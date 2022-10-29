Read full article on original website
Related
Is the Toyota RAV4 Better Than the Hyundai Tucson?
The Toyota RAV4 is a popular small SUV. Is the RAV4 better than the Hyundai Tucson? The post Is the Toyota RAV4 Better Than the Hyundai Tucson? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Advantages the 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV Has Over the Hyundai Tucson PHEV
For plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) shoppers, here are two advantages the Kia Sportage PHEV has over the Hyundai Tucson PHEV! The post 2 Advantages the 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV Has Over the Hyundai Tucson PHEV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Hyundai SUV Ranks Among Consumer Reports’ Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles
Here's a look at the one hybrid Hyundai SUV that appears on Consumer Reports' recent list of top-rated hybrid vehicles: the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid. The post 1 Hyundai SUV Ranks Among Consumer Reports’ Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Reasons the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Limited Is Worth Every Penny
The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Limited costs over $35K. Here's why it's worth every penny. The post 2 Reasons the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Limited Is Worth Every Penny appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Hyundai SUVs Disappoint in Consumer Reports Rear-Seat Safety Testing
Two Hyundai SUVs scored poorly in Consumer Reports' new rear-seat safety testing. Here's how the 2022 Santa Fe and 2022 Tucson performed. The post 2 Hyundai SUVs Disappoint in Consumer Reports Rear-Seat Safety Testing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes
General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
What’s the Best Two-Row SUV for 2022? Newsweek Picked This Mid-Size SUV Legend
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is making waves as the best generation yet. What led Newsweek to name it a best The post What’s the Best Two-Row SUV for 2022? Newsweek Picked This Mid-Size SUV Legend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars
Having something stolen from your car isn’t fun, and catalytic converters have been a hot item thieves have been interested in. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. I was just a victim of this crime last week, and...
torquenews.com
Best Car Tires of 2022 Update from Consumer Reports
Here’s the latest update from Consumer Reports on what they found from extensive testing the best performance tires you can buy in 2022 to match your car’s needs for all seasons. Matching Your Tire Driving Needs. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when...
Which SUV Brand Lasts the Longest?
Some SUV models can easily last for over a decade. Which SUV brand lasts the longest? The post Which SUV Brand Lasts the Longest? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Don’t be a victim: How to protect your car’s catalytic converter
As more and more car owners are falling victim to catalytic converter theft, law enforcement and insurance companies are offering ways to make sure your vehicle’s exhaust system remains intact. What is a catalytic converter?. According to CARFAX, a catalytic converter cuts back on the pollution that the vehicle...
Top Speed
Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options
The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
SlashGear
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Loophole allows auto dealers to secretly sell customers defective cars – how to avoid getting ripped off
A LAW that forbids car dealerships from selling new cars with open safety recalls has a loophole that doesn't apply to used cars, allowing auto dealers to rip off and endanger drivers. Used car dealerships have taken advantage of this loophole because it means they aren't required to tell consumers...
Vehicle Recalls that May Impact You
When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
SlashGear
These Gorgeous Classic Cars Were Hidden In A Barn
Major barn finds of classic car collections are rare, particularly ones that include even more rare cars scattered outside to be reclaimed by nature.
Two international car manufacturers will pay $2billion to cover costs of mass recalls
HYUNDAI and Kia have confirmed that their third-quarter earnings will suffer a massive $2billion hit. The multibillion dollar loss is linked to the manufacturer’s provisions relating to its 2015 and 2017 recalls of nearly 1.7million vehicles. Provisions are funds reserved by a business to pay for anticipated financial costs.
The 2 Bestselling New Cars Of 2022 (So Far) Are Both Toyota Models
The U.S. market is obsessed with pickup trucks and SUVs more than ever. But these Toyota models? They're still among the bestselling cars of 2022. The post The 2 Bestselling New Cars Of 2022 (So Far) Are Both Toyota Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Used SUVs Under $15,000 to Buy Right Now
The best used SUVs under $15,000 include the 2010 Subaru Forester, the 2010 Nissan Murano, and even the 2009 Saturn Outlook. The post The Best Used SUVs Under $15,000 to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
148K+
Followers
35K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 3