State College, PA

On3.com

University of Michigan Police release statement on incident involving Michigan State, Wolverines players in tunnel

Tha annual rivalry showdown between Michigan and Michigan State took an ugly turn on Saturday, as a fight broke out in the tunnel afterwards. Following the Wolverines defeating the Spartans 29-7, multiple Michigan State players were seen on video fighting with what appeared to be a lone Michigan player. Speaking with the media later in the night, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh went as far to say two of his players were “assaulted” during the altercation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight

Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings

Kirk Herbstreit's new rankings are in. Sunday morning, the longtime ESPN college football analyst updated his personal rankings, following Week 9 of the 2022 regular season. Herbstreit has an SEC team at No. 1, but it isn't Georgia. Ohio State. Georgia. Michigan. Alabama. Clemson. It's tough to argue too much...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay reveals destination for Week 10 broadcast

College GameDay is on the move, ESPN’s popular pre-game college football show heading back to the SEC for a key Week 10 matchup. Saturday night, GameDay announced the show will be heading to Athens, Georgia for a showdown between the Bulldogs and Tennessee. Entering Week 9, those two programs were undefeated and ranked in the top 5, setting up a huge game after the two teams remained unscathed over the weekend.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark ensures that BYU doesn't go completely winless in October

There is no sugar coating things for BYU football right now: The month of October has been about as bad as it can get. The Cougars have dropped games to Notre Dame, Arkansas, Liberty and East Carolina. The defense is in total disarray and the future of the defensive coaching staff is firmly up in the air. Since the Arkansas game, the offense seems to have come down with a case of disarray-itis of their own and has looked pretty out of sorts for a few weeks. There have been recruiting lumps and there is enough frustrating and pessimism in the Provo air that you have to chew your breaths when you walk around campus right now.
PROVO, UT
saturdaytradition.com

College football rankings: Week 10 AP Top 25 released

College football Rankings are getting updated with the new AP Top 25 released on Sunday. Coming out of Week 9, the race for the College Football Playoff is in full swing, and the true contenders are standing out on the top of the poll. The top 4 in the country...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'

Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Coaches Poll Week 10: 4 B1G teams crack top 25

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is getting updated for Week 10! After a dramatic and action-packed Week 9 around the country, the new Coaches Poll has Georgia locked in at No. 1 overall. In the B1G, Ohio State secured another win and 44+ point scoring performance with a big 4th...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings

Another big week of college football games is in the books. Week 9 of the 2022 college football regular season featured Ohio State beating Penn State, Georgia topping Florida, Tennessee continuing to look dominant and Michigan getting past Michigan State, among other results. Following Week 9, Kirk Herbstreit has released...
GEORGIA STATE

