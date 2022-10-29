James Corden says he shared some “unforgettable moments” with Takeoff, and fondly remembered how the US rapper used to refer to him as “Big Drip”.The host of the US programme The Late Late Show said the artist had “essentially willed Migos into existence” and that they had become “one of the most influential rap groups of this generation”.The hip hop star, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday at the age of 28.Addressing the “heartbreaking” news during his show, Corden said he was “utterly devastated” and described Takeoff as “an...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO