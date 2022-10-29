ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Henry County Daily Herald

Start holiday shopping at Hood Street Gallery's Holly Day artist market

McDONOUGH — The Henry Arts Alliance and the Gallery at Hood Street are hosting the annual Holly Day artist market. The market will be held on Nov. 6 from 3-6 p.m. at the gallery, 136 Hood St. in McDonough. TRAVEL TUESDAY: Start planning your holiday getaways. Instead of staying...
MCDONOUGH, GA
rockninefourthree.com

Police Found Thieves . . . Thanks to a Trail of Candy Wrappers

Police in Georgia caught up with a gang of nine thieves after following a trail of candy wrappers through the woods. Apparently, they stole a bag of Milky Ways, and snacked on them all the way home. Police in Georgia recently busted a gang of thieves . . . by...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest

COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
COVINGTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Parents urged to check kids’ Halloween candy for fentanyl that looks like sidewalk chalk

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Some bags of candy may come with a warning about fentanyl this Halloween. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson Gwinnett County’s Solicitor General Brian Whiteside and his staff created 1,500 bags of candy with the warnings inside that will be passed out at Boys and Girls Clubs across the county. Whiteside wants parents to be on the lookout for fentanyl that looks like children’s sidewalk chalk or like colorful pills.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Talking With Tami

My Style: Pink Disco Sequins Top, Skort And Dance Blazer

Last night I went for some shimmer and shine as I hosted the pink carpet for a movie premiere for It Ain’t Over held at the Fox Theater in downtown Atlanta! The film was produced by Bishop William L. Sheals who is also the Senior Pastor at Hopewell Baptist Church. Boy we had a time last night lol! I got to meet so many wonderful people and the faith-based movie is really good! Atlanta native and comedian George Wallace and radio personality Ryan Cameron were the MC’s and there was also a mini concert with soulful groups like, Sounds Of Blackness! This month is all about Breast Cancer Awareness. It Ain’t Over is the story of the hope of survival for two athletic teenagers, one male, one female, stricken with this insidious disease. This emotional story deals with the complex realities of death and the fragility of life.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Fried Green Tomato Festival kicks off in Juliette

JULIETTE, Ga. — Folks from all over headed to Juliette for the Fried Green Tomato Festival on Saturday. After a two year hiatus, the festival is finally back and celebrating the iconic 1991 film of the same name. The town of Juliette was put on the map, and the...
JULIETTE, GA
thesoutherneronline.com

Little 5 Points return of Halloween Parade benefits community

With Halloween approaching, frightening costumes filled the streets once again, as the Little 5 Points Halloween Parade returned on Oct. 23 after a three-year hiatus. Although the festival has still been occurring throughout the years, the parade has seen a two year gap due to COVID-19, as well as an interruption from rain that spoiled the plans for the parade in 2019. In 2021, Little 5 Points had a virtual parade out of precaution for COVID-19. This year’s parade was also the first to take place on a Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Gunshots erupt at teen Halloween party in Newton County

COVINGTON — Shooting broke out at a Halloween party attended by hundreds of teens Saturday night, resulting in one girl being struck by a vehicle as she tried to leave the area. No one was shot in the incident. The girl was apparently struck by a car in the...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Jackson woman’s banana pudding recipe wins in national contest

Jackson resident Tina Greenwood Frye’s banana pudding recipe recently won fourth place in the National Banana Pudding Cookoff held Oct. 7-8 in Centerville, Tenn. Cooks from across the U.S. submit their recipes and only 10 finalists are chosen. Frye’s chocolate honey hazelnut banana pudding made the cut.
JACKSON, GA
atlantafi.com

Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location

Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

'Shocked': Homeless encampment grows in Rose Hill Cemetery

MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill Cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates, paying respect to the many notable names buried there. However, recently, it's had some more permanent guests. The smell of smoke from their campfires fills the cemetery’s air as you walk closer to where the tent...
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

