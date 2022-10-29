Read full article on original website
Family of Georgia boy found inside suitcase in southern Indiana woods hold vigil
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after State Police identified a young boy found inside a suitcase in rural southern Indiana, the family has gathered to honor his life. Cairo Jordan’s body was discovered by a mushroom hunter back in April. His family from Atlanta gathered Sunday night for a...
Chuck's Big Adventure in New England: Maine lobster
MAINE, USA — Chuck's Big Adventure is traveling to New England. It is an area known for its beauty, history and, in autumn, it's explosion of color. It is also home to a seafood delicacy: lobster. LuLu Lobster Boat. Maine is, in many ways, a mystery. It's coastline, with...
2022 Honoring Hoosier Heroes
I was 1st Air Force nurse 1971-1973. Our base received the POWs with President & Mrs Nixon greeted them. Credit: U.S. Air Force.
Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old woman in southern Indiana
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old woman from southern Indiana. The Floyd County Sheriff's Department said Diana Szostecki was last seen Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:15 p.m. in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Szostecki is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs...
Indiana trooper injured when semi strikes his squad car at crash scene
PORTAGE, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper was injured Monday when a semi crashed into the officer's parked squad car. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 94 near Portage. Master Trooper Jeff Council was investigating a previous crash where a car lost control driving through standing water....
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B; 4 winning tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white...
Experts warn of misinformation on social media ahead of midterm elections
INDIANAPOLIS — With one week left to go until the 2022 midterm elections, a number of big races will be decided by Hoosiers at the polls. As many turn to social media to catch up with friends or learn about the candidates and issues, they're also very likely to encounter misinformation as they scroll.
