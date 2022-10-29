ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ohio Capital Journal

Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a handful of frantic days left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends. The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will determine control of Congress, while President […] The post Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FLORIDA STATE
KSAT 12

Biden faces 'unpredictable' era with China's empowered Xi

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden's administration is taking stock of a newly empowered Xi Jinping as the Chinese president begins a third, norm-breaking five-year term as Communist Party leader. With U.S.-Chinese relations already fraught, concerns are growing in Washington that more difficult days may be ahead. Xi has amassed...
WASHINGTON STATE
KSAT 12

Late push by Dixon helps tighten Michigan governor's race

DETROIT – Fresh off a late-October prime-time debate, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon had completed nearly a dozen TV interviews by noon the next day. Campaign ads were finally airing on TV, and Dixon was scheduled to depart for a statewide bus tour in a final push to become Michigan's next governor.
MICHIGAN STATE
KSAT 12

German leader urges climate activists not to endanger others

BERLIN – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged climate activists Monday to show “creativity” and avoid endangering others after attacking art works and setting up road blockades that allegedly delayed the arrival of a specialist rescue crew at an accident scene. Germany, like several other countries, has seen...
The Associated Press

2 Koreas exchange missile launches near tense sea border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired at least 17 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” in protest of the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as...
WASHINGTON STATE
KSAT 12

World shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

BANGKOK – Hong Kong jumped more than 5% and other world markets also advanced after a survey of Chinese manufacturing showed activity has improved. U.S. futures and oil prices rose, while the euro gained but stayed below $1. The monthly manufacturing gauge from Caixin, a Chinese business news magazine,...

