meet so many wonderful people and the faith-based movie is really good! Atlanta native and comedian George Wallace and radio personality Ryan Cameron were the MC’s and there was also a mini concert with soulful groups like, Sounds Of Blackness! This month is all about Breast Cancer Awareness. It Ain’t Over is the story of the hope of survival for two athletic teenagers, one male, one female, stricken with this insidious disease. This emotional story deals with the complex realities of death and the fragility of life.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Historic Banning Mills: Hidden Gem in N. Georgia Perfect for Adventure and Nature Lovers
Home of the world’s largest zip line, Historic Banning Mills is a gem hidden just outside Atlanta, GA. We stayed for a weekend and have all the details on this location ideal for adventurers. Thank you to Historic Banning Mills for hosting us!. Banning Mill is only an hour...
Fried Green Tomato Festival kicks off in Juliette
JULIETTE, Ga. — Folks from all over headed to Juliette for the Fried Green Tomato Festival on Saturday. After a two year hiatus, the festival is finally back and celebrating the iconic 1991 film of the same name. The town of Juliette was put on the map, and the...
thesoutherneronline.com
Little 5 Points return of Halloween Parade benefits community
With Halloween approaching, frightening costumes filled the streets once again, as the Little 5 Points Halloween Parade returned on Oct. 23 after a three-year hiatus. Although the festival has still been occurring throughout the years, the parade has seen a two year gap due to COVID-19, as well as an interruption from rain that spoiled the plans for the parade in 2019. In 2021, Little 5 Points had a virtual parade out of precaution for COVID-19. This year’s parade was also the first to take place on a Sunday.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gunshots erupt at teen Halloween party in Newton County
COVINGTON — Shooting broke out at a Halloween party attended by hundreds of teens Saturday night, resulting in one girl being struck by a vehicle as she tried to leave the area. No one was shot in the incident. The girl was apparently struck by a car in the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jackson woman’s banana pudding recipe wins in national contest
Jackson resident Tina Greenwood Frye’s banana pudding recipe recently won fourth place in the National Banana Pudding Cookoff held Oct. 7-8 in Centerville, Tenn. Cooks from across the U.S. submit their recipes and only 10 finalists are chosen. Frye’s chocolate honey hazelnut banana pudding made the cut.
atlantafi.com
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
'Shocked': Homeless encampment grows in Rose Hill Cemetery
MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill Cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates, paying respect to the many notable names buried there. However, recently, it's had some more permanent guests. The smell of smoke from their campfires fills the cemetery’s air as you walk closer to where the tent...
fox5atlanta.com
Family of Ga. teen with rare disorder spreads CPR awareness after his heart stopped
ATLANTA - The mother of a Georgia teen with a rare heart disorder said her family was given the scare of a lifetime when her son’s heart stopped in the middle of the school day last year. She told FOX 5’s Joi Dukes the school nursing staff and doctors...
fox5atlanta.com
About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
At a food mart in Mableton, Powerball and barbecue go hand in hand
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Inside Heby’s Shell and Food Mart in Mableton, in the back of the store, chef Shombe Jones serves up barbecue with all the fixings. “I’ve been here nine years now. Every day, I get a new customer. Every day,” chef Shombe said.
Family Free Day at Children's Museum of Atlanta
Families are invited to enjoy an interactive day at Children’s Museum of Atlanta free of charge. Families must register in advance for Session A or B. Walk-up tickets are not available. Registration can be completed here beginning Nov. 8.
fox5atlanta.com
Timeline: Investigation of Atlanta boy found in suitcase, mother's social media posts, previous arrests
Paternal grandparents of boy found dead in suitcase wish they saw Facebook posts. Relatives of the father of 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase in southern Indiana back in April, wish someone would have alerted them to the disturbing Facebook posts she was making leading up to his death.
