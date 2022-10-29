PHOTOS: If you had to leave home and could take only 1 keepsake, what would it be?

Read full article on original website
Meet the families harvesting the flowers that guide souls home on the Day of the Dead
In the fields of Atlixco, San Fúlix Hidalgo, San Pedro Cholula and San Gregorio Zacapechpan in the central Mexican state of Puebla, golden flowers shine like the sun next to an elegant purple flower. These flowers are the "cempohualxochitl" or "cempoalxóchitl" which in Náhuatl, means "20 flowers" because it appears that inside the flower there are many more. The purple flowers, called "terciopelos," which translates to "velvet," are also cultivated in Africa and Asia.
After the tragic crush, hundreds of lost shoes await their owners at a Seoul gym
SEOUL, South Korea — Days after more than 150 Halloween revelers died in South Korea's deadliest crowd surge, a quiet but wrenching reminder of the disaster remained Tuesday: Hundreds of abandoned shoes have been laid out in neat rows in a badminton court in the capital, Seoul. Police have...
After Seoul's Halloween tragedy, South Koreans are searching for answers
SEOUL — Forty-eight hours after Saturday's deadly Halloween stampede, the country is mourning the victims and searching for answers. A crowd surge in a narrow alley in the capital's Itaewon district killed more than 150 people and injured more than 140 on Saturday evening. The victims were mostly young adults, and among the dead are 26 foreigners from 14 countries.
What makes Itaewon such a popular area in Seoul? Young South Koreans explain
The neighborhood of Itaewon, a trendy hub for foreigners and foreign cuisine in South Korea's capital, became the location of a deadly crowd surge on Saturday night. More than 150 people died, including at least two U.S. citizens. Some 100,000 people were estimated to have passed through the neighborhood that...
Drag queen Pattie Gonia wanted a scary Halloween costume. She went as climate change
Drag queen Pattie Gonia said she wanted a very scary costume for Halloween this year. "And honestly, what is scarier than climate change?" the Nebraska native told NPR over the phone while doing their two-hour makeup routine. Pattie lives in Bend, Ore., and describes themself as a drag queen, intersectional...
Survivors recount chaotic scene in Seoul during tragic Halloween stampede
In the hours since a devastating crowd surge in South Korea's capitol claimed the lives of more than 150 people, details have begun to emerge that emphasize just how chaotic the scene was. Authorities say that in addition to the dead there are more than 130 others injured, many of...
