Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Halloween Outlook: Gray skies, temps stretch into the 60s in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Clouds continue to spill in ahead of our Halloween storm. The storm arrives on Halloween. Showers arrive in the morning and linger through much of the afternoon. Expect on-and-off again spooky showers under gray skies. It does look like showers could linger for trick-or-treaters in the evening on their hunt for candy.
I-85 to close in Belmont Tuesday night. Here's why

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Belmont will be closed for more than an hour Tuesday night for a construction project at the new CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Duke Energy will close all lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 to construct a new electric line...
Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events

Happy Halloween! October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools. That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night. Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you […]
One injured in shooting in northeast Charlotte’s University City area

Come Monday, WBTV meteorologist Elissia Wilson says to watch out for inclement weather. Halloween rain? Chances for a wet Monday before gradual clearing throughout week. The forecast is still on track for showers and thunderstorms to impact the Carolinas on Monday. Local group trying to help those touched by gun...
RANKED: These are CLT’s top flight destinations

CHARLOTTE — The Big Apple is a popular destination for travelers catching a flight out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 of this year, there were 45,183 total flights between the Charlotte airport and its top-20 destinations, ranked by departing flight count. Three New York City-area airports accounted for almost 19% of those flights.
COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
Charlotte Restaurants Opened for Thanksgiving 2022

Well, it’s that time of year again. The holiday that is for those with empty stomachs and ready to hang with family over some great food. For some of us who may not live near family or be able to be with family, you may be looking for restaurants to celebrate the holiday. Trust me, do not feel bad for not having a full Thanksgiving meal. There have been years I went out to restaurants and had a great self-care day anyways. If you were wondering where you may want to go for Thanksgiving this year then we have got you covered.
A 2022 Look at Breakfast in Charlotte

Suddenly, it seems, this city is filled with roughly a million ways to eat breakfast. You can break your fast at farmers markets, food trucks, old-school lunch counters, and gourmet bistros that serve espresso martinis alongside chorizo-and-queso omelets. (Is breakfast the new dinner?) Have your eggs in a taco and your cereal in a milkshake. Feast on vegan chicken and waffles, gluten-free cinnamon rolls, and cannoli-flavored cruffins.
A Survey of Charlotte’s Tastiest Biscuits

Even without the alliteration, Biscuit Saturdays at Wentworth & Fenn are a worthy complement to Taco Tuesdays. Chef-owner Samantha Allen, one of the city’s premier names in pastry, spotlights both sweet and savory biscuits. During a recent visit, the gorgeous Shishito & Goat Cheese Biscuit ($6) on the counter was a surprise, even if Allen is known for her flavor combinations. The shishito is an East Asian pepper that’s milder than a jalapeño—a superb partner for a biscuit infused with goat cheese, garlic, and onion compound butter. Just writing this has me counting down to Saturday. —Andy Smith.
20 Things To Do In Concord NC

Concord, North Carolina, is in the Charlotte Metropolitan area and home to some of the most popular destinations in North Carolina, such as the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Concord Mills Mall. Concord was once a cotton-producing area, later becoming a textile manufacturing hub. This city values racing, past and present....
Charlotte Douglas Airport Tops Most Lost Luggage List

A new survey finds that Charlotte Douglas Airport tops the most lost luggage list. This is according to a study done by Price4Limo. This summer it felt like we kept hearing about travelers dealing with lost luggage. Nobody wants to have to deal with getting to their destination without their bags.
