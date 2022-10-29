Saturday was a day of mixed emotions for the Ankeny girls’ cross country team. The 10th-ranked Hawkettes accomplished their goal of a top-10 finish in the Class 4A state meet by placing seventh with 200 points at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge. But it was the final meet for a trio of seniors and for coach Eric Klingensmith, who had already announced his resignation at the end of the season.

ANKENY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO