FOX Carolina
Deputies responding to shooting in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to Conrad Drive after the call came in at 8:58 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that one person...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County Inmate Death
FOX Carolina
Car Crashes into Upstate Business
FOX Carolina
Inspections after man’s disappearance reveal violations at Spartanburg recycling plant
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County recycling plant had multiple safety violations according to an investigation conducted after a man disappeared on the job. Duncan “Alex” Burrell-Gordon, a worker at Industrial Recovery and Recycling in Greer, went missing in May. His blood and other remains were found on...
wspa.com
1 in custody following shooting in Taylors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in custody after shooting at vehicles in Taylors Monday morning, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded to The Townes townhouse community on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors for reports of a suspect shooting at vehicles around 4 a.m. Monday morning.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary, deputies say
WALHALLA, SC (Fox Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Easley man was arrested on multiple charges. According to Pickens County deputies, 41-year-old Marshall Adam Race was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue lights. He was later taken to Oconee County Detention Center and booked on more charges on Friday, Oct. 28.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Coroner identifies victim of motorcycle-involved fatal collision
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner says one person is dead after a fatal collision over the weekend. Officials say they responded to Old Easley Hwy. & Sentell Rd. on Friday in response to a motorcycle versus motor vehicle collision. Sadly, officials say the driver of the...
FOX Carolina
Police looking for missing man known to frequent Greenville
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said they have been looking for a missing man since Oct. 19. 30-year-old Shane Liscik was last seen wearing a black hoodie, ball cap, and grey and red sweatpants, according to police. He has a tattoo of the state of New Jersey in blue and black on his left forearm with red jail bars across it.
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. investigator shares new details about unsolved Pendleton quadruple homicide
FOX 28 Spokane
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in June has died in hospice care. News outlets quote the Spartanburg County coroner as saying that Duane Heard died Friday in Rock Hill. Heard was charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge. Officials say Heard ambushed Aldridge on June 21 near Spartanburg when Aldridge responded to a report that Heard had assaulted a woman. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has said Heard was shot twice during a vehicle and foot chase. Heard had been receiving treatment for injuries until he was discharged and booked into the York County jail on Oct. 20.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from crash along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian killed during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer. Officials said the crash happened around 6:00 P.M. on Monday. According to officials, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive,...
FOX Carolina
Family remembers Upstate man shot and killed outside club
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been one year since Torri Pone, 27, was shot and killed outside of a Greenville Club. FOX Carolina covered this back in November 2021. Pone was fatally shot after an altercation at Club Reign. Read about it here. Keoki Harris was arrested for...
FOX Carolina
Upstate mother arrested after baby found unresponsive in bathtub, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother is behind bars after her one-year-old baby died at their home in Anderson, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said three kids were in a bathtub at a home on Lemans Drive while their mother, Jenna Feathers, was home. The youngest child, a one-year-old infant, was found unresponsive and immediately taken to the hospital once their other family members returned home and called 911.
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. works to keep mentally ill offenders out of jail using new grant
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County announced that they were recently awarded a grant to create a court to work to keep mentally ill offenders away from the criminal justice system and into treatment programs. Officials said the $354,131 grant came from the Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program,...
2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
WYFF4.com
wach.com
Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian killed after 2 vehicles collide in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man was struck and killed while on a sidewalk after two vehicles collided Monday night, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive in...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating reported shooting in Jonesville
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a reported shooting in Jonesville. Union County dispatch said deputies responded to Church Street at around 1:50 p.m. According to Union County dispatch, details about the situation are limited as deputies try to...
