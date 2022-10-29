Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Tuesday PM Outlook: Charlotte overnight temps in the 50s
After a foggy start to November, the first afternoon of the month turned out brighter... and warmer! If you're a fan of high temperatures in the 70s, you'll love the weather the next several days!
Halloween Outlook: Gray skies, temps stretch into the 60s in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Clouds continue to spill in ahead of our Halloween storm. The storm arrives on Halloween. Showers arrive in the morning and linger through much of the afternoon. Expect on-and-off again spooky showers under gray skies. It does look like showers could linger for trick-or-treaters in the evening on their hunt for candy.
I-85 to close in Belmont Tuesday night. Here's why
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Belmont will be closed for more than an hour Tuesday night for a construction project at the new CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Duke Energy will close all lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 to construct a new electric line...
Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events
Happy Halloween! October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools. That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night. Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you […]
Repair leaves many along Wilkinson Blvd. without water for hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pipe repair left residents and businesses along busy Wilkinson Blvd. without water for hours Saturday. Charlotte Water said crews were working to repair a water pipe and that the service along Wilkinson and the immediate area would be affected. Around 7 p.m. officials sent out an update that […]
Arrrrgh! It’s Pirates’ Christmas Weekend At The Carolina Renaissance Festival, November 5th & 6th
CONCORD, NC (News Release) — ARRRRGH! It’s foolish pleasures and pirate’s treasures! Special Pirate Entertainment is scheduled all weekend long (November 5th – 6th) at the Carolina Renaissance Festival! Plunder the Village with early Holiday shopping and save at the Fairhaven Village Marketplace!. Special Pirate entertainment...
One injured in shooting in northeast Charlotte’s University City area
Come Monday, WBTV meteorologist Elissia Wilson says to watch out for inclement weather. Halloween rain? Chances for a wet Monday before gradual clearing throughout week. The forecast is still on track for showers and thunderstorms to impact the Carolinas on Monday. Local group trying to help those touched by gun...
RANKED: These are CLT’s top flight destinations
CHARLOTTE — The Big Apple is a popular destination for travelers catching a flight out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 of this year, there were 45,183 total flights between the Charlotte airport and its top-20 destinations, ranked by departing flight count. Three New York City-area airports accounted for almost 19% of those flights.
COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
Charlotte Restaurants Opened for Thanksgiving 2022
Well, it’s that time of year again. The holiday that is for those with empty stomachs and ready to hang with family over some great food. For some of us who may not live near family or be able to be with family, you may be looking for restaurants to celebrate the holiday. Trust me, do not feel bad for not having a full Thanksgiving meal. There have been years I went out to restaurants and had a great self-care day anyways. If you were wondering where you may want to go for Thanksgiving this year then we have got you covered.
A 2022 Look at Breakfast in Charlotte
Suddenly, it seems, this city is filled with roughly a million ways to eat breakfast. You can break your fast at farmers markets, food trucks, old-school lunch counters, and gourmet bistros that serve espresso martinis alongside chorizo-and-queso omelets. (Is breakfast the new dinner?) Have your eggs in a taco and your cereal in a milkshake. Feast on vegan chicken and waffles, gluten-free cinnamon rolls, and cannoli-flavored cruffins.
'Everything is moving' | Coyote sightings are on the rise across the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coyote sightings across the Carolinas are on the rise, including in the Charlotte area. A wildlife consultant says it's because this is the time of year when the animals are on the move. Bill Crowder, a consultant also known as Coyote Bill, said the coyote population...
‘Free-for-all’: Street drifting, racing take over SouthPark intersection leaving residents concerned
CHARLOTTE — Several residents in SouthPark witnessed street racing and stunts late Friday night at the intersection of Tyvola and Park roads. Serena Battista watched it happen from her condo balcony. There were cars doing doughnuts, drifting, screeching tires and the noises of loud engines and horns. “It was...
A Survey of Charlotte’s Tastiest Biscuits
Even without the alliteration, Biscuit Saturdays at Wentworth & Fenn are a worthy complement to Taco Tuesdays. Chef-owner Samantha Allen, one of the city’s premier names in pastry, spotlights both sweet and savory biscuits. During a recent visit, the gorgeous Shishito & Goat Cheese Biscuit ($6) on the counter was a surprise, even if Allen is known for her flavor combinations. The shishito is an East Asian pepper that’s milder than a jalapeño—a superb partner for a biscuit infused with goat cheese, garlic, and onion compound butter. Just writing this has me counting down to Saturday. —Andy Smith.
Crash takes down power lines, shuts down busy northwest Charlotte intersection
The Charlotte Area Transit System is looking for your opinion on the plan to change the Lynx Silver Line route. Monday marked the first day of oral arguments in the case to decide whether affirmative action should be overruled. Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire. Updated: 19 hours...
20 Things To Do In Concord NC
Concord, North Carolina, is in the Charlotte Metropolitan area and home to some of the most popular destinations in North Carolina, such as the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Concord Mills Mall. Concord was once a cotton-producing area, later becoming a textile manufacturing hub. This city values racing, past and present....
Road blocked after crash brings utility pole down in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A road was blocked in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning due to a crash, which brought down a utility pole and lines into the road. It happened on Oakdale Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday, between Interstate 485 and Miranda Road. According to paramedics, no one was hurt in...
Food halls, BBQ and more: What’s new in Charlotte’s restaurant scene
CHARLOTTE — Communities across the Charlotte region continue to grow their mix of dining and drinking spots, with several of the latest additions to open as part of adaptive-reuse projects. Take Concord, for instance. That city 25 miles northeast of Charlotte added a plethora of new food options in...
Charlotte Douglas Airport Tops Most Lost Luggage List
A new survey finds that Charlotte Douglas Airport tops the most lost luggage list. This is according to a study done by Price4Limo. This summer it felt like we kept hearing about travelers dealing with lost luggage. Nobody wants to have to deal with getting to their destination without their bags.
Knock, knock: Davie couple learns of million dollar prize Monday afternoon
Bruce and Susan Saunders were in their home on a rainy Monday afternoon, watching the news, and then they heard a knock at the door. Bruce knew exactly who was standing on his porch off Duke Whittaker Road near Mocksville. It was Dave Sayer, executive director of the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol.
