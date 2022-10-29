Quickly proving he was worth every penny the Buffalo Sabres paid him more quickly than a lot of insiders were expecting, Tage Thompson is showing it was a calculated gamble that will more than likely pay off in spades. Capped off by a six-point night on Monday, Thompson scored three goals and three assists in the Sabres routing of the Detroit Red Wings. Thompson recorded his second career NHL hat trick to help the Buffalo Sabres stomp the Detroit Red Wings in an 8-3 win.

