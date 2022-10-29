ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

TAKEAWAYS: Wild Top Blackhawks in Shootout

Chicago endured their third straight loss in the shootout against Minnesota. For the third straight game, the Blackhawks would gain a point in overtime but would fail to find the back of the net once again. The Minnesota Wild would tie the game up 17 seconds after Andreas Athanasiou scored...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Tage Thompson Has a 6-Point Night for Sabres vs. Red Wings

Quickly proving he was worth every penny the Buffalo Sabres paid him more quickly than a lot of insiders were expecting, Tage Thompson is showing it was a calculated gamble that will more than likely pay off in spades. Capped off by a six-point night on Monday, Thompson scored three goals and three assists in the Sabres routing of the Detroit Red Wings. Thompson recorded his second career NHL hat trick to help the Buffalo Sabres stomp the Detroit Red Wings in an 8-3 win.
BUFFALO, NY
The Detroit Free Press

Tage Thompson's monster game for Buffalo Sabres spooks Detroit Red Wings, 8-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Detroit Red Wings let down their goaltender, and let down themselves. They struggled to consistently challenge the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at KeyBank Center and let a close game deteriorate into a 8-3 shellacking. Tage Thompson had a monster night, completing a hat trick with four minutes to play in the third period; that was on top of the 6-foot-7 forward earning three assists.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou Nets Goal of the Year Candidate

Andreas Athanasiou nets Goal of the Year candidate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Andreas Athanasiou is one of the fastest players in the NHL, but he’s also a supremely gifted puck handler and both of those skills were on full display on Sunday at the United Center. In...
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit News

Recent Red Wings losses show need to tighten up defensively

Buffalo, N.Y. — When the Red Wings are doing a good job defensively, keeping the puck out of their net, they've been a successful team. When it's looked eerily similar to the last several seasons, and the team has been poor defensively, then it's looked like Monday's 8-3 loss in Buffalo.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Sharpen Up: October 31, 2022 | Sabres face Red Wings tonight

The Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings tonight at KeyBank Center as the team's four-game homestand continues. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG beginning at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's big...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Ducks Recall Gawdin, Assign Regenda to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have recalled center Glenn Gawdin from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). The club also assigned left wing Pavol Regenda to San Diego. Gawdin, 25 (3/25/97), has recorded one assist (0-1=1) in nine career NHL games with the Calgary Flames...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Wild finish winning road trip by beating Blackhawks

Matt Boldy scored twice and Kirill Kaprizov and Frederick Gaudreau converted chances in a shootout to lift the visiting Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 conquest of the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night. Mason Shaw added a goal and an assist for the Wild, who ended their five-game road trip with...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy