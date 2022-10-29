Read full article on original website
Related
Axios
Nearly every top Twitter exec is gone days after Musk takeover
Sarah Personette, Twitter's chief customer officer who's been with the company for more than four years, is leaving the company, following a string of senior Twitter executives that exited shortly after Elon Musk's Twitter takeover. The big picture: Nearly every major C-suite executive is out at Twitter. The company's former...
Axios
"It's going to be a bloodbath": Twitter workers brace for cuts
After firing much of Twitter's senior management team, Elon Musk now plans to cut up to 30% of staff in certain departments, beginning this weekend, sources told Axios. Why it matters: Musk's breakneck pace shows his determination to reshape Twitter's organization but could also result in chaos inside the company.
Axios
Twitter re-bans white nationalist Nick Fuentes after he makes new account
Twitter re-banned white nationalist Nick Fuentes after he made a new account on Saturday, according to The Daily Beast. Why it matters: He and other far-right figures who were previously banned by Twitter have attempted to return to the platform since it was officially purchased last week by Elon Musk, who has emphasized that he wants the company to prioritize free speech.
Axios
Musk brings in allies to start making changes at Twitter
Elon Musk is beginning to bring in his close friends and colleagues from his inner circle to assess changes at Twitter, sources told Axios. Why it matters: Musk began rushing to put his imprint on the company within hours of buying it. Driving the news: Friday evening, shortly after Musk...
Axios
Elon Musk tweets misinformation about Paul Pelosi
It's been just two days since Elon Musk officially bought Twitter. Already, the billionaire businessman is using the platform to spread misinformation to his 112 million followers — about the biggest U.S. news of the weekend. Driving the news: Early on Sunday, Musk cited a widely discredited website that...
CZ, the CEO of Binance, has bet big on Musk's Twitter buyout with a $500 million investment, saying he is 'extremely supportive' of the freedom of speech
"I use the Twitter app more than I use the Binance app," said Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, the CEO of Binance. CZ has 7.2 million Twitter followers.
Axios
Elon Musk and Twitter's Saudi situation
If Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) gets his way on Twitter, it could open the oversight floodgates for a Biden administration that's been much cooler toward MBS and company than was its Saudi slobbering predecessor. Why it matters: This is one to watch for any U.S. tech company that's taken Saudi...
Axios
Instagram paying ATTN: to create content ahead of the midterms
Instagram is funding a new slate of content from ATTN:, the millennial-focused digital media company, that's designed to combat Spanish-language misinformation ahead of the midterms, the companies told Axios. Why it matters: Instagram has historically opted not to pay publishers for their content, but it has paid ATTN: in the...
Axios
Instagram "looking into" reports users are locked out of accounts
Instagram is "looking into" reports that some users are being locked out of their accounts, the company's communications arm said on Monday morning. Driving the news: Data on Downdetector showed a sharp spike in user-submitted reports of Instagram outages, numbering more than 7,000. Posts proliferated on Twitter of users claiming...
Axios
Sen. Chris Murphy calls for probe into Saudi Arabia's stake in Twitter
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Monday called for a congressional investigation into the national security implications of a company partially owned by Saudi Arabia maintaining its stake in Twitter following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the platform. Why it matters: Saudi Arabia, through a holding company partly owned by...
Barack Obama Taunts GOP Election Denier With A Withering Football Analogy
The former president tackled Donald Trump-backed Jim Marchant's candidacy during a stinging campaign speech for Democrats in Las Vegas.
Axios
Twitter co-founder Dorsey holding onto stake in company
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey retained a 2.4% stake in the microblogging site after Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition, according to a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By the numbers: The filing indicates that Dorsey rolled over some 18 million shares when Twitter became private. The...
Axios
Elon Musk could move Twitter to Austin
Master-of-the universe, Austin couch-surfer and geopolitics dabbler Elon Musk now owns Twitter — leading us to speculate about whether he might move the social media company to Austin. Why it matters: Austin may soon find itself at the center of global conversations about how Big Tech should govern speech.
Comments / 0