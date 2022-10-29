Read full article on original website
Police: Investigator who handcuffed EMT committed violation
Rochester, N.Y — The Rochester Police Department found an investigator responsible for at least one violation following a controversial incident over the summer. The incident began outside Strong Memorial Hospital July 11, when Charles LoTempio's police vehicle was dinged while crews were unloading a patient from an ambulance. Surveillance...
House of Mercy reopens following fatal stabbing
Rochester, N.Y. — The House of Mercy is back open for the first time since a fatal stabbing in August — with some big changes. The shelter has a new entrance and three new security checkpoints. Visitors must empty their pockets, pass through a metal detector and be scanned with a wand before entering.
Man shot early Monday morning on Sullivan St. in Rochester
Rochester, NY — Officers responded to the area of Joseph Ave and Clifford Ave around 5:30 this morning for the report of a person shot. On scene, officers found a 37-year-old male who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. Police believe he was...
Electrical workers injured during explosion downtown
Rochester, N.Y. — Two electrical workers were burned when a live transformer they were working to remove exploded Monday morning. Reports of an explosion came in around 9:40 a.m. at the Gannett Building, the former home of the Democrat & Chronicle, at the corner of Broad Street and Exchange Boulevard.
Minor car crash leads to gun arrest Sunday night
Rochester, N.Y. — A minor car crash lead police to a weapons' arrest. Around 11:30 Sunday night police responded to the parking lot of Norton Village apartments for a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived they found a minor crash, in which a car had backed into a parked, unoccupied...
Crime Stoppers: Police seeking persons of interest in retired officer's murder
On this week's Crime Stoppers segment, Rochester Police Department investigators Kirk Pero and Paul Dondorfer joined us to talk about the investigation of the murder of 50-year-old William Keith Booker, a retired member of the Rochester Police Department. Booker was shot and killed Sept. 26 in the area of Jefferson...
State Police arrest two men on gun charges after car chase in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested two men after a brief chase in Rochester on Sunday. Troopers say they attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Hollenbeck Street, when the driver attempted to flee. Troopers say they saw a loaded handgun being thrown from...
MCSO: Investigating fatal car crash on West Ridge Road in Parma
Parma, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal car crash on West Ridge Road in Parma on Sunday. Police say it was a single car crash in which the driver had died. No one else was inside the vehicle. The cause of the accident is...
Fire crews respond to BayTowne Plaza Walmart
Penfield, N.Y. — Fire crews responded to the report of a fire Walmart at BayTowne Plaza Monday afternoon. The Webster Fire Department said there was a small fire in the front of the store. The fire started in the bottling section, prompting the sprinklers to go off and help...
Police locate missing boy from Greece
Greece, N.Y. — UPDATE: Police located the missing 12-year-old boy from Greece Tuesday. Police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy from Greece. Grayson Halaciuga is believed to be wearing a black Reebok hoodie with white lettering, black pants, boots and a black skull cap. Police believe...
Car burst into flames after hitting deer on State Route 531 in Spencerport
Spencerport, N.Y. — The Spencerport Fire District investigated a single-car crash in Spencerport Sunday afternoon. Units say they were called to State Route 531 near Union Street for the report of a car on fire. They found a vehicle that had burst into flames, allegedly taking place after the...
No one injured after overnight housefire on Skuse Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Skuse Street around 1:00 a.m. for the report of a house fire on Sunday. The structure was a two-story, single family home. Crews had to force entry through the front door before a line could be advanced inside. RFD says...
New trauma skills lab comes to upstate New York
Rochester, N.Y. — A new addition to provide the emergency skills needed to save lives. The Kessler Trauma Center has unveiled it's mobile trauma skills lab. The first and only one in upstate New York. "We are very fortunate to have this kind of program. Its unique in the...
Health officials reporting uptick in flu cases
Rochester, N.Y. — Ontario County's Public Health Director, Mary Beer says this is the first year she can recall the state reporting influenza activity as widespread so early in the flu season. This is the second Halloween in a row that fifth grader Teagan Feldman has been sick with...
Chamber honors Top 100 companies
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce honored the Top 100 fastest-growing, privately owned comanies in the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region Tuesday night. This was the 36th year of the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 list. Coming in at number one this year, AeroSafe Global,...
Fall Fest closes out at Seneca Park Zoo
Rochester, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo closed out its Fall Fest on Sunday. For Halloween weekend, the zoo offered costumes parade for patrons to dress up and show off their costumes. The zoo also featured all submissions from the Scarecrow Contest. Guest who had visited the zoo were...
Irondequoit Town Board votes to censure Councilwoman Patrina Freeman
Irondequoit, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Town Board voted during a special meeting Tuesday to censure Councilwoman Patrina Freeman, amid a public feud with Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick. The board, comprised of four Democrats and the Republican town supervisor, voted 4-1 in favor of the censure. Freeman was the sole "no"...
Bright Spot: Giving back to others
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the Advantage Federal Credit Union and their customers!. They recently donated $25-hundred dollars to Friends of Highland Hospital, a volunteer program that provides assistance to patients, families and hospital staff. The money comes from the the debit card giveback program which...
Halloween weather forecast for WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Every single weekend during the month of October turned out to be dry for Rochester. The dry weather will continue this evening as well with mild air for this time of year too. The big question for Halloween Monday is will this trend continue?. At this...
'Trick or treat' forecast this evening
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The good news for the kiddos tonight is that the weather forecast still looks mainly dry in WNY. Also, as a side bonus, it will also stay relatively mild for this time of year as well. Here's a look at the futurecast for WNY around 6pm...
