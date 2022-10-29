ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wrn.com

RSV cases rising in Wisconsin

Cases of a respiratory virus that largely affects young kids are spiking in Wisconsin. Tom Haupt with the state Department of Health Services said the state is averaging hundreds of cases RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) each week, in what could could be a potentially very serious respiratory season, especially children. Haupt says getting a flu shot and COVID booster and taking other precautions can help kids and older adults most at risk from RSV. Kids who are sick should be kept at home to recover.
WausauPilot

Wisconsin prepares for rising respiratory illness among children

Rising respiratory illness rates — including an unseasonably early spike of respiratory syncytial virus — among children in Wisconsin is a cause of concern, according to state health officials. Tom Haupt, a respiratory disease epidemiologist and DHS’ influenza surveillance coordinator, spoke about the increasing rates of RSV, flu...
wuwm.com

Wisconsin officials show what was collected on Drug Take Back Day, discuss opioid treatment plans

State officials are showing off the haul of unwanted and unused prescription drugs taken back during last Saturday's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The media were invited into a site in Waukesha Monday where state workers and National Guard members transferred tens of thousands of pounds of old drugs into boxes. The drugs were wrapped in plastic before being sent to an incinerator in Indiana.
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin – Ask Before You Order In Restaurants (BIG RECALL)

This is a Double Threat Recall for over 33,000 pounds of potstickers shipped to restaurants across Wisconsin. It's not an official name, but not only is this recall listed as High Risk by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), it's also flagged for being produced without the benefit of inspection.
wtaq.com

DATCP Reminds Farmers to Check Runoff Risk Prior to Spreading Manure

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is reminding farmers and manure applicators to check the runoff risk advisory forecast before spreading manure on fields. The tool helps determine the potential for manure runoff from a field depending on weather conditions and soil temperature.
MLive

Human skeleton discovered in woods near U.P. border

Authorities are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains found in northern Wisconsin near the border with Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. On Friday morning, Oct. 28, a hunter came across a human skeleton in a rural, wooded area of Florence County, Wisconsin, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday their first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law. The case involved the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin DNR talks well compensation grants

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is trying to help state residents get federal assistance via the American Rescue Plan to clean up their water supplies. With $10 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the DNR has expanded eligibility requirements for the Well Compensation and Well Abandonment Grant programs. The programs provide financial assistance...
wtaq.com

Deadline Extended for Organic Certification Cost Share Program

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has extended the deadline for organic food processors and producers to apply for reimbursement of costs related to organic certification from USDA’s Organic Certification Cost Share Program. The deadline to apply is now December 9, 2022.
Food Beast

Endless Frozen Pizza Aisle In Wisconsin Proves Why It's The Dairy State

A frozen pizza section in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/YDMOL4b7o3. — Michael Bradley (@MikeBradleyMKE) October 13, 2022. In a since-viral tweet, a Wisconsin man posted a video of the frozen pizza section at his local grocery store. The video begins at what we assume is the first freezer door with the unseen man pushing his grocery cart the full stretch of 14 whopping freezer doors full of frozen pizza boxes.
Badger Herald

Point-counterpoint: Marijuana legalization in Wisconsin

In the Wisconsin gubernatorial race, there are two vastly different views on marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers announced if he was reelected he would reintroduce marijuana legalization legislation while Tim Michels is opposed to the idea. Marijuana has been legalized in many states, including California, Nevada and Colorado, among others. Should Wisconsin make efforts toward legalizing marijuana or pursue other options?
wsum.org

Werewolf of Wisconsin

The Beast of Bray Road is Wisconsin’s most famous werewolf. WSUM News reporter Matthew Thompson explores the history of the legend, along with his own connection to the tale. Listen below.
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween

A new opportunity for students who finally get to play the game. Dance teams from all across the capital city gathered Sunday to perform under the same roof. Garver Feed Mill hosts family-friendly ‘Pumpkin Party’. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Things got spooky at Garver Feed Mill Sunday during...
fox47.com

LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin

Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
