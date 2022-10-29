Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins
The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
Erin Andrews Explains Why She Has A Problem With Certain Head Coach
Stop running so fast at halftime, Kyle Shanahan. NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews described her problem with the San Francisco 49ers head coach during a recent episode of her podcast, "Calm Down With Erin and Charissa." Andrews explained that Shanahan runs so fast during their halftime interviews, she's unable to...
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
Alvin Kamara Trade to Eagles? Rumor Would One-Up Cowboys Again
The Dallas Cowboys made a move. Then the Philadelphia Eagles put themselves back in the national headlines after their blockbuster trade acquiring Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn. Is Philly about to do it again?
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Syracuse.com
Odell Beckham Jr. has two word response for Bills’ first half performance vs. Packers
Odell Beckham Jr. continues to make his interest in the Buffalo Bills well known. The wide receiver, watching tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, responded to the team’s first half performance. Buffalo leads at the half 24-7. Beckham Jr. has been linked to the...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Bengals trade candidates ahead of NFL trade deadline
The Cincinnati Bengals don’t figure to be overly active at the NFL trade deadline. That’s largely been the case in the past at the deadline. It’s also the case overall with trades for the team as it only makes minor moves here and there that usually return pretty good value (ex: B.J. Hill).
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle react to Christian McCaffrey’s shocking TD pass
Christian McCaffrey can do it all on the field and that includes playing the role of a quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers’ shiny new weapon showed his arm during one play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams when he hooked up with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the second quarter for San Francisco’s first score of the game.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen
Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it. Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL fans had lots of jokes about Russell Wilson's quiet pregame moment on the Jaguars' logo
Denver Broncos quarter Russell Wilson has become the King of Cringe lately and this week he has brought that act over to England, after doing a bunch of high knees on the flight overseas. Wilson has been cleared to play in today’s Broncos-Jaguars game at Wembley Stadium in London in...
Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring
Jerry Jones was fired up after the Dallas Cowboys Week 8 win and now says he's willing to give up picks at the NFL trade deadline. The post Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection
A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
Steelers’ Najee Harris pulls down curtain on Pittsburgh’s deficiencies after falling to 2-6
The battle for Pennsylvania-based professional football supremacy on Sunday ended in Philly’s favor as the Pittsburgh Steelers lost the Week 8 contest to the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 35-13. Following the game, Steelers running back Najee Harris spoke about the brutal loss. “We’ve gotta keep our head up. It’s rough right now. […] The post Steelers’ Najee Harris pulls down curtain on Pittsburgh’s deficiencies after falling to 2-6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars
The Denver Broncos pulled off a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and while it wasn’t always pretty, Russell Wilson and Co. got the job done. After the win, Russ opened up on the Broncos’ journey to get to this point and the ups and downs the team has gone through this season, […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Davis carted inside vs. Steelers
Eagles talented rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis suffered what appeared to be a painful injury in the second quarter against the Steelers and was eventually carted inside. The Eagles ruled him out in the third quarter with an ankle injury. After going down late in the second quarter, Davis was...
Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades
After publically requesting a trade over the summer and giving a tearful goodbye to Robert Quinn after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Roquan Smith is officially on the move after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round […] The post Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers vs Eagles Takeaways: Changes Should be Coming for Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to take this bye week, and the changes that can come with it seriously.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0