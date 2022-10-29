Victim shot multiple times on John Rice Blvd. in Murfreesboro

One person was shot multiple times early Saturday morning in Murfreesboro on John Rice Boulevard.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Murfreesboro Police Department said the incident began when a dark-colored sedan drove by and started shooting, which was reported at 3:15 a.m.

The investigation found that 22-year-old Micah Robinson was hit with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

First, he was taken to Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, and later, he was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center by helicopter. He died after undergoing surgery.

Investigators believe the public is not in danger because they believe the shooting was targeted. The identity and motive of the shooter or shooters is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call CID at 615-893-2717, Detective David Miller at 629-201-5662 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.

