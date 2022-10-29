Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News
Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Locker Room Was “On Fire” After PSU Win, Ryan Day Hasn't “Ever Seen” Anything Like J.T. Tuimoloau’s Performance
Another Ohio State-Penn State game came down to the fourth quarter Saturday, but for the sixth straight time in the all-time series, the Buckeyes walked off the field with a win. Trailing by five points as the final frame neared its midway mark, Ohio State needed to turn things around...
University of Michigan Police release statement on incident involving Michigan State, Wolverines players in tunnel
Tha annual rivalry showdown between Michigan and Michigan State took an ugly turn on Saturday, as a fight broke out in the tunnel afterwards. Following the Wolverines defeating the Spartans 29-7, multiple Michigan State players were seen on video fighting with what appeared to be a lone Michigan player. Speaking with the media later in the night, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh went as far to say two of his players were “assaulted” during the altercation.
Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight
Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
Second tunnel video shows Michigan State player swing helmet at Michigan player
A second video has emerged that shows a Michigan Wolverines player being beat up in the tunnel by Michigan State players after Saturday’s game. This video was shared by Maize n Brew’s Trevor Woods, who says the mother of a recruit from Bloomfield Hills took the video. The video is over two minutes long, but the assault is seen at the very beginning.
James Franklin Was Asked About Talent Gap With Ohio State
Penn State suffered their sixth straight loss to Ohio State yesterday, though this one ended up even more lopsided than most of the previous five. The outcome has some wondering whether the Nittany Lions have a massive talent gap with their Big Ten rivals. But if there is a talent...
Lane Kiffin buries Jimbo Fisher because Texas A&M coach committed cardinal sin | Toppmeyer
Cheating won’t get you excommunicated from the college coaching community. Who among this league of honorable gentlemen hasn’t bent a rule or two? The profession also can forgive moral turpitude. The unforgiveable sin of college coaching is much worse than that: To publicly criticize or denounce another coach is an attack on the...
College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings
Kirk Herbstreit's new rankings are in. Sunday morning, the longtime ESPN college football analyst updated his personal rankings, following Week 9 of the 2022 regular season. Herbstreit has an SEC team at No. 1, but it isn't Georgia. Ohio State. Georgia. Michigan. Alabama. Clemson. It's tough to argue too much...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay reveals destination for Week 10 broadcast
College GameDay is on the move, ESPN’s popular pre-game college football show heading back to the SEC for a key Week 10 matchup. Saturday night, GameDay announced the show will be heading to Athens, Georgia for a showdown between the Bulldogs and Tennessee. Entering Week 9, those two programs were undefeated and ranked in the top 5, setting up a huge game after the two teams remained unscathed over the weekend.
College Football World Reacts To 2nd Michigan, Michigan State Fight Video
Things turned violent in the tunnels at Michigan Stadium following yesterday's Michigan win over Michigan State. But while the initial video of the tunnel fight was bad, a new video that has come out is even worse. The first video that was released showed several Spartans players brutally hitting a...
247Sports
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark ensures that BYU doesn't go completely winless in October
There is no sugar coating things for BYU football right now: The month of October has been about as bad as it can get. The Cougars have dropped games to Notre Dame, Arkansas, Liberty and East Carolina. The defense is in total disarray and the future of the defensive coaching staff is firmly up in the air. Since the Arkansas game, the offense seems to have come down with a case of disarray-itis of their own and has looked pretty out of sorts for a few weeks. There have been recruiting lumps and there is enough frustrating and pessimism in the Provo air that you have to chew your breaths when you walk around campus right now.
The Detroit Free Press
Violence breaks out between Michigan, Michigan State players; police, Big Ten investigating
Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan football player as the two teams headed to their locker rooms following the fourth-ranked Wolverines’ 29-7 victory Saturday in Ann Arbor. U-M athletic director Warde Manuel said “the police are looking into it, and it’s because they’ve seen the...
saturdaytradition.com
College football rankings: Week 10 AP Top 25 released
College football Rankings are getting updated with the new AP Top 25 released on Sunday. Coming out of Week 9, the race for the College Football Playoff is in full swing, and the true contenders are standing out on the top of the poll. The top 4 in the country...
How Kayden McDonald's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
An in-depth look at what McDonald will bring to the Buckeyes both on and off the field.
Michigan Player, Family To Press Charges After Tunnel Incident
Two U-M players were outnumbered and swarmed by several Michigan State players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following Saturday's game...
Updated Heisman trophy race odds no longer favor Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud
Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud has been among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy since before the season started, and for good reason. He has one whale of a 2021 campaign and was thought to be in position to be even better during his second year running the offense for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'
Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
saturdaytradition.com
Coaches Poll Week 10: 4 B1G teams crack top 25
The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is getting updated for Week 10! After a dramatic and action-packed Week 9 around the country, the new Coaches Poll has Georgia locked in at No. 1 overall. In the B1G, Ohio State secured another win and 44+ point scoring performance with a big 4th...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings
Another big week of college football games is in the books. Week 9 of the 2022 college football regular season featured Ohio State beating Penn State, Georgia topping Florida, Tennessee continuing to look dominant and Michigan getting past Michigan State, among other results. Following Week 9, Kirk Herbstreit has released...
saturdaytradition.com
Alan Haller, Michigan State AD, releases further statement on postgame incident with Michigan
Alan Haller, Michigan State’s Athletic director, put out a statement after news broke that Mel Tucker would be indefinitely suspending 4 players from Michigan State’s football team. Michigan State and Michigan got into a fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Haller thought Tucker’s decision to...
Comments / 0