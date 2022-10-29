Read full article on original website
Related
CZ, the CEO of Binance, has bet big on Musk's Twitter buyout with a $500 million investment, saying he is 'extremely supportive' of the freedom of speech
"I use the Twitter app more than I use the Binance app," said Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, the CEO of Binance. CZ has 7.2 million Twitter followers.
Axios
Elon Musk and Twitter's Saudi situation
If Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) gets his way on Twitter, it could open the oversight floodgates for a Biden administration that's been much cooler toward MBS and company than was its Saudi slobbering predecessor. Why it matters: This is one to watch for any U.S. tech company that's taken Saudi...
Axios
Twitter re-bans white nationalist Nick Fuentes after he makes new account
Twitter re-banned white nationalist Nick Fuentes after he made a new account on Saturday, according to The Daily Beast. Why it matters: He and other far-right figures who were previously banned by Twitter have attempted to return to the platform since it was officially purchased last week by Elon Musk, who has emphasized that he wants the company to prioritize free speech.
Axios
Nearly every top Twitter exec is gone days after Musk takeover
Sarah Personette, Twitter's chief customer officer who's been with the company for more than four years, is leaving the company, following a string of senior Twitter executives that exited shortly after Elon Musk's Twitter takeover. The big picture: Nearly every major C-suite executive is out at Twitter. The company's former...
Axios
What we don't know about Twitter's takeover
It's possible — unlikely, but possible — that Elon Musk paid for a very large chunk of Twitter with billions of dollars he made investing in dogecoin, a joke cryptocurrency that Musk pumped aggressively in 2021 as it rose sharply in value. Why it matters: We don't know...
Axios
Sen. Chris Murphy calls for probe into Saudi Arabia's stake in Twitter
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Monday called for a congressional investigation into the national security implications of a company partially owned by Saudi Arabia maintaining its stake in Twitter following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the platform. Why it matters: Saudi Arabia, through a holding company partly owned by...
Axios
Insider overhauls subscription strategy in face of recession fears
Insider is planning to restructure its newsroom to bring more content in front of its paywall, Nicholas Carlson, global editor-in-chief of Insider, told Axios. About 60 paywalled writers are expected to have their work moved in front of the publication's paywall. The big picture: The moves are part of a...
Axios
Elon Musk tweets misinformation about Paul Pelosi
It's been just two days since Elon Musk officially bought Twitter. Already, the billionaire businessman is using the platform to spread misinformation to his 112 million followers — about the biggest U.S. news of the weekend. Driving the news: Early on Sunday, Musk cited a widely discredited website that...
Axios
Amy Klobuchar says she does not trust Elon Musk as Twitter's owner
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said Sunday that she does not trust Elon Musk owning Twitter, adding that social media companies "have to have content moderation." Why it matters: Klobuchar's remarks on the tech company come days after Musk gained full control of one the most important global platforms for political speech and after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, was attacked.
Axios
Twitter co-founder Dorsey holding onto stake in company
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey retained a 2.4% stake in the microblogging site after Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition, according to a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By the numbers: The filing indicates that Dorsey rolled over some 18 million shares when Twitter became private. The...
With the global economy on the rocks, quiet quitting is no longer a thing | Arwa Mahdawi
Endless pieces have been written about slacking off at work. But now it emerges even the poster boy for the idea is back toiling 50 hours a week, writes Arwa Mahdawi
Tesla closes its first showroom in China in retail strategy shift - sources
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA.O) has closed what had been its flagship showroom in China as the company adjusts its sales and service strategy in its second-largest market, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
Axios
Elon Musk could move Twitter to Austin
Master-of-the universe, Austin couch-surfer and geopolitics dabbler Elon Musk now owns Twitter — leading us to speculate about whether he might move the social media company to Austin. Why it matters: Austin may soon find itself at the center of global conversations about how Big Tech should govern speech.
Axios
Amazon is shutting down its "Treasure Truck"
Amazon is putting the breaks on its "Treasure Truck" deal-of-the-day program, Axios has confirmed. Why it matters: It's one of a growing number of casualties across the tech industry as companies look to cut products and services to focus on core offerings. Between the lines: The program began with a...
Axios
Instagram paying ATTN: to create content ahead of the midterms
Instagram is funding a new slate of content from ATTN:, the millennial-focused digital media company, that's designed to combat Spanish-language misinformation ahead of the midterms, the companies told Axios. Why it matters: Instagram has historically opted not to pay publishers for their content, but it has paid ATTN: in the...
Axios
Ex-CNN boss Jeff Zucker in advanced talks to join private equity firm
Jeff Zucker, whose nine-year run atop CNN ended this past February, is in advanced talks to join private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners. Why it matters: Zucker would give added media industry depth to RedBird, as it increases its focus on professional sports investing. In addition to CNN, Zucker was...
Exclusive: Greater Boston's most influential companies
A dozen Greater Boston companies made a new list of the world's most influential companies.Driving the news: Moderna, Enel and Bain Capital were among the Boston-area companies that made the first Signal AI 500 Index, joining some of the world's most popular brands like Apple, LG and Toyota.Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Samsung, which are based elsewhere but have offices in Boston or Cambridge, topped the list.Signal AI, a London-based startup, has in-house technology that ranks corporate reputations using financial data, news coverage in 150 languages and other information found online. The startup's rankings also break down a company's score...
Axios
Office Hours x Atlanta: Communicating Effectively in Today’s World
On Thursday, October 27th, Axios Atlanta reporters Emma Hurt and Thomas Wheatley led conversations with key power players in Atlanta on lessons in leadership and crisis management in a new era of business. Guests included The Gathering Spot co-founder and CEO Ryan Wilson and Collab Capital managing partner Justin Dawkins.
Comments / 0