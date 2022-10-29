Read full article on original website
Tesla closes its first showroom in China in retail strategy shift - sources
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA.O) has closed what had been its flagship showroom in China as the company adjusts its sales and service strategy in its second-largest market, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
AudioCodes: Q3 Earnings Insights
AudioCodes AUDC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 03:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AudioCodes missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $6.31 million from the same period last...
AGCO Launches Free Operational Planning Tool for Farmers in Western Europe
DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- AGCO Corporation, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today that it has launched a brand-new online tool called Geo-Bird that will help farmers around the world independently plan and optimize their global navigation satellite system (GNSS) machine guidance lines. After a period of pre-release testing and gathering maximum end-user feedback, this application is now available. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005053/en/ Geo-Bird operational planning tool offers farmers a free way to improve the efficiency of their operations with optimized guidance waylines (Photo: Business Wire)
CZ, the CEO of Binance, has bet big on Musk's Twitter buyout with a $500 million investment, saying he is 'extremely supportive' of the freedom of speech
"I use the Twitter app more than I use the Binance app," said Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, the CEO of Binance. CZ has 7.2 million Twitter followers.
CVS Health, QUALCOMM And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation CVS to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $76.75 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares gained 0.4% to $95.00 in after-hours trading.
Britishvolt staves off collapse with extra funding and steep staff pay cut
Britishvolt has said it has secured a few weeks of funding and its 300 staff have agreed to take a steep pay cut, as the UK government-backed battery startup races to find a buyer or new longer-term investor to avoid collapse. The company, which planned to develop a £3.8bn “gigafactory”...
Oil prices up on demand hopes after U.S. crude stocks drawdown
SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth.
Novo Nordisk sees faster profit growth on demand for diabetes drug Ozempic
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) raised its full-year earnings outlook on strong sales of diabetes treatment Ozempic, also reporting a better-than-expected profit.
