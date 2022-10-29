Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ankenyfanatic.com
‘We just had to keep fighting’: Jaguars outlast Dowling Catholic in 5-set thriller
There was nothing scary about the volleyball match between Ankeny Centennial and Dowling Catholic that was played on Halloween. The two CIML Conference rivals simply played an all-time classic on the state’s biggest stage. Sixth-ranked Centennial outlasted the No. 4 Maroons, 25-22, 23-25, 19-25, 29-27, 15-11, in a Class...
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny senior Wehde suffers broken leg, will miss entire boys’ basketball season
The Ankeny boys’ basketball team will be missing one of its top players this winter. Senior wing Karson Wehde has suffered a season-ending injury before the Hawks even started practicing. “On Thursday night at open gym I broke the tibia and fibula in my leg,” said Wehde. “I had...
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny Fanatic Prep of the Week: PJ Westover, Ankeny football
Senior defensive back PJ Westover has helped the Ankeny football team to a 9-1 record and a No. 3 RPI ranking in Class 5A. He ranks second among the Hawks with 39.5 tackles and is tied for the team lead in interceptions with two. Westover had 6.5 tackles in Ankeny’s...
ankenyfanatic.com
‘We never had a doubt’: Hawks place 3rd, match highest finish in modern era
The Ankeny boys’ cross country team entered Saturday’s Class 4A state meet ranked No. 7 in Class 4A. The Hawks were seeking their highest finish ever under coach Jon Lindaman, who guided the team to a fifth-place finish in 2018. They accomplished their goal with a tremendous performance–and...
ankenyfanatic.com
Hawkettes, Jaguars (and Eagles) ready to make deep runs in Coralville
When the state volleyball tournament tips off on Monday in Coralville, second-ranked Ankeny and No. 6 Ankeny Centennial will both take the courts at Xtream Arena with a ton of confidence. The Hawkettes (35-4), who are riding a 17-match winning streak, will face No. 10 Valley (21-20) in a Class...
ankenyfanatic.com
‘Valley just played lights out’: Tigers sweep Ankeny out of Class 5A tourney
The Ankeny volleyball team’s 17-match winning streak came to an end in stunning fashion. The second-ranked Hawkettes were swept out of the Class 5A state tournament with a 25-13, 26-24, 25-21 loss to No. 10 Valley in the quarterfinal round on Monday at Xtream Arena in Coralville. The Tigers (22-20) avenged three losses to Ankeny during the regular season.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘Showing grit, passion and fire’, Hawkettes move up from 15th to place 7th in 4A
Saturday was a day of mixed emotions for the Ankeny girls’ cross country team. The 10th-ranked Hawkettes accomplished their goal of a top-10 finish in the Class 4A state meet by placing seventh with 200 points at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge. But it was the final meet for a trio of seniors and for coach Eric Klingensmith, who had already announced his resignation at the end of the season.
ankenyfanatic.com
Quass places 5th to become 3-time medalist, leads Jags to 4th-place finish
The final race of Rondi Quass’ high school cross country career could not have gone much better. The Ankeny Centennial senior raced to a fifth-place finish in the girls’ Class 4A state meet on Saturday at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge. She broke her own school record with a time of 18 minutes 16 seconds on the 5k course.
amazingmadison.com
Gerry Commits to Northwestern College
After a successful high school basketball career at Madison High School, Senior Zoey Gerry has signed with Northwestern College where she will be continuing her basketball career. Northwestern College is located in Orange City, Iowa. For Gerry, there is lots to be excited about as she prepares for the next...
ankenyfanatic.com
Schermerhorn races to 12th-place finish, becoming 2nd Jaguar to medal at state
When Ankeny Centennial’s AJ Schermerhorn crossed the finish line in 97th place at last year’s boys’ Class 4A state cross country meet, he wasn’t satisfied with his performance. On Saturday, the junior made up for it. Schermerhorn earned a spot on the awards podium with a...
18-year-old Grinnell College football player killed in collision on I-80 near Altoona
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Grinnell College student is dead following an overnight collision on Interstate 80 westbound near Altoona on Monday, Iowa State Patrol said in a crash report. A semi-truck was traveling west on I-80 when 18-year-old Davis Cooper of Pasadena, Calif. entered the roadway on foot...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
KCCI.com
Argument leads to stabbing outside Iowa college dorm
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An argument led to a stabbing early Monday morning outside a dormitory at William Penn University, according to the Oskaloosa Police Department. Officers were called to Eltse Hall around 12:34 a.m. on the report that a male victim was stabbed in the upper chest/lower neck area. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.
Sioux City lottery ticket narrowly misses $1 billion jackpot
A ticket purchased in Sioux City missed winning a record-breaking Powerball by just one number.
Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site
A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
kscj.com
WRONG WAY DRIVER CAUSES I-29 CRASH
A WRONG WAY DRIVER WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR A CRASH THAT CLOSED THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN ONAWA AND WHITING LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A CAR DRIVEN BY 43-YEAR-OLD CHAD MILLER OF EDGERTON, MINNESOTA WAS DRIVING SOUTHBOUND IN THE NORTHBOUND LANES AND STRUCK A TANKER TRAILER CARRYING ANHYDROUS AMMONIA.
superhits1027.com
Iowa’s third district congressional race among 37 most competitive races in country
DES MOINES — Both political parties have been listing Iowa’s third congressional district race as among the three dozen that could decide which party wins a majority in the U.S. House. Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines narrowly won her previous races in 2018 and 2020 and...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
gotodestinations.com
The 9 Best Breakfast in Des Moines, Iowa – (With Photos)
Foodies rejoice! Des Moines, Iowa is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest. From classic diners to innovative new restaurants, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a big ol’ hearty meal to start your day or a light bite to tide you over...
kwit.org
NEWS 11.1.22: Missing Winnebago Tribal Member Found, Sen. Sasse Approved By University Board, Aviation Center Groundbreaking, and More
Sioux City Police say a missing Native American woman has been located. Thirty-six-year-old Brenda Payer had been reported missing by her family one month ago. Authorities say she was located by family members out of state, is doing well, and was unharmed. In a news release, Payer’s family and the Sioux City Police Department say they appreciate the public’s help in trying to locate her.
