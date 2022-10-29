ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chappaqua, NY

Downed Wires Cause Closure Of Route 117 In Chappaqua

By Daily Voice
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdCOo_0irIK16o00
Road closed Photo Credit: Pixabay/Clker-Free-Vector-Images

A busy roadway in Northern Westchester is closed due to downed wires.

The closure, repeated just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, is in Chappaqua on Route 117 (Bedford Routh) in both directions in the area of Kathleen Lane near the Mount Kisco border.

Traffic is being detoured down Kathleen Lane to Armonk Road, New Castle Police say.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Chappaqua and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkofthesound.com

Tractor Trailer Crash on I-95 New in Rochelle Larchmont Area

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (November 1, 2022) — New Rochelle Firefighters and New York State Police responded to the scene of a crash involving a car and tractor trailer shortly before 1:00 am. The car was overturned. The right line was closes southbound on I-95 between exit 17 and exit...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

SUV Slams Into Utility Pole In Glen Rock

A driver was hospitalized after an SUV slammed into a utility pole in Glen Rock. The Honda CRV crashed on Maple Avenue near the corner of Ackerman Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. Members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the driver to St. Joseph's University Medical...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Daily Voice

Leewood Drive In Eastchester To Close For 2 Weeks

A road that serves as a connection between two major routes in Westchester County will soon close for two weeks. According to the Westchester County Department of Public Works, starting on Monday, Oct. 31, Leewood Drive in Eastchester will be closed to all but local traffic between the following:. Westbound...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford

State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Taking Pictures Under Woman's Skirt On Train In Harrison

A Fairfield County man was indicted for taking photographs underneath a woman's skirt on a train in Westchester County. On Friday, Sept. 23, around 11:27 p.m., 67-year-old Majid Hedayati of Riverside allegedly used his cellphone to take pictures under a victim's skirt while sitting across from her on a Metro-North train that was traveling from Harrison to New York City, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Monday, Oct. 31.
HARRISON, NY
Eyewitness News

State police seek witnesses to fiery and deadly Merritt Parkway crash

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Merritt Parkway and Stamford Monday night. State police identified the victim as 29-year-old Peter Feliks Matusiewicz of Stamford. Troopers said the crash happened on Route 15 northbound, north of exit 34. They said Matusiewicz was in...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
395K+
Followers
58K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy