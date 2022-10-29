ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies responding to shooting in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to Conrad Drive after the call came in at 8:58 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that one person...
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg County Inmate Death

An OSHA investigation after a man's disappearance revealed multiple safety violations at a Spartanburg County recycling plant. Owners of Mr. Mattress are looking at ways to save their building after a car crashed into it. The store suffered damage but the driver was not seriously hurt.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Car Crashes into Upstate Business

An OSHA investigation after a man's disappearance revealed multiple safety violations at a Spartanburg County recycling plant. Spartanburg County Coroner is investigating the death of inmate, Ronald Watkins. There are no signs of foul play. Coroner is still awaiting lab results. What's new? 11/1. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Highlighting...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

1 in custody following shooting in Taylors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in custody after shooting at vehicles in Taylors Monday morning, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded to The Townes townhouse community on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors for reports of a suspect shooting at vehicles around 4 a.m. Monday morning.
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary, deputies say

WALHALLA, SC (Fox Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Easley man was arrested on multiple charges. According to Pickens County deputies, 41-year-old Marshall Adam Race was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue lights. He was later taken to Oconee County Detention Center and booked on more charges on Friday, Oct. 28.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for missing man known to frequent Greenville

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said they have been looking for a missing man since Oct. 19. 30-year-old Shane Liscik was last seen wearing a black hoodie, ball cap, and grey and red sweatpants, according to police. He has a tattoo of the state of New Jersey in blue and black on his left forearm with red jail bars across it.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX 28 Spokane

Reports: Suspect in deputy’s homicide dies in hospice care

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in June has died in hospice care. News outlets quote the Spartanburg County coroner as saying that Duane Heard died Friday in Rock Hill. Heard was charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge. Officials say Heard ambushed Aldridge on June 21 near Spartanburg when Aldridge responded to a report that Heard had assaulted a woman. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has said Heard was shot twice during a vehicle and foot chase. Heard had been receiving treatment for injuries until he was discharged and booked into the York County jail on Oct. 20.
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from crash along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian killed during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer. Officials said the crash happened around 6:00 P.M. on Monday. According to officials, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive,...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Family remembers Upstate man shot and killed outside club

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been one year since Torri Pone, 27, was shot and killed outside of a Greenville Club. FOX Carolina covered this back in November 2021. Pone was fatally shot after an altercation at Club Reign. Read about it here. Keoki Harris was arrested for...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate mother arrested after baby found unresponsive in bathtub, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother is behind bars after her one-year-old baby died at their home in Anderson, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said three kids were in a bathtub at a home on Lemans Drive while their mother, Jenna Feathers, was home. The youngest child, a one-year-old infant, was found unresponsive and immediately taken to the hospital once their other family members returned home and called 911.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Suspect in Spartanburg Co. deputy-involved shooting dies

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The suspect in the Spartanburg County deadly deputy-involved shooting has died according to the coroner. 7NEWS previously reported that 63-year-old Duane Heard was charged with fatally shooting Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge when he responded to a domestic call at a home in the 4000 block of Chafee Road. Heard was facing […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
CHESTER, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating reported shooting in Jonesville

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a reported shooting in Jonesville. Union County dispatch said deputies responded to Church Street at around 1:50 p.m. According to Union County dispatch, details about the situation are limited as deputies try to...
JONESVILLE, SC

