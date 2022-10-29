ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News

Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Auburn Player Transferring Following Bryan Harsin's Firing

Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson has entered the transfer portal after the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week. Dawson, who was recruited by Harsin as a member of the 2021 class, is the second wide receiver to announce his transfer decision as a result of this move — joining junior Ze’Vian Capers.
AUBURN, AL
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News

Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
College Football World Reacts To Mel Tucker Decision News

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday morning that his program will be taking swift action against the players involved in the postgame fight at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. "As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very...
ANN ARBOR, MI
College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings

Kirk Herbstreit's new rankings are in. Sunday morning, the longtime ESPN college football analyst updated his personal rankings, following Week 9 of the 2022 regular season. Herbstreit has an SEC team at No. 1, but it isn't Georgia. Ohio State. Georgia. Michigan. Alabama. Clemson. It's tough to argue too much...
GEORGIA STATE
Lane Kiffin admits Saturday night was personal after Jimbo Fisher called him and Nick Saban clowns

Lane Kiffin isn’t one to mince words, and he didn’t shy away from the fact that Saturday’s victory over Texas A&M was personal to the Ole Miss coach. Prior to the 2022 season, Kiffin to exception to Aggies leader Jimbo Fisher calling him a clown, and it’s evident that comment was in the back of the Rebels coach’s mind. Speaking with the media during his post-game press conference, Kiffin admitted the showdown was personal with Fisher and Texas A&M.
OXFORD, MS
Look: Deion Sanders' Reaction To Takeoff's Death Goes Viral

It was reported on Tuesday that rapper Takeoff was shot after an altercation at a bowling alley in Houston. He was 28 years old. Shortly after this news went public, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders addressed his team about the death of Takeoff. Sanders wants his players to understand...
JACKSON, MS
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired Today

Everyone seems to love Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, except when he's coaching on game day... While Campbell appears to be beloved by the football world, many are starting to wonder if he's the right man for the job in Detroit. The Lions fell to the Dolphins, 31-27, on...
DETROIT, MI
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Postgame Interview

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos picked up a much-needed win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this morning. It wasn't pretty, but the 21-17 win moved the Broncos to 3-5 on the season and took some heat off of Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett--for now at least. After...
DENVER, CO
ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks

Week 9 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. The ninth weekend of the 2022 college football season featured some notable results, including Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee, among other teams, continuing to look like College Football Playoff frontrunners. ESPN's college football experts have updated...
GEORGIA STATE
NFL Fans Calling for Terry Bradshaw to Retire

Once again, NFL fans are calling for long-time FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw to retire. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend and current analyst caught a lot of heat on social media during Week 8 of the season. Specifically, fans are frustrated with Bradshaw’s commentary during the rapid-fire recaps the network produces throughout...
Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Lane Kiffin, Jimbo Fisher Feud

The Jimbo Fisher-Lane Kiffin feud might give the Jimbo Fisher-Nick Saban feud a run for its money from an entertainment standpoint. ESPN's Paul Finebaum was mildly amused. Ole Miss and Texas A&M gave fans quite a show on the football field, but it was Kiffin calling out Fisher afterwards that proved to be the real spectacle. Kiffin was happy to call out Fisher for seemingly calling him "a clown show" - which delighted fans.
OXFORD, MS
