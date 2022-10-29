ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
ClutchPoints

Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins

The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen

Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it. Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection

A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ Najee Harris pulls down curtain on Pittsburgh’s deficiencies after falling to 2-6

The battle for Pennsylvania-based professional football supremacy on Sunday ended in Philly’s favor as the Pittsburgh Steelers lost the Week 8 contest to the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 35-13. Following the game, Steelers running back Najee Harris spoke about the brutal loss. “We’ve gotta keep our head up. It’s rough right now. […] The post Steelers’ Najee Harris pulls down curtain on Pittsburgh’s deficiencies after falling to 2-6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars

The Denver Broncos pulled off a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and while it wasn’t always pretty, Russell Wilson and Co. got the job done. After the win, Russ opened up on the Broncos’ journey to get to this point and the ups and downs the team has gone through this season, […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Davis carted inside vs. Steelers

Eagles talented rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis suffered what appeared to be a painful injury in the second quarter against the Steelers and was eventually carted inside. The Eagles ruled him out in the third quarter with an ankle injury. After going down late in the second quarter, Davis was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades

After publically requesting a trade over the summer and giving a tearful goodbye to Robert Quinn after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Roquan Smith is officially on the move after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round […] The post Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
