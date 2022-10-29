Read full article on original website
WRAL
Friends remember two women killed in Durham crash
Friends are remembering Cornisha Shaw and Courtney Simms, who died after a crash last week in Durham. Friends are remembering Cornisha Shaw and Courtney Simms, who died after a crash last week in Durham. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
Man seriously injured in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in Durham. Around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Buchanan Drive, where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with...
cbs17
2 women who died are identified after Durham crash Friday night
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people who were killed in a vehicle crash late Friday have been identified. Police said 24-year-old Corisha Shaw and 23-year-old Courtney Simms, both of Durham, were killed after the driver of the 2017 Audi they were passengers in, crashed into a tree. Speed was...
3 youths shot at North Carolina apartment complex; 2 in serious condition, police say
The Raleigh Police Department said at 9:13 p.m. that gunfire rang out at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2700 block of Torquay Crossing.
An Alamance County cemetery buries another person in the family plot
Theresa Norton always wanted to be buried next to her mother, sister, and brother. That may be a problem after discovering the cemetery made a mistake. Secrets are meant to be kept. So are problems that can cause pain or distress. Theresa Norton had a big problem that caused her heartache, so she kept a secret from her brother Jerry Groce.
cbs17
Man shot, injured in Durham shooting Saturday
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Saturday in Durham, according to police. This happened just after noon in the 1400 block of Wabash Street. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found the victim with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Family demands answers after mother of 3 found dead in Durham park
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman found shot to death Thursday at a park in Durham leaves behind three young sons as investigators continue to piece together the reasons behind her death. Her family is identifying her as Becky Pruner. The family has a lot of questions about the circumstances...
WRAL
Durham mother leaves behind three boys
A woman found shot to death Thursday at a park in Durham leaves behind three young sons as investigators continue to piece together the reasons behind her death. A woman found shot to death Thursday at a park in Durham leaves behind three young sons as investigators continue to piece together the reasons behind her death.
'Supposed to be our wedding day:' Fiancé of woman killed in Hedingham mass shooting speaks at her Celebration of Life
RALEIGH, N.C. — This Saturday, Mary Marshall and Rob Steele were supposed to be getting married – to start their lives together. Instead, Marshall's loved ones are gathering to celebrate and remember her life. Marshall was killed in the mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood just weeks before...
cbs17
Woman, 4 men sought after thefts at Lowe’s store in Southern Pines, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Moore County are looking for five suspects they say are involved in thefts from a home improvement store. Southern Pines police released seven photos Monday of four men and a woman who police said were involved in larcenies. The photos also included...
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
Man arrested after child grazed by bullet in Orange County road-rage incident
A 4-year-old child was grazed by a bullet in an apparent road-rage shooting near Hillsborough on Monday night.
Nicole Connors, 52: Raleigh shooting victim was upbeat, opinionated, open to new things
The vibrant, informed, dog-loving Ohio native fit right in after moving to Hedingham. Neighbors all knew Connors and her dog, Sami, who died beside her.
Funeral for Raleigh mass shooting victim held 2 weeks after shooting
Funeral service for 52-year-old Nicole Connors, who was killed in the Raleigh mass shooting, held Thursday.
cbs17
1 shot in Cary car crash outside Parkside Town Commons shopping center, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a driver was shot during a car crash that happened Saturday night outside a popular shopping center. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of O’Kelly Chapel Road at Parkside Main Street at Parkside Town Commons shopping center, which includes a Chick-fil-A, a Target and Harris Teeter.
NC teens sentenced in murder of 15-year-old in case highlighting youth gun violence
Ian Wells arranged to buy ammunition for his gun on Instagram. He got ambushed when he showed up.
Teen girl from Durham dies after she’s hit by SUV while trick-or-treating Halloween night, troopers say
Aliyah Thornhill was a recent 9th grade student at Riverside High School in Durham.
Driver found with gunshot after Cary officers respond to car crash: Police
Cary police said the crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at O'Kelly Chapel and Parkside Main.
WRAL
Overnight crash in Durham kills 2, injures 1
Two people are dead after a late-night crash in Durham. Police say an Audi SUV ran off the road and struck a tree shortly before midnight on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue. Two people are dead after a late-night crash in Durham. Police say an Audi SUV ran off the...
cbs17
Prisoner charged with murder in death of fellow Raleigh inmate
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh prisoner was arrested on Friday and charged with killing another inmate in September. A CBS 17 crew member was in a Wake County courtroom when 22-year-old Quashon Williams was arraigned on first-degree murder charges in the death of Ronald Rhodes. Rhodes was killed...
