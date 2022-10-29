ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

America’s Navy 'sails' into Atlanta for Navy Week

The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rfIRq_0irIJ7RN00
The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Atlanta during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. U.S. Navy/TownNews.com Content Exchange

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Atlanta during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6.

Atlanta Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the nation. The week will conclude with a two-day performance by the Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, at the Atlanta Air Show.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
The Citizen Online

Blue Angels coming to air show at Falcon Field Nov. 5-6

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the 2022 Atlanta Air Show, scheduled for November 5-6 at Falcon Field in Peachtree City, Georgia. The show will also feature an A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo, the Navy Seals Leap Frogs, an Attack Helicopter Demo, the Full Throttle Formation Team, an F4U Corsair Demo, as well as aerobatic pilots Kent Pietsch, Buck Roetman, and Greg Koontz.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

U.S. Marine Veteran of World War II, Successful Businessman turns 100

Bill Kimmons, a World War II Marine veteran, and a man who developed the Overhead Door Company into the Number One distributorship in Metro Atlanta, turned 100 years young Tuesday, October 25, celebrating with relatives and friends at two birthday parties in Lawrenceville, Ga. Over 44 relatives and friends attended...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

In Georgia's 14th District, Dems pin hopes on Marcus Flowers to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene

LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello reports on the race for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. On a Friday evening in a quiet neighborhood in Powder Springs, 40 minutes northwest of Atlanta, volunteer canvasser Kent Buis stops by houses with a clipboard and a stack of flyers. He’s wearing a powder blue T-shirt that reads: “Send Congress Flowers.”
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Atlanta Preacher Gives Herschel Walker the Business in Fiery Sunday Sermon

“Y’all ain’t ready for me today.” That’s how the raucous crowd listening to Atlanta-area pastor Jamal Bryant knew he was on one during his fiery sermon on Sunday, one in which he did not exactly practice pure separation between church and state. Instead, Bryant told the faithful at Newbirth Missionary Baptist what he thought about GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker. “Ladies and gentlemen, when the Republican Party of Georgia moved Herschel Walker from Texas to Georgia so that he could run for Senate, it’s because change was taken too fast in the post-Antebellum South,” the pastor rumbled ahead of next week’s midterm election. “They thought we was so slow, that we was so stupid, that we would elect the lowest caricature of a stereotypical, broken Black man.... Since Herschel Walker was 16 years old, white men been telling him what to do, telling him what school to go to, where to live… where to pay for abortions, where to buy a gun, and you think they not gon’ tell him how to vote? In 2022, we don’t need a Walker, we need a runner. We need somebody to run and tell the truth about Jan. 6.... Georgia, I need you to know, the slave Negro y’all are used to don’t live here no more. We can think for ourselves, function for ourselves, and vote for ourselves!”
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest

COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
COVINGTON, GA
sportstalkatl.com

Tennessee leapfrogs Georgia in CFP Rankings ahead of clash

The AP Poll was released earlier this week, setting up a clash between #1 Georgia and #3 Tennessee. However, those roles will now be reversed following the College Football Playoff committee’s first release of their rankings. They have the Vols ranked #1, with Georgia coming in at #3. Here’s how the rest of the rankings look:
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV Channel 2 announces Brad Nitz as new chief meteorologist

ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the promotion of Brad Nitz to Chief Meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. “There was never a question about who WSB-TV’s next Chief Meteorologist would be,” said Carter. “Brad brings years of experience guiding Georgians through countless severe weather situations. His commitment to covering North Georgia’s weather is second to none and so many people count on his forecasting expertise, accuracy, and technical knowledge to keep their families safe. We are excited to watch Brad continue to serve the community in this important role for years to come.”
ATLANTA, GA
cohaitungchi.com

9 of the Most Amazing Things to Do in Atlanta at Night

From concerts to action-packed sporting events to a sleepover at the aquarium, the list goes on for things to do in Atlanta at night. Here are 9 ideas for your itinerary. Topgolf is a sprawling entertainment venue that includes a high-tech driving range that offers different styles of games that can be played solo or with up to 6 people. There’s also a full-service restaurant, bars, pool tables, over 200 televisions, free Wi-Fi, and a rooftop terrace with a fire pit.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

S.C. firm acquires first 55-plus community with Dallas purchase

South Carolina landlord Blaze Capital Partners purchased the 149-unit Hardy Springs active-adult community in Dallas, marking the firm’s first acquisition in the 55-plus sector. The purchase brings Blaze’s Georgia portfolio to six properties with more than 860 residences. “The market for active adult housing has grown significantly over...
DALLAS, GA
Action News Jax

Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes

ATLANTA — (AP) — Black church leaders in Georgia organized rallies Sunday in a push to get their congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
9K+
Followers
246
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy