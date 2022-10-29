A woman struggling with early-onset Alzheimer's got a moment of grace while shopping

Read full article on original website
A kind word meant everything to Carolyn Hax as her mom battled ALS
This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series from the Hidden Brain team about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Several decades ago, Carolyn Hax's mother was dying of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. "Anybody who knows anything about that knows it's...
What causes Alzheimer's? Study puts leading theory to 'ultimate test'
An idea that has propelled Alzheimer's research for more than 30 years is approaching its day of reckoning. Scientists are launching a study designed to make or break the hypothesis that Alzheimer's is caused by a sticky substance called beta-amyloid. The study will give an experimental anti-amyloid drug to people as young as 18 who have gene mutations that often cause Alzheimer's to appear in their 30s or 40s.
Smiling faces might help the drug ketamine keep depression at bay
Computer games designed to boost self-esteem appear to prolong the antidepressant benefits of the mind-bending anesthetic ketamine. A recent study of 154 people found that those who played games featuring smiling faces and positive messages remained free of depression up to three months after a ketamine infusion, a team reports in the American Journal of Psychiatry.
Meet the families harvesting the flowers that guide souls home on the Day of the Dead
In the fields of Atlixco, San Fúlix Hidalgo, San Pedro Cholula and San Gregorio Zacapechpan in the central Mexican state of Puebla, golden flowers shine like the sun next to an elegant purple flower. These flowers are the "cempohualxochitl" or "cempoalxóchitl" which in Náhuatl, means "20 flowers" because it appears that inside the flower there are many more. The purple flowers, called "terciopelos," which translates to "velvet," are also cultivated in Africa and Asia.
19 Enraging Photos That Will Make Even A Hopeless Romantic Glad Wedding Season Is Over
I now pronounce you really, really annoying.
Meghan Trainor rediscovers her self-love as a new mom
The pop star first drew attention with the 2014 hit "All About That Bass" — and now she's returning with a new full-length album hearkening back to that era, called Takin' It Back. Trainor spoke with Morning Edition co-host Leila Fadel about the process of self-acceptance and how becoming a mom made her feel (at least a little bit) more invincible.
