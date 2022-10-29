Downed Wires Cause Closure Of Route 117 In Chappaqua

Road closed Photo Credit: Pixabay/Clker-Free-Vector-Images

A busy roadway in Northern Westchester is closed due to downed wires.

The closure, repeated just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, is in Chappaqua on Route 117 (Bedford Routh) in both directions in the area of Kathleen Lane near the Mount Kisco border.

Traffic is being detoured down Kathleen Lane to Armonk Road, New Castle Police say.

