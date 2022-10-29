ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Friends remember two women killed in Durham crash

Friends are remembering Cornisha Shaw and Courtney Simms, who died after a crash last week in Durham. Friends are remembering Cornisha Shaw and Courtney Simms, who died after a crash last week in Durham. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man seriously injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in Durham. Around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Buchanan Drive, where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 women who died are identified after Durham crash Friday night

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people who were killed in a vehicle crash late Friday have been identified. Police said 24-year-old Corisha Shaw and 23-year-old Courtney Simms, both of Durham, were killed after the driver of the 2017 Audi they were passengers in, crashed into a tree. Speed was...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man shot, injured in Durham shooting Saturday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Saturday in Durham, according to police. This happened just after noon in the 1400 block of Wabash Street. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found the victim with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham mother leaves behind three boys

A woman found shot to death Thursday at a park in Durham leaves behind three young sons as investigators continue to piece together the reasons behind her death. A woman found shot to death Thursday at a park in Durham leaves behind three young sons as investigators continue to piece together the reasons behind her death.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 shot in Cary car crash outside Parkside Town Commons shopping center, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a driver was shot during a car crash that happened Saturday night outside a popular shopping center. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of O’Kelly Chapel Road at Parkside Main Street at Parkside Town Commons shopping center, which includes a Chick-fil-A, a Target and Harris Teeter.
CARY, NC
WRAL

Overnight crash in Durham kills 2, injures 1

Two people are dead after a late-night crash in Durham. Police say an Audi SUV ran off the road and struck a tree shortly before midnight on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue. Two people are dead after a late-night crash in Durham. Police say an Audi SUV ran off the...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Prisoner charged with murder in death of fellow Raleigh inmate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh prisoner was arrested on Friday and charged with killing another inmate in September. A CBS 17 crew member was in a Wake County courtroom when 22-year-old Quashon Williams was arraigned on first-degree murder charges in the death of Ronald Rhodes. Rhodes was killed...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy