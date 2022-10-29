Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Fight breaks out in women's soccer SEC Tournament involving Ole Miss, LSU; three ejected after punches thrown
Three players were ejected during the women's soccer SEC Tournament first-round game between Ole Miss and LSU after a fight broke out in double overtime. The Rebels advanced to the next round after winning 3-0 in a penalty shootout, but that's not what will be remembered about the game -- at least not on social media.
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: USC, Ole Miss jump back into top 10 in college football rankings
USC and Ole Miss returned to the top 10 of the Coaches Poll on Sunday after road wins over conference foes in Week 9. The Trojans came in at No. 9 after their 45-37 win at Arizona in which quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns. Ole Miss landed at No. 10 after rushing for 390 yards in a 31-28 win at Texas A&M.
Comments / 0