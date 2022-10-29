ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

ankenyfanatic.com

Ankeny Fanatic Prep of the Week: PJ Westover, Ankeny football

Senior defensive back PJ Westover has helped the Ankeny football team to a 9-1 record and a No. 3 RPI ranking in Class 5A. He ranks second among the Hawks with 39.5 tackles and is tied for the team lead in interceptions with two. Westover had 6.5 tackles in Ankeny’s...
ANKENY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Hawkettes, Jaguars (and Eagles) ready to make deep runs in Coralville

When the state volleyball tournament tips off on Monday in Coralville, second-ranked Ankeny and No. 6 Ankeny Centennial will both take the courts at Xtream Arena with a ton of confidence. The Hawkettes (35-4), who are riding a 17-match winning streak, will face No. 10 Valley (21-20) in a Class...
ANKENY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

‘Valley just played lights out’: Tigers sweep Ankeny out of Class 5A tourney

The Ankeny volleyball team’s 17-match winning streak came to an end in stunning fashion. The second-ranked Hawkettes were swept out of the Class 5A state tournament with a 25-13, 26-24, 25-21 loss to No. 10 Valley in the quarterfinal round on Monday at Xtream Arena in Coralville. The Tigers (22-20) avenged three losses to Ankeny during the regular season.
ANKENY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

‘Showing grit, passion and fire’, Hawkettes move up from 15th to place 7th in 4A

Saturday was a day of mixed emotions for the Ankeny girls’ cross country team. The 10th-ranked Hawkettes accomplished their goal of a top-10 finish in the Class 4A state meet by placing seventh with 200 points at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge. But it was the final meet for a trio of seniors and for coach Eric Klingensmith, who had already announced his resignation at the end of the season.
ANKENY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Quass places 5th to become 3-time medalist, leads Jags to 4th-place finish

The final race of Rondi Quass’ high school cross country career could not have gone much better. The Ankeny Centennial senior raced to a fifth-place finish in the girls’ Class 4A state meet on Saturday at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge. She broke her own school record with a time of 18 minutes 16 seconds on the 5k course.
ANKENY, IA
amazingmadison.com

Gerry Commits to Northwestern College

After a successful high school basketball career at Madison High School, Senior Zoey Gerry has signed with Northwestern College where she will be continuing her basketball career. Northwestern College is located in Orange City, Iowa. For Gerry, there is lots to be excited about as she prepares for the next...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Argument leads to stabbing outside Iowa college dorm

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An argument led to a stabbing early Monday morning outside a dormitory at William Penn University, according to the Oskaloosa Police Department. Officers were called to Eltse Hall around 12:34 a.m. on the report that a male victim was stabbed in the upper chest/lower neck area. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.
OSKALOOSA, IA
104.5 KDAT

Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site

A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

WRONG WAY DRIVER CAUSES I-29 CRASH

A WRONG WAY DRIVER WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR A CRASH THAT CLOSED THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN ONAWA AND WHITING LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A CAR DRIVEN BY 43-YEAR-OLD CHAD MILLER OF EDGERTON, MINNESOTA WAS DRIVING SOUTHBOUND IN THE NORTHBOUND LANES AND STRUCK A TANKER TRAILER CARRYING ANHYDROUS AMMONIA.
ONAWA, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
gotodestinations.com

The 9 Best Breakfast in Des Moines, Iowa – (With Photos)

Foodies rejoice! Des Moines, Iowa is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest. From classic diners to innovative new restaurants, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a big ol’ hearty meal to start your day or a light bite to tide you over...
DES MOINES, IA
kwit.org

NEWS 11.1.22: Missing Winnebago Tribal Member Found, Sen. Sasse Approved By University Board, Aviation Center Groundbreaking, and More

Sioux City Police say a missing Native American woman has been located. Thirty-six-year-old Brenda Payer had been reported missing by her family one month ago. Authorities say she was located by family members out of state, is doing well, and was unharmed. In a news release, Payer’s family and the Sioux City Police Department say they appreciate the public’s help in trying to locate her.
SIOUX CITY, IA

