DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- AGCO Corporation, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today that it has launched a brand-new online tool called Geo-Bird that will help farmers around the world independently plan and optimize their global navigation satellite system (GNSS) machine guidance lines. After a period of pre-release testing and gathering maximum end-user feedback, this application is now available. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005053/en/ Geo-Bird operational planning tool offers farmers a free way to improve the efficiency of their operations with optimized guidance waylines (Photo: Business Wire)

